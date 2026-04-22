The Price Cap - Why every time you turn on this one household appliance will cost you 10p more than your neighbour

Households on standard tariffs will pay an extra £19 a year to use their oven[1] and £16 more for their shower compared with those on the cheapest fixed deals from July[2]

Using a 2kW oven for an hour costs households on fixed deals 42p, but will cost more than 52p for those on price-capped tariffs[1]

Fixed deal homes pay £517 for their annual heating bill, compared with £605 for those with standard tariffs – an additional £87 a year[3]

Bethan Bruma, 49, from Wales, is on a fixed tariff and uses her smart meter to keep track of how much she spends on powering her appliances

Meanwhile, midwife Joanne Haden, 50, knows she’s paying over the odds on her standard tariff, but blames ‘laziness’ for not getting a fixed deal

Uswitch.com urges households to check the best deal available to them, with some fixed deals currently £323 a year cheaper than the predicted July price cap.

Energy bill-payers on standard tariffs are paying over the odds every time they use household appliances. They will be forking out an extra £19 a year just for using the oven compared with those on the cheapest fixed deals from July[1], reveals new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

With the price cap predicted to increase 12% to £1,837 on 1 July, households on standard tariffs will pay 25% more to use their electrical appliances than those on the cheapest available fixed deals[4].

This means that households who are still on a standard tariff in July will pay an additional 16p per use of the tumble dryer, adding up to an additional £16 over the course of a year[5]. The extra cost of showering adds another £16 to the household bill annually[2], while cooking in the air fryer will bump up the electricity bill by another £11 a year compared to the cost for a household on a fixed deal[6].