18 million broadband and mobile customers could beat the April price hikes by acting now

- A £126 million-a-month hit is coming for millions of broadband and mobile customers from 31 March[1], but 18 million consumers can dodge it by switching now[2]
- Several providers, such as Tesco Mobile and Vodafone for mobile and Hyperoptic and BT for broadband have announced price freezes for 2026, meaning there are options available for consumers wanting to avoid this year’s price hikes
- Other providers, including Virgin Media, EE and Three, are offering early-switching credit to help cover exit fees for those still in contract
- Eight million broadband customers and 14 million mobile customers are currently out of contract[2] and free to switch providers penalty free before the price hikes hit
- Uswitch experts are urging households to act now to beat the price rises before April
Price rises totalling £126 million per month[1] for broadband and mobile customers are set to hit 18 million wallets[2] from 31 March, according to new analysis by Uswitch.com. By acting now, millions of consumers can beat these price rises by switching suppliers before the hikes take effect.
The spring price increases are expected to add an average of £39.60 to annual broadband bills, and an average of £27.60 to the yearly bills of mobile customers[3]. However, for those on newer contracts, these rises could be as high as £4 a month for broadband and £2.50 a month for mobile services - adding an extra £48 and £30 per year respectively.
Who can beat the price rises?
Eight million broadband and 14 million mobile customers are currently out of contract or will be before 1 April[2]. These customers can beat the price rises as they are free to switch providers penalty-free.
This year, it’s not just those who are out of contract who can save. Customers still locked into their contracts will likely need to pay a penalty for leaving early, but some broadband providers are offering early-switching credit for those still in contract. So, for the 17% of consumers who say hefty exit fees are preventing them from switching[4], these offers could be a welcome incentive.
How to beat the price rises?
There are simple ways to beat the price rises. Firstly, start by checking your contract, as anyone outside their minimum term is free to change provider penalty free.
Switching to a provider who has committed to freezing prices until 2027 means consumers can avoid rises for another year. For broadband, Virgin Media, Community Fibre, EE, Plusnet, BT, Vodafone and Hyperoptic have all recently announced price freezes for new customers. Mobile customers can take advantage of price freezes with Three, Vodafone, iD Mobile and Tesco Mobile.
For those still in contract, Virgin Media, Three and EE are all currently offering early-switching credit for new customers which means they will reimburse any early exit fees from your previous provider as bill credit. The amount can differ per provider, with Virgin Media currently offering up to £250 and EE offering up to £300.
A quarter (26%) of Brits wrongly believe price rises are the same for everyone[5], which isn’t the case, as they apply differently depending on the provider, when you joined, and for some, what kind of package you are on.
Another common misconception, shared by a quarter (25%) of consumers, is that you are automatically free to leave your contract if your prices rise[6].This is only the case if they weren’t mentioned in your contract, then customers will have a 30-day window to leave once notified. Sky Broadband customers are currently the only customers where this applies.
The simplest way to sidestep the confusion and avoid price rises all together is to swap to a provider with a price freeze promise for the length of your contract. Broadband providers who offer this include Trooli and YouFibre, and mobile providers who have pledged to not raise prices include VOXI, Lebara and giffgaff.
Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, says: “With millions of mobile and broadband customers facing price rises this spring, it’s crucial to check your contract status as you could be able to beat the hikes if you act now.
“A number of providers, including Hyperoptic, EE and Virgin Media for broadband and Three and Vodafone for mobiles are offering price freezes for 2027. This means if you switch now, you won’t be subject to a price rise this April.
“Even if you’re in contract and you’re unhappy with your current service, it’s always worth checking whether you can switch early, as some providers offer early-switching credit.
“Switching can save broadband customers an average of £329, and mobile customers can save an average of £304 switching from a handset contract to a SIM-only mobile contract. In broadband especially, the deals we’re seeing at the moment are the strongest they've been in years, as a direct result of fierce competition between providers.”
