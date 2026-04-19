Slow.M.G! Here's why you shouldn't make a brew in the slow cooker this national tea day

Men are more likely to be microwave users, with nearly three in ten men (28%) microwaving their tea – compared with a fifth (19%) of women[1].

Natalie Mathie, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “It sounds like it goes without saying, but with so many Gen Z people making tea in the microwave, we don’t advise you to try other appliances like slow cookers and air fryers.

“The trusted kettle is the simplest and quickest way to boil water for tea, while heating water in a covered pan on a gas hob is the cheapest option.

“Make sure you keep a lid on pans, as letting the water evaporate as you heat it means it will waste energy and end up costing you more.”

Uswitch’s tips for making the most efficient cup of tea

1. Use a plug-in kettle. These boil water faster than on an electric hob, saving you precious time and pennies.

2. Some eco kettles have a vacuum flask that is claimed to keep water hot for up to four hours — meaning you could enjoy multiple warm drinks with just one boil.

3. Only use as much water as you need for the number of hot drinks you are making. It will take less time for the kettle to reach boiling point, saving you energy.

4. Boiling water on an electric hob is more expensive than using a kettle – but a gas hob might save you money. This is because the price of gas is cheaper than electricity.

5. Make sure you’re not overpaying for your energy by seeing if you can save with a fixed deal. Making a cuppa might be even cheaper if you can lock in lower rates.





Compare energy deals now at Uswitch.com to see if you can switch and save.