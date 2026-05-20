Energy customers' satisfaction with their supplier reaches highest point since 2021 energy crisis

Household satisfaction with their energy provider has reached 77%, the highest level since the 2021 energy crisis, rising for the third year in a row [1]

Nearly four-fifths of customers (79%) would recommend their energy provider, the highest level in the last six years [1]

The proportion of consumers believing they get good value for money has edged upwards from 63% to 65% [1]

Octopus Energy came top among big suppliers, winning Uswitch Energy Awards for Overall Customer Satisfaction, Value for Money and Customer Service [2]

Outfox Energy was the highest-rated small supplier, winning awards for Overall Customer Satisfaction and Value for Money [2]

Ecotricity took the Customer Service Award for small suppliers, while So Energy received a Special Commendation for success in all ten categories[2]

Customer satisfaction with energy suppliers has reached the highest level in five years, hitting 77%, the same score set just before the 2021 energy crisis[1], reveals a survey of 15,000 energy customers by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

The high score means overall customer satisfaction in their energy providers has risen three years in a row[1].

Nearly four-fifths of customers (79%) said they would recommend their energy provider, the highest level in the last six years. At the height of the energy crisis in 2023, fewer than half of customers (47%) said they would encourage others to use their supplier[1].

Two-thirds of households (65%) say they are satisfied with the value for money they get with their provider, a slight increase from 63% last year. However, this is still below the 70% figure seen before the 2021 energy crisis[1].

Other measures that have improved compared with last year include satisfaction with customer service, rising slightly from 69% to 70%, and billing, increasing from 75% to 76%[1].

Octopus Energy leads the winners of the Uswitch Energy Awards, triumphing in the Overall

Customer Satisfaction, Value for Money and Customer Service categories for big suppliers[2].

Outfox Energy was the highest-rated small supplier, winning awards for Overall Customer Satisfaction and Value for Money. Ecotricity won the Customer Service category for small suppliers[2].