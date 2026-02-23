Expert reveals ‘Rule of Three’ to navigate spring smartphone flagship season

With a wave of flagship launches arriving this month, millions of Brits are likely deciding whether to upgrade

Mobile expert reveals a simple ‘Rule of Three’ to help users decide if a phone upgrade is a smart investment or a ‘hype-trap’, as new research shows that over half (59%) of consumers find changes between new phone models ‘barely noticeable’ [1]

Uswitch mobiles expert Ernest Doku advises the best way to save on a new handset, from timing your purchase to exploring older models

With a wave of handset launches arriving this month, millions of Brits are likely deciding whether to upgrade to the latest models. Research from Uswitch.com, shows some scepticism toward new phone launches, as over half of consumers (59%) say the changes between new phone models now feel “barely noticeable”[1].

Ernest Doku, Uswitch mobiles expert, shares his ‘Rule of Three’ to help Brits decide whether now is the right time to upgrade:

1. Contract: separate the handset from the deal

“If you are looking to upgrade your handset, but are happy with your SIM-only deal, then consider upgrading to a refurbished phone. You’ll get all the same features for a fraction of the price. For instance, you could save up to £287 vs new when you buy a refurbished iPhone16[2].

“If you’re happy with your current handset, consider switching to a SIM-only deal - you could save up to £304 per year[3]. In many cases, the biggest savings come from changing the deal, not the device.”

2. Condition: focus on how your phone actually performs

“A phone’s real age shows in its battery health, storage space, and software support. If your device no longer receives software updates or the battery drains rapidly, then you should probably consider an upgrade. But if the issues you’re experiencing are due to full storage or background apps, simple fixes, such as removing unused apps, freeing up storage space, or closing background activity, can restore speed without the cost of a new handset.”

3. Timing: don’t let launch hype decide for you

“New phone launches build plenty of excitement, but they rarely come with the best prices as contract costs often fall within weeks[4] and exclusive features frequently appear in cheaper models later on. However, early adopters can often benefit from incentives like trade-ins or bundled tech, which can go a long way toward offsetting that initial premium price.”

Ernest Doku, Uswitch mobiles expert, says: “This time of year is incredibly exciting for tech fans, with a raft of new features and design refreshes hitting the market. While the latest flagships offer impressive innovations, the key to a successful upgrade is reviewing your specific needs alongside the deals available.

“Taking a moment to compare deals can make a real difference when buying a new handset. You can pick up a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S25 with 256GB of storage in good condition for £614.50, offering strong value if you don’t need the very latest launch model.

“Even if the latest handset releases have caught your eye, it’s worth checking plans and launch incentives before you pre-order. Running a quick comparison can help ensure you’re getting the best value for your money - many manufacturers offer trade-in discounts and all manner of free gifts to reward eager early adopters.”

Visit Uswitch.com for more information and to compare the latest mobile handset deals.

ENDS