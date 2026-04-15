Awful April price hikes trigger record broadband break-ups as millions swap providers

- Broadband switching jumped 24% year on year[1] as Brits moved to protect their finances from the collective £6.9 billion bill surge[2]
- Competition from regional providers has pushed broadband deal strength to its highest point ever, forcing big brands to improve their offers to stay competitive[4]
- One in five broadband customers have already switched or plan to move providers in the next three months to escape inflation-busting price rises[3]
- The average household faced a £216[5] annual increase across essential services, this April, with broadband bills rising by nearly £40 on average[6]
- Uswitch broadband expert urges consumers to shop around, as current market competition means the strongest broadband deals seen in years
The ‘Awful April’ price rises triggered a mass exodus of broadband customers, with households ditching their providers in record numbers to escape the rising cost of living[1].
New research reveals one in five broadband customers either moved to a new provider ahead of the price rises or intend to do so in the next three months[3].
According to data from Uswitch’s broadband insights platform, broadband switching reached new heights throughout March, with 24% more people changing providers than the same month last year[1].
Why customers are switching in greater numbers
Affordability has become a deciding factor for many households, with almost a quarter (24%) choosing their current broadband provider specifically to secure the lowest monthly cost available[6].
This search for better value comes as regional providers are shaking up the market. These newer providers are offering some of the strongest deals ever seen to compete with the big names – as well as ‘no price rise’ pledges in many cases, forcing established brands to improve their deals to stay competitive[4].
This increased competition has directly benefited the three million households that switched their broadband before the price rises took effect[8].
Bill shock hit households in April
A collective £6.9 billion bill surge came into effect this month across council tax, water, TV licence, mobile and broadband bills[2]. The average household now faces a total annual cost increase of £216 across these essential services[4].
Broadband bills rose by £39.60 a year on average[5]. In some cases, fixed monthly increases reached as high as £4 a month, adding £48 to the annual cost of a service many now consider an essential utility[9].
The cost of doing nothing
While three million broadband customers managed to avoid the hikes by changing providers in time[7], many are yet to take action.
39% of broadband bill payers were aware of the rising costs, but did not have a plan to act, leaving them exposed to the full weight of the April increase[10].
Despite record switching numbers, millions of households remain at risk of overpaying. By staying with their current provider once a contract ends, consumers risk paying significantly more than necessary for a service that could be found cheaper elsewhere.
Ernest Doku, Uswitch broadband expert, says: “By moving in record numbers this year, broadband customers are sending a clear message that they will not pay over the odds while budgets are already under such intense pressure.
“What we are seeing is a significant shift in the market. The expansion of regional networks – both aggressively priced and keenly focused on customer service – has created a level of competition that hasn't been seen in years.
“These providers are offering high speeds and great reliability on their networks at much lower price points, which is finally forcing the bigger brands to offer much more to keep their customers.
“If you have faced a price rise this April, it is not too late to check your contract. With the market as competitive as it is right now, there is a real opportunity to find a deal that protects your household budget.
“The average household coming to the end of their contract could save £329 a year by switching to a new deal, so it really pays to see what else is out there.”
Visit Uswitch.com to find the best mobile and broadband deals.
-ENDS-
For more information
Harriet Atkinson | Telecoms PR Manager
harriet.atkinson@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
Opinium surveyed a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults between 2nd - 7th April 2026. Results are weighted to be nationally representative.
1) Uswitch internal switching data from its Boost.Insight platform. Record-breaking refers to the highest number of broadband switches recorded during March since Uswitch records began in October 2016.
2) £1,132,560,000 [broadband increase nationally] + £1,518,614,183 [mobile increase nationally] + £157,300,000 [tv licence increase nationally] + £926,640,000 [water increase nationally] + £3,174,600,000 [council tax increase nationally] = £6,909,714,183
According to ONS, there were 28.6 million households in 2024. £39.60 average broadband X 28,600,000 = £1,132,560,000
Average mobile (£27.60) x UK adult population (55,022,253) = £1,518,614,163
According to ONS, there were 28.6 million households in 2024. £5.50 TV licence cost X 28,600,000 = £157,300,000
According to ONS, there were 28.6 million households in 2024. £32.40 water bill cost X 28,600,000 = £926,640,000
According to ONS, there were 28.6 million households in 2024. £111 council bill cost X 28,600,000 = £3,174,600,000
3) Respondents were asked: “A number of mobile and broadband providers have increased the cost of their contracts in April. Which of the following best describes your action, if any, in response to the April price increases?” 11% of broadband bill payers responded with "I've already switched to avoid the price rises" and 9% of broadband bill payers responded with “I'm currently looking to switch providers in the next 3 months”.
According to ONS, there were 28.6 million households in 2024
138 + 168 = 306 respondents
306 / 1477 = 0.21
0.21 x 28,600,000 = 6,006,00 = one in 4.76 broadband customers
4) Uswitch Deal Strength’ is an algorithm used to assess the relative value of broadband packages by measuring a range of factors, including price, provider, speed, and the value of any extras associated with the package. Deal strength is currently at its highest since records began in August 2023.
5) For households with a broadband and mobile bill: £111 council tax cost + £32.40 water bill cost + £5.50 TV licence + £39.60 broadband cost + £27.60 mobile cost = £216.10
Council tax increases according to Gov.UK. The average Band D council tax set by local authorities in England for 2026-27 will be £2,392, which is an increase of £111 or 4.9%.
Current water rises according to Water. Average £2.70 a month increase x 12 = £32.40.
Current TV licence rises according to Gov.UK. The cost of an annual colour TV licence will rise by £5.50, or the equivalent of an extra 46p a month.
Opinium surveyed a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults between 20th - 24th February 2026. Results are weighted to be nationally representative. Respondents with a broadband contract were asked “Many broadband providers are expected to raise their contract prices in April, either based on inflation or a set amount that should have been told to you at the start of your contract. How much are you expecting your mobile bill to rise by in April?” The average was £3.30 a month. £3.30 * 12=£39.60
Respondents with a mobile phone contract were asked “Many mobile phone providers are expected to raise their contract prices in April, either based on inflation or a set amount that should have been told to you at the start of your contract. How much are you expecting your mobile bill to rise by in April?” The average was £2.30 a month. £2.30 * 12=£27.60
6) Opinium surveyed a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults between 20th - 24th February 2026. Results are weighted to be nationally representative. Respondents with a broadband contract were asked, “Many broadband providers are expected to raise their contract prices in April, either based on inflation or a set amount that should have been told to you at the start of your contract. How much are you expecting your mobile bill to rise by in April?” The average was £3.30 a month. £3.30 * 12=£39.60
7) Respondents were asked: “When choosing your current broadband or mobile provider, which of the following was the single most important factor in your decision?” 24% of broadband bill payers responded with “finding the lowest possible monthly cost available on the market”.
8) Respondents were asked: “A number of mobile and broadband providers have increased the cost of their contracts in April. Which of the following best describes your action, if any, in response to the April price increases?”. 11% of broadband customers responded with “I've already switched to avoid the price rises”
According to ONS, there were 28.6 million households in 2024. 11% of UK households (28,600,000) = 3,146,000
9) Providers BT, Plusnet, Virgin Media, EE and Hyperoptic apply a £4 monthly increase kicking in each April for new customers. £4 x 12 months = £48.
10) Respondents were asked “ A number of mobile and broadband providers have increased the cost of their contracts in April. Which of the following best describes your action, if any, in response to the April price increases?” 39% of broadband bill payers responded “I was aware my bill was going to rise, but didn’t plan to do anything”.