Table Broadband: Can customers beat the price hikes?
|Provider name
|Existing customer price rise details
|How to beat the price rises
|Community Fibre
|£2 per-month increase for customers who signed up between 5 August 2024 or any customers who are out of contractCustomers who signed up before 5 August 2024 will see a 5.9% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published CPI figures of 3.0% + 2.9%
|Penalty charges will likely apply to current customers still in contract that cancel.Switch to Community Fibre before March 31st 2026, to avoid mid-contract price increases until 2027
|Onestream
|£2.75 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 1 January 2025Customers who signed up before the 1 January 2025 will see a 7.7% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published RPI figures of 3.8% + 3.9%
|Penalty charges will likely apply to current customers still in contract that cancel.
|4th Utility
|£3 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 1 May 2024Customers who signed up before 1 May 2024 will see a 7.3% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published CPI figures of 3.4% + 3.9%
|Penalty charges will likely apply to current customers still in contract that cancel.
|Sky
|£3 per-month increase for all broadband customers in 2026.Sky is currently notifying customers of exact price rise details relating to their plans.
|Sky broadband customers can leave penalty free within 30 days of being notified about their price increases.Sky broadband is offering up to £200 in bill credit towards exit fees, available directly through Sky.
|Virgin Media
|£4.00 increase for customers who signed up from 2 October 2025£3.50 increase for customers who signed up between 9 January 2025 and 1 October 2025Customers who signed up before the 9 January 2025 will see a 7.7% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published RPI figures of 3.8% + 3.9%
|Penalty charges will likely apply to current customers still in contract that cancel.No price increases in 2026 for new customers.Virgin Media is offering up to £250 in bill credit towards exit fees, available through price comparison (including Uswitch) and directly.
|Vodafone
|£3.50 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 12 November 2025£3.00 increase for customers who signed up between 2 July 2024 and 11 November 2025Customers who signed up before 2 July 2024 will get a 7.3% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published CPI figures of 3.4% + 3.9%
|No price increases in 2026 for new customers.Penalty charges will likely apply to current customers still in contract that cancel.Vodafone is offering up to £200 in bill credit towards exit fees, available directly through Vodafone.
|TalkTalk
|£4 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 16 November 2025£3 per-month for customers who signed up between 12 August 2024 and 15 November 2025Customers who signed up before 12 August 2024 will get a 7.1% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published CPI figures of 3.4% + 3.7%
|No price increases in 2026 for new customers.Penalty charges will likely apply to current customers still in contract that cancel.
|BT/EE
|£4 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 31 July 2025 or for customers who are out of contract£3 per-month increase for customers who signed up between 10 April 2024 and 30 July 2025 and are still in contract
|No price increases in 2026 for new customers.Penalty charges will likely apply to current customers still in contract that cancel.EE is offering up to £300 in bill credit towards exit fees, available through price comparison (including Uswitch) and directly
|Plusnet
|£4 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 5 August 2025£3 per-month increase for customers who signed up between 11 July 2024 and 4 August 2025Customers who signed up before 11 July 2024 will get a 7.3% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published CPI figures of 3.4% + 3.9%
|No price increases in 2026 for new customers.Penalty charges will likely apply to current customers still in contract that cancel.
|KCOM
|£1 increase on fibre broadband packages 30Mbps and 50Mbps (capped)£2 increase on fibre broadband packages from 50Mbps (Unlimited) – 175Mbps£3 increase on all packages from 300Mbps upwards
|Penalty charges will likely apply to current customers that cancel.KCOM is offering up to £200 in bill credit towards exit fees, available directly through KCOM.
|Gigaclear
|£2 for ‘300Mbps and below’ and £3 for ‘400Mbps and above’
|Penalty charges will likely apply to current customers still in contract that cancel.
|Hyperoptic
|£4 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 5 January 2026£3 per-month increase for customers who signed up between 3 June 2025 and 4 January 2026
|Penalty charges will likely apply to current customers still in contract that cancel.Hyperoptic is offering up to £300 in bill credit towards exit fees, available directly through Hyperoptic.
