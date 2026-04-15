Awful April price hikes trigger record broadband break-ups as millions swap providers

Broadband switching jumped 24% year on year [1] as Brits moved to protect their finances from the collective £6.9 billion bill surge [2]

Competition from regional providers has pushed broadband deal strength to its highest point ever, forcing big brands to improve their offers to stay competitive [4]

One in five broadband customers have already switched or plan to move providers in the next three months to escape inflation-busting price rises [3]

The average household faced a £216 [5] annual increase across essential services, this April, with broadband bills rising by nearly £40 on average [6]

Uswitch broadband expert urges consumers to shop around, as current market competition means the strongest broadband deals seen in years

The ‘Awful April’ price rises triggered a mass exodus of broadband customers, with households ditching their providers in record numbers to escape the rising cost of living[1].

New research reveals one in five broadband customers either moved to a new provider ahead of the price rises or intend to do so in the next three months[3].

According to data from Uswitch’s broadband insights platform, broadband switching reached new heights throughout March, with 24% more people changing providers than the same month last year[1].

Why customers are switching in greater numbers

Affordability has become a deciding factor for many households, with almost a quarter (24%) choosing their current broadband provider specifically to secure the lowest monthly cost available[6].

This search for better value comes as regional providers are shaking up the market. These newer providers are offering some of the strongest deals ever seen to compete with the big names – as well as ‘no price rise’ pledges in many cases, forcing established brands to improve their deals to stay competitive[4].

This increased competition has directly benefited the three million households that switched their broadband before the price rises took effect[8].

Bill shock hit households in April

A collective £6.9 billion bill surge came into effect this month across council tax, water, TV licence, mobile and broadband bills[2]. The average household now faces a total annual cost increase of £216 across these essential services[4].

Broadband bills rose by £39.60 a year on average[5]. In some cases, fixed monthly increases reached as high as £4 a month, adding £48 to the annual cost of a service many now consider an essential utility[9].

The cost of doing nothing

While three million broadband customers managed to avoid the hikes by changing providers in time[7], many are yet to take action.

39% of broadband bill payers were aware of the rising costs, but did not have a plan to act, leaving them exposed to the full weight of the April increase[10].

Despite record switching numbers, millions of households remain at risk of overpaying. By staying with their current provider once a contract ends, consumers risk paying significantly more than necessary for a service that could be found cheaper elsewhere.

Ernest Doku, Uswitch broadband expert, says: “By moving in record numbers this year, broadband customers are sending a clear message that they will not pay over the odds while budgets are already under such intense pressure.

“What we are seeing is a significant shift in the market. The expansion of regional networks – both aggressively priced and keenly focused on customer service – has created a level of competition that hasn't been seen in years.

“These providers are offering high speeds and great reliability on their networks at much lower price points, which is finally forcing the bigger brands to offer much more to keep their customers.

“If you have faced a price rise this April, it is not too late to check your contract. With the market as competitive as it is right now, there is a real opportunity to find a deal that protects your household budget.

“The average household coming to the end of their contract could save £329 a year by switching to a new deal, so it really pays to see what else is out there.”

Visit Uswitch.com to find the best mobile and broadband deals.

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