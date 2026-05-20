Energy customers' satisfaction with their supplier reaches highest point since 2021 energy crisis

- Household satisfaction with their energy provider has reached 77%, the highest level since the 2021 energy crisis, rising for the third year in a row[1]
- Nearly four-fifths of customers (79%) would recommend their energy provider, the highest level in the last six years[1]
- The proportion of consumers believing they get good value for money has edged upwards from 63% to 65%[1]
- Octopus Energy came top among big suppliers, winning Uswitch Energy Awards for Overall Customer Satisfaction, Value for Money and Customer Service[2]
- Outfox Energy was the highest-rated small supplier, winning awards for Overall Customer Satisfaction and Value for Money[2]
- Ecotricity took the Customer Service Award for small suppliers, while So Energy received a Special Commendation for success in all ten categories[2]
Customer satisfaction with energy suppliers has reached the highest level in five years, hitting 77%, the same score set just before the 2021 energy crisis[1], reveals a survey of 15,000 energy customers by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
The high score means overall customer satisfaction in their energy providers has risen three years in a row[1].
Nearly four-fifths of customers (79%) said they would recommend their energy provider, the highest level in the last six years. At the height of the energy crisis in 2023, fewer than half of customers (47%) said they would encourage others to use their supplier[1].
Two-thirds of households (65%) say they are satisfied with the value for money they get with their provider, a slight increase from 63% last year. However, this is still below the 70% figure seen before the 2021 energy crisis[1].
Other measures that have improved compared with last year include satisfaction with customer service, rising slightly from 69% to 70%, and billing, increasing from 75% to 76%[1].
Octopus Energy leads the winners of the Uswitch Energy Awards, triumphing in the Overall
Customer Satisfaction, Value for Money and Customer Service categories for big suppliers[2].
Outfox Energy was the highest-rated small supplier, winning awards for Overall Customer Satisfaction and Value for Money. Ecotricity won the Customer Service category for small suppliers[2].
Table: Uswitch Energy Awards winners
|Category
|Winner - Big Supplier
|Winner - Small Supplier
|Overall Customer Satisfaction
|Octopus Energy
|Outfox Energy
|Value for Money
|Octopus Energy
|Outfox Energy
|Customer Service
|Octopus Energy
|Ecotricity
|Special commendations
|Overall Improvement - So Energy
So Energy received a special commendation for overall improvement, after raising its scores across all ten surveyed categories[2].
Sabrina Hoque, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “The work suppliers have put in to stay competitive and deliver strong customer service is paying off, with overall customer satisfaction rising for the third year in a row.
“The war in the Middle East has driven a spike in energy prices, but suppliers reacted quickly to ensure fixed tariffs were still available, with many undercutting price cap forecasts.
“Suppliers must continue to focus on driving prices down for households through market-leading fixed deals as well as expanding offers such as innovative tariffs and rewarding demand flexibility schemes.
“Octopus Energy, Outfox Energy and Ecotricity all stood out when we asked their customers how satisfied they were, so it’s great to see them deliver on service and value for money.
“So Energy also deserves recognition for the improvements it has made in overall customer satisfaction across the board.”
Head to Uswitch.com to see the winners of the 2026 Uswitch Energy Awards
ENDS
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
1. Uswitch commissioned a poll of 15,019 UK energy customers via YouGov between 5th March and 24th March 2026 to determine the nominees and winners for the Uswitch Energy Awards. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults aged 18+.
Table: Customer satisfaction scores
|Overall satisfaction scores
|Category
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Likely to recommend
|62%
|52%
|47%
|66%
|77%
|79%
|Overall customer satisfaction
|77%
|65%
|60%
|70%
|75%
|77%
|Value for money
|70%
|54%
|41%
|53%
|63%
|65%
|Billing service
|75%
|64%
|60%
|69%
|75%
|76%
|Customer service
|63%
|54%
|52%
|59%
|69%
|70%
2. For the awards of Overall Customer Satisfaction, Best Customer Service and Best Value for Money, the proportion of weighted positive responses for relevant questions were aggregated to determine nominees and winners, with results reported separately for big suppliers (those with more than 250,000 customer accounts) and small suppliers. The special commendation of Overall Improvement was awarded to So Energy, as they had the largest improvement across all categories from 2025 to 2026 among suppliers qualifying in both years.