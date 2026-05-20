App-solutely roasting: Ten tips to keep your smartphone cool in this weekend's 30°C heatwave

With temperatures forecast to hit 30°C across the UK this weekend, smartphones are at serious risk of overheating

Most smartphones are designed to operate best below 35°C [1] – but direct sunlight can push a handset well beyond that threshold in minutes

High temperatures are among the greatest threats to long-term battery health – causing permanent capacity loss [1]

Common habits like leaving your phone on a sunny table, keeping it in your pocket all day, or shooting video for long stretches can cause lasting harm to the battery

Uswitch.com urges smartphone users to follow ten simple tips to protect their devices before the heat arrives this weekend

With temperatures forecast to hit 30°C this weekend, Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service, warns that smartphones left in direct sunlight or hot cars can reach dangerous internal temperatures within minutes.

Manufacturers recommend keeping smartphones below 35°C to operate properly.[1] In direct sunlight on a warm day, a device left on a table or a car dashboard can exceed that threshold far faster than most people realise.

The damage can be permanent. Apple warns that high ambient temperatures are among the greatest threats to long-term battery health,[1] causing lasting capacity loss that reduces performance and shortens the life of your handset. In more extreme cases, severely overheated lithium-ion batteries can become a safety risk - worth keeping in mind if you're leaving your phone charging in the sun.

The financial consequences can sting, too. Battery replacements typically cost £50–£100,[2] and replacing a handset altogether is far more, plus most phone insurance policies don't automatically cover heat damage, leaving many users to foot the bill themselves.

Simrat Sharma, Uswitch mobiles expert, shares ten tips to protect your smartphone as the temperature rises:

Don't fuel the fire: Charging generates heat at the best of times, but doing it in direct sunlight – or in a hot car while using your phone for navigation and music – can quickly push temperatures to dangerous levels. If you're on a road trip or using a battery pack on a day out, try to keep your phone in the shade while it charges, and avoid leaving it plugged in on a sunny dashboard. Avoid the hot spots: Direct sunlight and hot cars are a smartphone's worst enemies. A device left on a sunny dashboard or windowsill can hit dangerous temperatures within minutes. When you're outside, keep your phone in a bag or shaded pocket rather than leaving it exposed. Cool your settings: Head into your phone's battery or settings menu, identify which apps are consuming the most power, and close the ones you don't need. Switching on Battery Saver or Low Power Mode reduces background activity and helps prevent your handset from overheating. Switch off, cool down: Enabling flight mode turns off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile data, pausing background processes – including automatic app updates – that generate unnecessary heat. If you don't urgently need to be reached, it's one of the quickest ways to bring your phone's temperature down. Easy on the eyes (and the battery): Your display is one of the most power-hungry parts of your phone. Reducing brightness – or enabling auto-brightness – cuts the load on the battery and keeps things cooler, especially useful outdoors when you'd otherwise be tempted to crank the screen up to full. Snap, crackle, stop: Long stretches of camera use – especially video recording – put heavy strain on the processor and can cause your phone to overheat quickly. Take shots in short bursts and put the phone away between them rather than leaving the camera running throughout the afternoon. Out of pocket: Body heat and phone heat are a bad combination. Keeping a handset in a tight trouser pocket on a hot day traps warmth and restricts airflow. Pop it in a bag or set it face down on a shaded table to give it room to breathe. Free the phone: Thick silicone or leather cases are designed to protect your phone, but they also trap heat. Removing the case on the hottest days gives your device a little extra ventilation – just be careful where you set it down without that protection. Get some air: If your phone is already uncomfortably warm, placing it in front of a fan is one of the safest and most effective ways to bring the temperature down steadily. No fan? A cool, dark room with good airflow will do the same job, given a few minutes. Off duty: The most reliable solution for an overheating device is simply to turn it off completely. Giving your phone a full break – even just five minutes – allows it to return to a safe temperature without any further strain on the hardware.

Simrat Sharma, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, says: "Small changes make a big difference. Removing your case, dimming the screen and keeping your phone out of direct sunlight are all easy wins.

"Most people don't think twice about leaving their phone on a sunny table all afternoon, snapping away on the camera, or keeping it in a tight pocket all day – but those habits can do real, lasting damage to the battery.

“The risk rises quickly once temperatures hit 30°C, and your phone is sitting in direct sunlight.

“If your device starts to feel uncomfortably warm to the touch, the best thing you can do is switch it off and leave it somewhere cool for a few minutes. If your phone is regularly overheating even when it's not hot outside, it may be worth getting it checked out."

For more tips on how to look after your mobile, visit Uswitch.com.

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