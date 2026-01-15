Broadband and mobile bills to soar by up to 4x the rate of inflation this spring

Millions[1] of mobile users could face a bill increase four times higher than the current rate of inflation as a result of providers’ new price rise figures[2]

Many broadband customers on newer plans face a flat £4 monthly price rise, representing a 11.1%[3] jump for the average user - nearly triple the rate of inflation[2]

The hikes mark one year since Ofcom’s "pounds and pence" rules required providers to state annual increases in clear monetary terms rather than use inflation-linked rises that could not be known in advance

Uswitch warns that mid-contract increases will compound over time, so it’s vital to switch to the best deal once their contract ends to avoid overpaying

Millions[1] of UK households are facing telecoms price rises up to four times the rate of inflation this April[2], as the industry marks one year since the launch of Ofcom’s "pounds and pence" pricing rules.

New analysis from Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service, reveals that while inflation currently sits at 3.2%, some mobile and broadband customers could face hikes of up to 13.4% as a result of providers’ new price rise figures[2].

January 17 marks the first major anniversary of a shift in how bills are increased for customers on newer contracts. Previously, providers linked hikes to inflation, which could not be known in advance, with a further percentage added on top, which will still apply for many customers on older contracts. However, under Ofcom rules introduced a year ago, they must now state the exact pounds and pence increase a customer will face annually at the point of signing a contract, so the customer knows exactly what they are agreeing to in advance.

While this change has improved transparency, in many cases the rises are now significantly higher proportionally. The steepest increases proportionally are appearing across mobile phone bills, where consumers currently pay an average of £18.60 per month[4]. From April, these customers could face a double-digit percentage rise of 13.4%[4] as new fixed monthly increases push bills up by £2.50 for many networks.

While many providers have set out these increases in advance, networks such as O2 have even put in place rises above the levels originally outlined in customer contracts.

It’s a similar story for broadband customers, where a number of the UK’s largest providers now apply a fixed £4[2] monthly price increase for new customers. When applied to the current average broadband bill of £35.90, this results in an 11.1%[3] rise - more than three times the current 3.2% rate of inflation[2].

A quarter of broadband customers (24%) say a £4 monthly increase would be unmanageable[5], despite this being the latest figure introduced by the UK’s largest providers for its newest customers.

On average, consumers say they would only tolerate a £2.70 broadband increase before considering switching[6], so many providers may face losing customers who are out of contract come April.

Mobile users face a similar squeeze. One in five (19%) bill payers would struggle with a £2.50 monthly rise in their bill[7], whilst 17% say they would not accept any rise at all[8].

A third of Brits (32%) say they now spend more mental energy worrying about utility bills than they did two years ago.[9] The growing strain is reflected in attitudes towards price rises, with one in five (19%) saying they tolerate increases but are actively looking for a reason to leave[10].

A significant divide is emerging, with a clear split between the biggest brands and smaller challengers. While major broadband and mobile providers - including BT, EE, Virgin Media, and Vodafone - are standardising price hikes that can add up to £48 and £30 respectively a year[11] to a bill, a growing number of 'price-freeze' providers, such as YouFibre in broadband and Lebara in mobiles, are bucking the trend.







