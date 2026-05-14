Majority of sports bundle customers wrongly believe they're stuck with their provider - out-of-contract fans paying £400 extra a year

Out-of-contract bundle customers could be paying £400 a year more than they need to for the same broadband, TV and sports coverage [1]

Over a third (35%) of bundle customers wrongly believe they need to stay with their broadband provider to keep sports access, rising to 53% among customers whose bundle already includes sports [2]

One in five (19%) UK adults have upgraded a package to watch a specific sporting event, but 21% never cancelled the service once the action ended [3]

Ernest Doku, Uswitch broadband expert, advises consumers to review their packages regularly and consider whether switching - either to a fresh bundle or a decoupled broadband + standalone apps set-up - could save them hundreds of pounds a year

Millions of British sports fans are being caught in a costly ‘bundle blindspot’[2] - risking overpayment of more than £400 a year on broadband and TV bundles[1] because they wrongly believe they need to stick with their current provider for their favourite sporting moments.

With the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup reaching their decisive moments this month, new research from Uswitch.com is urging households to check whether their bundle has rolled out of its fixed term - a moment when prices can rise significantly without warning.

Analysis across the major UK broadband and TV providers shows premium 'triple-play’ bundles (broadband, TV channels and live sports) can cost anywhere from £67 to over £180 a month once a customer’s 24-month contract has ended[4].

The same content bought separately - standalone broadband (around £22 a month on average for 400-550Mbps speeds across major UK providers) plus rolling monthly sports apps - works out at roughly £88 a month for full coverage of both Sky Sports (via a NOW Sports Monthly Membership at £34.99) and TNT Sports (via HBO Max at £30.99)[5]. Current new-customer intro offers can bring this down to around £80 a month, before reverting to standard rates after the introductory period.

For fans who follow just one sport, the decoupled cost falls to around £55 a month, with the flexibility to cancel the moment a season ends[6].

The gap means out-of-contract bundle customers could be paying on average £35 a month more than they need to for the same sports coverage - over £400 a year[1], and considerably more for fans who only follow one sport seasonally.

More than a third (35%) of bundle customers wrongly believe they need to stay with their current broadband provider to keep accessing sports channels and streaming. That figure rises to 53% among customers whose bundle already includes sport[2].

Just a third (33%) of bundle customers correctly identify that buying standalone broadband and separate sports apps can be cheaper than a triple-play bundle, while 44% don't know either way[7]. A further 13% of bundle customers cite worry about losing TV or sports access as the reason they haven't switched or downgraded[8] - even when better deals exist elsewhere.

One in five (19%) UK adults have upgraded a package to watch a specific event, such as the Premier League or UEFA Champions League[3] - yet 21% of those who upgraded never cancelled the service once the event ended[3]. Just 9% of bundle customers review what's included in their package on a regular basis[9].

Ernest Doku, Uswitch broadband expert, says: “When a broadband or TV bundle ends, prices can soar, with some premium packages climbing past £180 a month. Many fans wrongly believe they must stay with their current provider to keep watching live sport, but switching to standalone broadband and rolling monthly sports apps can often deliver the same content for a fraction of the cost.

“That said, bundling can still be the cheapest option for heavy TV viewers who watch multiple sports year-round. With providers competing hard for new customers, switching to a new customer deal is a great way to capture savings without having to unbundle your services.

“Full-fibre prices have fallen to as little as £16 a month for a 500 Mbps plan, driven down by competition from regional providers. And, with 80% of UK homes now having access, most households can find significantly better value than was available just a few years ago.

“With a huge Summer of Sport ahead, now is the perfect time to check your contract status. Reviewing what you actually use and comparing the latest deals could save you hundreds of pounds a year.”

Ernest Doku’s top tips to cut costs ahead of the summer:

Audit your subscriptions: Check which streaming services or apps you may no longer use, especially after major season finales or sporting events. Switch to a ‘Broadband Only’ provider: Consider regional providers or specific 'no-frills' tiers from a larger provider. HD/UHD: Check if your package includes high-definition or 4K content as standard or comes at an extra cost, often up to an extra £6/month. Switch at the right time: Review your contract end date to avoid early exit or termination fees, as well as potential mid-contract price rises. Consider flexible streaming options: Look for monthly subscriptions rather than long-term sports add-ons. Many providers now offer rolling monthly contracts for sport, so you only pay when your must-watch season is on. Haggle with your provider: If you don’t feel like you are getting good value for money, contact your provider directly to negotiate a better deal. While it’s not guaranteed, providers may offer discounts, account bill credits, or cheaper alternative packages to keep you as a customer - although these do often require full-term contract renewals, so be certain if you wish to re-commit.

Visit Uswitch.com to compare the best bundle deals.

ENDS