|Hull Fibre, Trooli, Zen Internet, Befibre, Cuckoo, Hey! Broadband, YouFibre, Utility Warehouse, Squirrel Internet, Brsk, BeFibre, Voneus, Wessex Internet
|No price rises for new or existing customers
|No price rises for new or existing customersPenalty charges will likely apply to current customers still in contract that cancel.
|Social tariffs
|Customers on social tariffs will not face price rises
|Customers on social tariffs will not face price rises
Table mobiles: Can customers ‘beat the price hikes’?
|Provider name
|Price rise details
|How to beat the price rises
|Vodafone
|£1.50 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 12 November 2025 on Vodafone basics£2.50 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 12 November 2025 on any other plan£1.00 per-month increase for customers who signed up between 2 July 2024 and 11 November 2025 on Vodafone basics£1.80 per-month increase for customers who signed up between 2 July 2024 and 12 November 2025 on any other planCustomers who signed up before 2 July 2024 will see a 7.3% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published CPI figures of 3.4% + 3.9%
|No price increases in 2026 for new customers.Customers should review how long is left on their contracts and whether it is worth switching to a cheaper or alternative deal
|Three
|£1.80 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 9 November 2025 on 4GB or less plans£1.90 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 9 November 2025 on 5GB-99GB plans£2.30 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 9 November 2025 on 100GB or more plans£1.00 per-month increase for customers who signed up between 1 September 2024 and 9 November 2025 on 4GB or less plans£1.25 per-month increase for customers who signed up between 1 September 2024 and 9 November 2025 on 5GB-99GB plans£1.50 per-month increase for customers who signed up between 1 September 2024 and 9 November 2025 on 100GB or more plansCustomers who signed up before 1 September 2024 will see a 7.3% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published CPI figures of 3.4% + 3.9%
|No price increases in 2026 for new customers.Customers should review how long is left on their contracts and whether it is worth switching to a cheaper or alternative deal
|EE
|£2.50 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 31 July 2025 on FlexPay airtime plan or SIM only plans£4 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 31 July 2025 on handset plans£1.50 per-month increase for customers who signed up between 10 April 2024 and 30 July 2025 on FlexPay airtime plan or SIM only plans£4 per-month increase for customers who signed up between 10 April 2024 and 30 July 2025 on handset plansCustomers who signed up before 10 April 2024 will see a 7.3% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published CPI figures of 3.4% + 3.9%
|Customers should review how long is left on their contracts and whether it is worth switching to a cheaper or alternative deal
|O2
|£2.50 per-month increase for all customers.
|Customers should review how long is left on their contracts and whether it is worth switching to a cheaper or alternative deal
|Sky Mobile
|£1.50 per-month increase for all customers
|Customers should review how long is left on their contracts and whether it is worth switching to a cheaper or alternative deal
|iD Mobile
|£1.50 per-month increase for customers who signed up from 15 January 2025Customers who signed up before 14 January 2025 will see a 7.7% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published RPI figures of 3.8% + 3.9%
|No price increases in 2026 for new customers.Customers who are out of contract and rolling will not face price risesCustomers should review how long is left on their contracts and whether it is worth switching to a cheaper or alternative deal
|Talkmobile, Lebara, giffgaff, spusu Mobile, VOXI, Smarty
|No price rises
|No price increases
|Tesco Mobile
|Customers who signed up after 17 December 2024 with the Clubcard Price deal have no price risesNon Clubcard Price deal customers: Varies depending on plan price (around 6%) for customers who signed up from 17 December 2024 and for out of contract customers.Customers who signed up before 17 December 2024 will see a 7.3% increase applied to their whole bill based on the government published CPI figures of 3.4% + 3.9%
|Customers should review how long is left on their contracts and whether it is worth switching to a cheaper or alternative dealNo price rise for customers with the Clubcard Price deal for new or recontracting customers for the duration of your contractNo price increases in 2026 for new customers.
|Social tariffs
|Customers on social tariffs will not face price rises
|Customers on social tariffs will not face price rises
