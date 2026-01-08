Twenty twenty fix! Good energy habits could save households hundreds of pounds in 2026

Millions of households admit to having bad energy habits – like leaving lights on or not switching to a fixed deal – that could add more than £600 a year to bills [1]

One in three homes (32%) confess to not switching to a fixed energy deal [2] , costing the average household £260 a year based on the current cheapest offers [3]

Nearly half of households (46%) leave the heating on all night during the colder months [2] , potentially adding £122 a year to their energy bill [4]

More than three-quarters of households haven’t signed up to schemes that give them free electricity [2] which could cut bills by up to £187 a year [5]

Nearly seven in ten people (68%) boil more water in the kettle than they need [2] adding £38 a year to bills [6] , while two-fifths (38%) leave the shower running while they’re not in it [2] , potentially costing £21 a year [7]

Uswitch is urging households to switch to a fixed energy deal now to save more during the coldest months of the year.

Getting into good energy habits could save households more than £600 a year on their energy bills on average[1], according to research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

Nearly every UK household (99%) admits to having at least one bad energy habit that could be costing them money[8], such as leaving devices switched on when not in use, not using appliances efficiently or putting off getting a fixed deal.

One in three households (32%) confess they haven’t fixed their energy tariff[2], missing out on the chance to save an average £260 a year based on the cheapest offers currently available[3]. One in four bill-payers on standard tariffs (25%) plan to get a fixed deal, but a similar proportion (24%) have no plans to do so[9].

Another expensive habit is leaving the heating on through the night when everyone is tucked up in bed. Nearly half of households (46%) admit to keeping the heating going 24/7 during the colder months[2], but this potentially adds £128 a year to an average home’s energy bill[4].

Many energy suppliers now offer free electricity schemes to households with smart meters, but nearly three-quarters of bill-payers (74%) haven’t signed up[2]. These schemes give you free electricity during certain off-peak times and are estimated to cut bills by up to £187 a year[5].

Nearly seven in 10 people (68%) boil more water in the kettle than they need[2], which is estimated to add £38 a year to bills[6]. Reboiling the kettle when you’ve forgotten to use it could be adding £56 per year, with one in six households (16%) guilty of doing this every day. Two-fifths (38%) leave the shower running while they’re not in it[2], potentially costing £21 a year[7].

Kitchen appliances like tumble dryers, washing machines and dishwashers are among the most energy-consuming devices in UK households, but if households use these appliances more efficiently or less often, they could make significant savings

More than seven in 10 households (71%) set their washing machine at more than 40oC, potentially costing £19 a year more than washing at 30oC, while half (53%) run it when it’s not full[2].

With washing machines costing households £27 a year on average in electricity, an extra wash every week could add an extra £7 to yearly bills[2]. If households then run the tumble dryer to dry the extra load, that would increase bills by a further £40.