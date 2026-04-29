Criminals granted easy access as 11.6 million neglect mobile security

Theft in the UK remains a persistent threat, with an estimated 2.6 million incidents recorded last year [1]

Within this broader trend, mobile phone theft continues to surge, hitting 272,000 reported incidents in the year ending March 2025 - a 16% increase from the previous year [2]

11.6 million Britons still have no mobile security features enabled to help protect a stolen phone or secure personal data, [3] despite 85% saying they take precautions when out and about [4]

Despite the ongoing threat, fewer than one in 10 (8%) who are aware of safety features have activated remote lock or wipe features to protect personal data and financial apps in the event of a theft [5]

Alex, a marketing professional from Islington, London, lost all the money in his bank account within an hour of his phone being stolen

Uswitch mobiles expert Jez Samuel shares essential steps for consumers to safeguard their phones, personal data, and digital identity

Millions of Britons are leaving themselves wide open to financial fraud and identity theft by failing to activate basic security features on their mobile phones, according to new research from the comparison and switching service, Uswitch.com.[3]

This stark warning comes as new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that theft levels across the UK remain persistently high, with an estimated 2.6 million incidents recorded last year.[1] Driven by this broader wave of crime, mobile phone theft remains a highly prevalent issue, with ONS data recording 272,000 reported incidents in the year ending March 2025 - an increase of nearly 16% from the previous year.[2]

Despite the growing threat, 11.6 million Brits[3] still leave their devices unprotected, even though the vast majority (85%)[4] say they take precautions when out in public. There remains a gap between awareness and action. Of the 66% who know about tracking tools like Find My iPhone,[6] only 34% use them.[5] Most worryingly, just 8% of those aware of safety features have activated remote lock or wipe features.[5]

One in seven UK adults has had their phone stolen in the past two years, which equates to one device being stolen every 7.6 seconds.[7] This risk is highest among under‑35s (32%) and London commuters (31%),[8] with public transport (27%) and outdoor spaces (24%) being the biggest hotspots.[9]

With the Metropolitan Police giving phone manufacturers until 1 June to add stronger protections against theft,[10] Uswitch is urging consumers to take immediate steps to safeguard their personal data.

Alex, 33, a marketing professional from Islington, London, experienced the impact of phone theft firsthand after his device was stolen while waiting at a bus stop outside Waterloo Station after a night out.

“After a night out, I was waiting for a bus home when a man asked me to scan a QR code to look at his website, so on autopilot, I pointed my camera at it.

“While I was trying to work out what I was looking at, another man appeared, grabbed my phone, and ran off.

“My debit and credit cards were emptied within the hour. Later, I realised they had access to my emails and were deleting confirmation emails about transactions, so I wouldn’t spot what was happening straight away.

“It was a horrible experience, but I’m definitely more careful now. Before the theft, I didn’t know about the Lost Mode feature, which would have helped lock everything down much sooner. I now have phone insurance, and I’m much more aware of the remote lock and whip security features available if anything like this ever happens again.”

Alex’s experience reflects the wider financial and emotional toll of phone theft, with the average victim losing £484 - a cost that exceeds £600 for more than a third (37%) of people.[11] The biggest concerns are criminals accessing their banking apps (42%), losing precious photos (35%), and high replacement costs (32%) [12].

Yet, even after a phone is stolen, many people miss key steps that could limit the damage. Amongst those who’ve had their phones stolen in the past two years, only 31% contact their network to block their SIM card, 25% report the theft to police or notify their bank, and just 22% remotely lock or wipe their device[13].

Jez Samuel, Uswitch mobiles expert, says: “The latest ONS figures show just how important it is for both consumers and tech companies to take phone security seriously. Despite a slight dip in reported overall thefts, phone snatching remains incredibly high and largely unreported.

“Leaving your device unprotected is effectively giving criminals the keys to your whole digital life. A stolen phone can give criminals access to banking apps, emails, and personal accounts within minutes – putting both your money and your identity at risk.

“Manufacturers have a key role to play by making stronger anti-theft protections easier to access and switch on by default.

“If your phone is stolen, speed is critical. The faster you track, lock, or wipe the device, contact your network provider, and change your passwords, the higher your chances are of stopping criminals before they can do serious harm.”

Jez’s top tips to keep your phone safe:

Turn on essential security settings: Enable “Find My Device”, set a strong passcode, and switch on two-factor authentication so thieves can’t access your data. Set up remote lock and wipe tools: It takes seconds to set up – and can prevent someone from accessing your emails, banking apps, or personal photos. Use biometrics across your device and banking apps: Use secure folders available on iPhone and Android for your banking apps, and lock the folder with biometrics. For your financial apps, turn on fingerprint or facial recognition, as this can prevent thieves who observe your PIN from accessing your accounts. Block access to quick settings on the lock screen: Disable Control Centre (iPhone) or Quick Settings (Android) for when your device is locked to prevent thieves from switching on Airplane Mode or disabling location services. Record your IMEI number somewhere safe: Dial *#06# to reveal your phone’s IMEI. Store it somewhere other than your handset, as it can help the police trace the device if it’s stolen. Update your insurance: Check whether your plan covers theft, accidental loss, and fraudulent transactions.

Visit Uswitch.com for more information on mobile phone safety.

ENDS