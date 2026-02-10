Warm and peace: one in five Brits secretly change the thermostat behind their partners back

A fifth of Brits (19%) secretly change the thermostat behind their partner’s back [1] , new research released ahead of Valentine’s Day reveals

One million couples argue about thermostats every day [2] , with 400,000 rowing daily about energy bills [3] , and 786,000 fighting over heating costs [4]

Meanwhile, one in six (16%) Gen Z couples turn up the heat on their relationships by raising the thermostat temperature for a romantic evening [1]

Two-fifths of households (38%) regularly fall out over the cost of heating, with a total of nearly 619 million arguments each year [5]

One in three households (35%) have fallen out about the cost of their energy bills [6] , while two-fifths (44%) argue over leaving lights on in empty rooms [7]

Uswitch.com urges households to avoid quarrels about the cost of energy by switching to a cheap fixed deal.

Is your relationship hotting up ahead of Valentine’s Day? Or is it just that your partner is among the fifth of Brits (19%) who admit to sneakily changing the thermostat temperature behind your back[1], according to new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

The thermostat can be a major flashpoint in relationships, with a third of couples who live together (36%) admitting to arguing over the temperature it’s set to. Partners typically argue about the thermostat once a fortnight, but more than one million couples argue about it every day[2].

Energy bills are another major source of conflict, with three in ten couples (31%) arguing about the amount they pay for gas and electricity – with 400,000 fighting every day about it[3]. Heating costs also spark fights among a third of couples (35%), with 786,000 rowing daily[4].

Thermostats can sometimes bring couples together, however, with one in six Gen Z couples (16%) admitting to turning up the temperature to enjoy a romantic evening[5].

Households most often argue about leaving appliances on standby, with one in three homes (37%) having 36 rows a year on average about the subject. The next most common battles are over leaving the TV on when no one is watching it, and leaving lights on in empty rooms, with both inspiring 34 arguments a year.

Two-fifths of households (38%) regularly fall out over the cost of heating, causing an incredible 235 million arguments each year[5]. One in three households (35%) have had a spat about the cost of their energy bills, and two-fifths (39%) have argued about how much they’re spending on heating[6].

Experts recommend heating your home to between 18°C and 21°C during winter. Turning your thermostat down by just one degree could reduce your energy bill by up to 10%, according to The Energy Saving Trust[7].