Cheapest fixed deal now £248 below July level as price cap rises 13% but only one in seven households on standard tariffs plan to switch

- Only one in seven households on standard tariffs (13%) plan to switch to a fixed deal before energy prices rise in July[1]
- A quarter of households (23%) report feeling powerless about rising energy costs, with a similar proportion (23%) feeling angry[2]
- The energy price cap will rise 13% (£221 for a typical usage home[3]) from July, and predictions show rates could rise even higher from October to £1,899, hitting hard over winter
- The cheapest fixed tariff is a 12-month deal from Fuse Energy, priced at £1,614 for a typical home, offering a significant £248 saving against the July cap[4]
- Uswitch.com is urging households to run a comparison and lock in a fixed tariff to protect their bills before the July price hike
Only one in seven households on standard tariffs (13%) plan to switch to a fixed deal before their energy prices rise on 1 July[1] – despite savings of £248 being currently available[3], reveals research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
Nearly one in 10 households on standard tariffs (9%) wrongly believe that they will not be impacted by energy price rises[1], showing the confusion among consumers when it comes to energy deals
Many households on standard tariffs are paralysed by indecision ahead of the price hikes, with a fifth (20%) feeling that there’s nothing they can do, a similar proportion (21%) waiting to see what happens before acting, and another one in seven (15%) saying they haven’t decided what to do yet[1].
A quarter of households (23%) report feeling powerless about soaring energy costs and how much their bills could increase, with the same proportion (23%) feeling angry about the situation[2].
Ofgem has this morning confirmed the energy price cap will rise 13% to £1,862 in July, with further increases forecast for October. Uswitch.com is advising households to lock in a fixed deal now before the window closes.
There are currently 20 fixed energy deals on the market that undercut the July rates, and the cheapest open-market tariff available is a 13-month deal from Fuse Energy. This tariff is priced at £1,614 a year for an average household, which is £27 cheaper than the current April price cap, and £248 cheaper than the July rates[4].
Graph: Difference between cheapest fixed deal and price cap
The biggest increase to household rates for those on the price cap in July comes via the price of gas, which is rising by 27.7% compared with 5.8% for electricity. Gas will cost 7.33p per kWh, an increase from 5.74p, while the price of electricity will rise from 24.67p to 26.11 per kWh.
The gas price rise may not have a big impact on households during the summer months, while the heating stays off. However, households will feel the impact over the colder months, especially if the price cap increases again. Cornwall Insight currently predicts another rise to £1,899 from October to December[5].
Since the energy crisis in 2022, households have been cutting their energy use. It means that the Typical Domestic Consumption Values (TDCVs), the level the average typical-usage home spends on gas and electricity, which Ofgem uses to help explain the level of the price cap, will fall from 1 July.
However, consumers need to be aware that this is just an illustration of the average household’s energy use, and does not affect rates, which will rise by 13% for those on standard variable tariffs.
Millions of households on standard tariffs will pay higher energy costs as the price cap soars, but nearly two-thirds (63%) are not aware that the rates they pay will rise in July[6].
Nearly four million British households have been dubbed ‘Energy Ostriches’, because they bury their heads in the sand and miss out on big savings[7].
More than six million are ‘Energy Owls’, who keep an eye on the news, their tariff, and their meter to save money on their energy bills. The remaining 64% of households – 18 million – are ‘Energy Otters’[7]. They do their best to keep on top of bills, news and usage, but often get distracted and miss out on the best offers.
Uswitch.com is warning households not to sleepwalk into July price hikes and to take action now by running a comparison online to find savings.
Ben Gallizzi, an energy expert from Uswitch.com, comments: “The 24% jump in gas prices might seem easier to bear in July while heating is off – but a graver concern is this setting the baseline for a further increase in October.
“Standing charges will fall minimally in July, but not significantly enough to have a big impact on bills.
“Getting off a price-capped tariff should be an urgent priority for households. Locking in a fixed deal now will let you dodge these imminent price rises and keep your rates protected when the heating turns back on, especially as bills are predicted to rise again in October.
“There are fixed tariffs available that undercut the July cap by up to £248 for the average home.
“Take a moment to check online to see what deals are available to you. The cheapest fixed deal available at the moment is 14% less than the July price cap, so we urge households to lock in lower rates and protect yourself for the winter.”
Compare fixed energy deals now at Uswitch.com
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
Research conducted online by Opinium, 15th - 20th May 2026, among 4,000 UK energy decision-makers, weighted to be nationally representative.
1. Respondents were asked ‘Which of the following best describes your actions in regards to rising energy prices?’ 20% of those on standard tariffs said ‘I'm aware energy prices are rising but feel there's nothing I can do’, 21% of those on standard tariffs said ‘I'm aware energy prices are rising and waiting to see what happens before taking any action’. 15% of those on standard tariffs said ‘I'm aware energy prices are rising but haven't decided what to do yet’. 13% of those on standard tariffs said ‘I'm planning to switch tariff or take steps to reduce my bills before the price rise.’ 9% of those on standard tariffs said ‘I will not be impacted by energy price rises.’
2. Respondents were asked ‘Energy prices are expected to rise in July for anyone not locked into a fixed contract.Which of the following best describes how you feel about rising energy prices?’ 27% of those on fixed tariffs replied ‘Resigned — Rising energy prices now feel unavoidable’. 23% of those on standard tariffs and 26% of those on prepayment meters said ‘Anxious — I'm worried about how much my bills could increase’.
3. Calculations based on Ofgem’s figures of medium-use household.
4. Uswitch data
5. Cornwall Insight: Energy Bills Set to Rise in July, as Forecasts Warn October Could Be Worse
6. Research conducted online by Opinium, 17th - 22nd April 2026, among 2,000 UK energy bill-payers, weighted to be nationally representative. Respondents were asked ‘As far as you are aware, what, if anything, is happening to the energy price cap / standard tariff energy prices, on July 1st, 2026?’ 37% of households on standard tariffs said ‘they are going up’. So 63% didn’t know they were going up. Number of non-prepayment meter customers on SVTs = 65% of 28.2 million households = 18.3 million (Ofgem). 63% of 18.3 million = 11.9 million.
7. Research conducted online by Opinium, 6th to 11th June 2025, among 2,002 UK energy bill-payers, weighted to be nationally representative. 13% of respondents scored zero points in an energy quiz. 13% of 28.2 million UK households = 3.7 million households are Energy Ostriches. Respondents were asked ‘Which of the following best describes how you manage your energy bills?’ Those who agreed with the statement ‘I regularly review or switch my energy tariff to get the best deal’ scored five points. Those who agreed with ‘I check my energy usage to keep track of costs, but will only switch for a significant saving’ scored three points. Those who agreed with ‘I avoid thinking about my energy bills’ scored zero points. Respondents were asked ‘Which of the following are true to you in regard to your energy bills?’ Those with smart meters who agreed with ‘I actively use my smart meter to monitor energy use’ scored three points. Those with a traditional meter who agreed with ‘I regularly take meter readings’ scored three points. Those who agreed with ‘I stay up to date with energy-saving tips or news’ scored three points. 23% of respondents scored eight or more points in an energy quiz. 23% of 28.2 million UK households = 6.4 million households are Energy Owls. The remaining households (100% - 23% - 13% = 64% = 18 million households ) are Energy Otters.