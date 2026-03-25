One week until awful April hits: Households warned to act now as bills rise by £6.85 billion

April hikes are set to affect millions of Brits, with household bills to rise by a collective £6.85 [1] billion from next week

While not all increases are avoidable, eight million broadband and 14 million mobile customers can escape the looming price rises if they act now [2]

As bills rise by as much as 13% [3] , and with wages not keeping pace, 62% of Brits, who are expecting increases in their bills, now fear they cannot cover the rising costs on their current income [4]

Uswitch expert reveals how Brits can beat some of the April bill hikes

UK households are just one week away from an April bill surge that will add a collective £6.85 billion[1] per year to the cost of living overnight.

Confirmed increases to council tax, water, TV licence, mobile and broadband bills are all set to spike on 1 April. The average household faces a total annual cost increase of £214[5] across these essential services.

While not all price rises can be avoided, consumers can fight back against some of the hikes by switching their mobile and broadband providers, potentially saving more than £600[6] per year.

Uswitch, the comparison and switching website, is urging households to take action now and make switches to help offset price rises before the April deadline.

Price hikes breakdown: broadband, mobile, water, council tax and TV license

On average, bills will rise by £39.60 for broadband and £27.60 for mobile customers[7].

For some, these increases could be as high as £4 a month for broadband[8] and £2.50 a month for mobile[3], adding up to a maximum hike of £48 and £30 per year respectively.

These increases follow rules introduced by Ofcom in January 2025, which require price rises to be displayed upfront in pounds and pence. While the change provides more transparency at the point of sale, many providers have set fixed annual rises that are higher than the current rate of inflation.

Eight million broadband customers and 14 million mobile customers[2] are currently out of contract and free to switch providers without paying a penalty fee, meaning they will avoid April price hikes if they change providers within the next seven days.

Households are being stung by other bill rises this year, with the cost of a TV licence increasing by £5.50[9] annually, and water bills going up by an average of £32.40[10].

Council tax is increasing by up to 5%[11] in England, adding £146.90[12] a year to bills for the average household. While consumers can’t necessarily avoid these price rises, they can contact their water provider or council if they think they are paying too much.

Rising household costs: a tough reality for many Brits

While bills are rising by as much as 13% in some cases[3], wages are not keeping pace. 17% of Brits say they have had their wages frozen for 2026[13].

4.6 million Brits received or expect to receive a pay rise of less than 2%, leaving many households facing a financial squeeze as multiple bills increase at the same time[14]. Overall, 62% of Brits who are expecting increases in their bills, are concerned about their ability to pay these new bills with their current income[4].

A significant number of those expecting price increases are planning to adjust their spending habits to counter rising bills, with the most common lifestyle changes including cutting back on outgoings such as the weekly grocery shop (28%), socialising with friends/family (28%), and home heating (24%)[15].

Max Beckett, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, says: “While the shift to 'pounds and pence' pricing has made mobile and broadband bills more transparent, these flat-rate increases are being used by some providers to push through price hikes that, for many customers, are a much higher proportion of the bill than the current rate of inflation.

“With many households seeing their income stall while outgoings increase, it is more important than ever to take action on the bills that you can reduce.

“If you are one of the millions of people currently out of contract, you can choose to move to a different plan or provider and potentially save hundreds of pounds.

“We know that for some, switching broadband providers might sound daunting and many customers put it off because they can't risk losing their connection at home. However, thanks to a new process called One Touch Switch, the move is now taken care of for you. Your new provider manages the transition so you won't be left offline, making it an easy way to help offset the price rises coming from other household bills like council tax and water this April.”

Max’s tips to beat the mobile and broadband price rises

Switch to save: Check your contract status to see if you can avoid price hikes by switching penalty-free. Switching to a new broadband deal after your initial contract has ended could save you an average of £329[6]. Virgin Media, EE, Plusnet, BT, Hyperoptic and Vodafone are some of the providers freezing prices until April 2027 for those who switch before the April increases

Think local: Some regional full fibre broadband providers (for example, Trooli and YouFibre) have committed to a fixed price promise for the entire duration of your contract

Haggle with your provider: If you don’t feel like you are getting good value for money, contact your provider directly to negotiate a reduced bill, or consider a different package for your needs

Switch to SIM only: Switching from an ending 24-month handset contract to a SIM only mobile contract could save you an average of £304 per year[6]. Providers like Lebara, SMARTY, Asda, VOXI, Talkmobile, giffgaff, spusu, and iD Mobile offer low-cost plans without mid-contract price increases. By texting 85075, mobile customers can check their contract status and see if there are exit fees in the current contract

Price freezes: Mobile customers can take advantage of price freezes with Three, Vodafone, iD Mobile and Tesco Mobile. By switching to one of these mobile providers in March, you won't see a price increase this April

Reduce your data plan: If mobile customers have leftover data each month, consider lowering your data plan to save money

Early switch: For customers still in contract, providers, including Virgin Media, EE, Trooli and Three, are offering early-switching credit to help cover exit fees, with Virgin Media currently offering up to £250 and EE offering up to £300

Visit Uswitch.com to find the best mobile and broadband deals ahead of new price rises taking effect from 31 March.

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