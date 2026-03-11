Uswitch responds to call for stronger phone theft protections from the Metropolitan Police

Ernest Doku, Uswitch mobiles expert, comments on the call for stronger anti-theft protections on smartphones - “The quickest way to tackle phone theft is to turn stolen phones into dead devices.”

“The Metropolitan Police’s call for a deadline highlights a critical need for change in how our devices are protected.

“The most effective safety features are often overlooked because they are tucked away in complicated menus rather than being on automatically. Our research shows that while 85% of people try to practise safety behaviours, just 34% have tracking tools enabled, and fewer than half have two-factor authentication, proving that the current 'opt-in' model is not working for users.

“The quickest way to tackle phone theft is to turn stolen phones into dead devices. We support the call to make anti-theft protections the industry standard, ensuring stolen phones can be blocked globally to remove the resale value that drives this crime.

“Until these protections are the default, we urge all mobile users to take a few minutes to bolster their security. It’s important to double-check that your phone’s tracking features are enabled and your IMEI number is recorded, so you’re protected if the worst happens.”