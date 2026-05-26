Cheapest fixed deal now £248 below July level as price cap rises 13% but only one in seven households on standard tariffs plan to switch

Only one in seven households on standard tariffs (13%) plan to switch to a fixed deal before energy prices rise in July [1]

A quarter of households (23%) report feeling powerless about rising energy costs, with a similar proportion (23%) feeling angry [2]

The energy price cap will rise 13% (£221 for a typical usage home [3] ) from July, and predictions show rates could rise even higher from October to £1,899, hitting hard over winter

The cheapest fixed tariff is a 12-month deal from Fuse Energy, priced at £1,614 for a typical home, offering a significant £248 saving against the July cap [4]

Uswitch.com is urging households to run a comparison and lock in a fixed tariff to protect their bills before the July price hike

Only one in seven households on standard tariffs (13%) plan to switch to a fixed deal before their energy prices rise on 1 July[1] – despite savings of £248 being currently available[3], reveals research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

Nearly one in 10 households on standard tariffs (9%) wrongly believe that they will not be impacted by energy price rises[1], showing the confusion among consumers when it comes to energy deals

Many households on standard tariffs are paralysed by indecision ahead of the price hikes, with a fifth (20%) feeling that there’s nothing they can do, a similar proportion (21%) waiting to see what happens before acting, and another one in seven (15%) saying they haven’t decided what to do yet[1].

A quarter of households (23%) report feeling powerless about soaring energy costs and how much their bills could increase, with the same proportion (23%) feeling angry about the situation[2].

Ofgem has this morning confirmed the energy price cap will rise 13% to £1,862 in July, with further increases forecast for October. Uswitch.com is advising households to lock in a fixed deal now before the window closes.

There are currently 20 fixed energy deals on the market that undercut the July rates, and the cheapest open-market tariff available is a 13-month deal from Fuse Energy. This tariff is priced at £1,614 a year for an average household, which is £27 cheaper than the current April price cap, and £248 cheaper than the July rates[4].