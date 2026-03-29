Power bank: Households can get eight hours of free electricity over the Early May bank holiday weekend with Uswitch

Households with smart meters can get paid back up to £10 by Uswitch.com for any electricity they use between 8am and 4pm on their choice of the 2nd, 3rd or 4th of May

The offer is open to anyone with a compatible smart meter, no matter who their supplier is, but spaces are limited so sign up soon

Using the oven for two hours and an electric hob for two hours to cook a bank holiday roast could earn households £1.95 back on their cooking bill [1]

Uswitch.com invites households to download the free Uswitch app, connect their smart meter and sign up to the scheme before the end of 29 April

Households can get paid back for the cost of using eight hours of electricity over the first May bank holiday weekend with a new offer from Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

Uswitch.com is offering to pay households back for any electricity they use between 8am and 4pm on one day over the weekend, up to the value of £10. Households can choose their preferred day from Saturday 2 May, Sunday 3 May or Monday 4 May.

The offer is open to anyone with a compatible smart meter, no matter who their supplier is. For new customers, spaces are unlimited until the end of the sign-up window, they’ll just need to connect their smart meter to the free Uswitch app, and sign up to Power Hours, Uswitch’s energy-saving scheme.

Existing Power Hours customers can simply look out for the Early May Bank Holiday offer within the app and activate it to take part, but hurry as this is limited to a maximum of 25,000 existing users that already have their smart meter connected to their Uswitch account.

By the end of May, Uswitch will calculate how much electricity each household used on their chosen day between the active hours. Customers will be notified when their earnings are available to claim. Customers can then withdraw their earnings straight from the Uswitch app into their bank account.

Households that use an electric oven for two hours to cook a bank holiday roast could get back 99p from their cooking bill. Using a 1.4kW air fryer for two hours could earn 69p, and using an electric hob for two hours could add 96p[1].

Making the most of the bank holiday by washing the car for an hour with a 1.5kW jet washer could earn you back 37p, while every load of washing you put through the washing machine and tumble dryer could earn you 93p back[1].