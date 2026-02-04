Scared switchless: Bad news, wars, and price volatility leaves half of households unsure how to reduce their energy bills

Nearly half of bill-payers (48%) say constant bad news about energy costs, the price cap and wars has made it harder to know what to do to get the best deal [1]

Uswitch is urging households to take action now to save money off their energy bills during the coldest months of the year.

After years of bad news about rising energy prices, wars, and global turmoil, nearly half of households (48%) don’t know what they can do to reduce their energy bills[1], according to new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

As a result, one in three households (36%) are avoiding switching energy deals as they are so worried about making the wrong decision[2]. Thinking about energy bills causes stress for almost half of households (48%), and nearly two-fifths (37%) feel anxious every time energy is mentioned in the news[6].

Two-fifths of households on a standard tariff (38%) wrongly believe that fixing their deal now would keep them paying their current high rates[3]. In reality, many fixed deals are hundreds of pounds cheaper than standard tariffs at the moment, so switching to a good fixed tariff would actually lock in much cheaper rates.

Confusion about energy deals is also hampering many households, with a quarter of bill-payers (26%) saying they are not confident about the difference between standard and fixed energy deals[7]. Opting for a fixed rate tariff, rather than remaining on a standard tariff, could save households significant money.

A standard variable tariff is the default option, with rates dictated by the energy price cap, which changes four times a year. Fixed tariffs are priced completely differently, as suppliers buy energy in bulk — and in advance — so these are often much cheaper than price cap rates. These fixed rates are then locked in for the duration of the tariff, usually 12 to 18 months.

Home energy use is at its highest during winter, meaning that households who wait until later in the year to switch will miss out on savings right now. Despite this, nearly a quarter of households (23%) are waiting for the price cap to fall before acting[4].

A third of households (35%) also incorrectly believe that the price cap is the maximum amount you pay for your energy bill each year[8]. It is actually a cap on the price a supplier can charge you for each individual unit of gas and electricity, not their total energy bill. Households that use more energy will pay more.

A third of households on standard tariffs (35%) haven’t switched their energy deal in more than three years, and a fifth (19%) have never switched[5].

Households switching from a standard variable tariff to the cheapest fixed deal right now could save an average of £238 a year — with average costs around 15% cheaper than the current price cap[9].

Uswitch.com is urging households to run a simple check using their postcode to see what energy deals are available to them, and switch now to lock in savings during the coldest winter months.

Natalie Mathie, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “Relentless headlines about bad news, wars, and price rises are draining, and are causing millions of households to be confused and fearful of what action to take.

“All the confusion has led to many households avoiding making decisions, not realising that leaves them paying more for their energy bills at the most expensive time of year.

“The good news is that there’s one quick and easy way to save yourself hundreds of pounds a year on your energy bill.

“The cheapest fixed deal is currently £238 less than a standard variable tariff, and there are many with similar savings, making it a no-brainer to switch at a time when winter energy use is at its highest.

“The longer-term outlook for the price of energy is still uncertain, but fixed deals are still offering really good value and are strongly worth considering.

“If you haven’t fixed in a year or more, you’re probably on a standard tariff and paying more than you need to. Running a quick energy comparison using your postcode is the easiest way to see what’s available and lock in a cheaper rate.”

