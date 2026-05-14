Majority of sports bundle customers wrongly believe they're stuck with their provider - out-of-contract fans paying £400 extra a year

- Out-of-contract bundle customers could be paying £400 a year more than they need to for the same broadband, TV and sports coverage[1]
- Over a third (35%) of bundle customers wrongly believe they need to stay with their broadband provider to keep sports access, rising to 53% among customers whose bundle already includes sports[2]
- One in five (19%) UK adults have upgraded a package to watch a specific sporting event, but 21% never cancelled the service once the action ended[3]
- Ernest Doku, Uswitch broadband expert, advises consumers to review their packages regularly and consider whether switching - either to a fresh bundle or a decoupled broadband + standalone apps set-up - could save them hundreds of pounds a year
Millions of British sports fans are being caught in a costly ‘bundle blindspot’[2] - risking overpayment of more than £400 a year on broadband and TV bundles[1] because they wrongly believe they need to stick with their current provider for their favourite sporting moments.
With the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup reaching their decisive moments this month, new research from Uswitch.com is urging households to check whether their bundle has rolled out of its fixed term - a moment when prices can rise significantly without warning.
Analysis across the major UK broadband and TV providers shows premium 'triple-play’ bundles (broadband, TV channels and live sports) can cost anywhere from £67 to over £180 a month once a customer’s 24-month contract has ended[4].
The same content bought separately - standalone broadband (around £22 a month on average for 400-550Mbps speeds across major UK providers) plus rolling monthly sports apps - works out at roughly £88 a month for full coverage of both Sky Sports (via a NOW Sports Monthly Membership at £34.99) and TNT Sports (via HBO Max at £30.99)[5]. Current new-customer intro offers can bring this down to around £80 a month, before reverting to standard rates after the introductory period.
For fans who follow just one sport, the decoupled cost falls to around £55 a month, with the flexibility to cancel the moment a season ends[6].
The gap means out-of-contract bundle customers could be paying on average £35 a month more than they need to for the same sports coverage - over £400 a year[1], and considerably more for fans who only follow one sport seasonally.
More than a third (35%) of bundle customers wrongly believe they need to stay with their current broadband provider to keep accessing sports channels and streaming. That figure rises to 53% among customers whose bundle already includes sport[2].
Just a third (33%) of bundle customers correctly identify that buying standalone broadband and separate sports apps can be cheaper than a triple-play bundle, while 44% don't know either way[7]. A further 13% of bundle customers cite worry about losing TV or sports access as the reason they haven't switched or downgraded[8] - even when better deals exist elsewhere.
One in five (19%) UK adults have upgraded a package to watch a specific event, such as the Premier League or UEFA Champions League[3] - yet 21% of those who upgraded never cancelled the service once the event ended[3]. Just 9% of bundle customers review what's included in their package on a regular basis[9].
Ernest Doku, Uswitch broadband expert, says: “When a broadband or TV bundle ends, prices can soar, with some premium packages climbing past £180 a month. Many fans wrongly believe they must stay with their current provider to keep watching live sport, but switching to standalone broadband and rolling monthly sports apps can often deliver the same content for a fraction of the cost.
“That said, bundling can still be the cheapest option for heavy TV viewers who watch multiple sports year-round. With providers competing hard for new customers, switching to a new customer deal is a great way to capture savings without having to unbundle your services.
“Full-fibre prices have fallen to as little as £16 a month for a 500 Mbps plan, driven down by competition from regional providers. And, with 80% of UK homes now having access, most households can find significantly better value than was available just a few years ago.
“With a huge Summer of Sport ahead, now is the perfect time to check your contract status. Reviewing what you actually use and comparing the latest deals could save you hundreds of pounds a year.”
Ernest Doku’s top tips to cut costs ahead of the summer:
- Audit your subscriptions: Check which streaming services or apps you may no longer use, especially after major season finales or sporting events.
- Switch to a ‘Broadband Only’ provider: Consider regional providers or specific 'no-frills' tiers from a larger provider.
- HD/UHD: Check if your package includes high-definition or 4K content as standard or comes at an extra cost, often up to an extra £6/month.
- Switch at the right time: Review your contract end date to avoid early exit or termination fees, as well as potential mid-contract price rises.
- Consider flexible streaming options: Look for monthly subscriptions rather than long-term sports add-ons. Many providers now offer rolling monthly contracts for sport, so you only pay when your must-watch season is on.
- Haggle with your provider: If you don’t feel like you are getting good value for money, contact your provider directly to negotiate a better deal. While it’s not guaranteed, providers may offer discounts, account bill credits, or cheaper alternative packages to keep you as a customer - although these do often require full-term contract renewals, so be certain if you wish to re-commit.
Visit Uswitch.com to compare the best bundle deals.
ENDS
For more information
Harriet Atkinson | Telecoms PR Manager
harriet.atkinson@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
Table 1: Standalone fibre broadband - typical monthly costs
|Provider
|Speed
|Monthly cost
|Community Fibre
|550Mbps
|£16.00
|Hyperoptic
|520Mbps
|£18.00
|Rise Fibre
|500Mbps
|£18.00
|Virgin Media
|515Mbps
|£21.99
|Trooli
|500Mbps
|£24.99
|EE
|500Mbps
|£24.99
|Hey Broadband
|400Mbps
|£25.00
|Sky
|500Mbps
|£26.00
|Average
|~500Mbps
|£21.87
Source: Standalone fibre broadband deals available on Uswitch.com in the 400–550Mbps speed band, as of May 2026.
Table 2: Standalone sports streaming apps
|Service
|Monthly cost
|Notes
|Sky Sports via NOW Sports Monthly Membership
|£34.99 (£31.99 for the first 6 months)
|All 12 Sky Sports channels; cancel any month
|TNT Sports via HBO Max / discovery+
|£25.99 (£30.99 after the first 12 months)
|Cancel any month
|Amazon Prime
|£8.99
|Includes select Premier League fixtures plus wider Prime benefits
Source: nowtv.com, hbomax.com / discoveryplus.com, amazon.co.uk, May 2026.
Table 3: Virgin Media broadband + TV bundles
|Bundle
|What's included
|In-contract
|OOC (month 25+)
|Entertainment
|M350 Fibre broadband (362Mbps) + 200+ Mega TV channels + Netflix Standard with Ads
|£32.99
|£128
|Cinema
|M350 Fibre broadband (362Mbps) + 200+ Mega TV channels + Sky Cinema HD + Netflix Standard with Ads
|£44.99
|£138
|Sport
|M350 Fibre broadband (362Mbps) + 200+ Mega TV channels + Sky Sports HD (9 channels incl. Main Event, F1, Sky Atlantic) + Netflix Standard with Ads
|£54.99
|£151
|Sport + Cinema
|M500 Fibre broadband (516Mbps) + 200+ Mega TV channels + Sky Sports HD + Sky Cinema HD + Netflix Standard with Ads
|£64.99
|£185
Source: virginmedia.com/tv and virginmedia.com/broadband/broadband-and-tv, May 2026. Entertainment, Cinema and Sport bundles use M350 Fibre (average 362Mbps); Sport + Cinema uses M500 Fibre (average 516Mbps). Netflix Standard with Ads is included with all four bundles at no extra cost based on broadband speed chosen. Prices shown are 24-month minimum term introductory pricing alongside Virgin's published "standard monthly pricing" that applies from month 25.
Table 4: Sky broadband + TV bundle examples (Full Fibre 300)
|Bundle
|What's included
|In-contract from
|Standard pricing from
|Essential TV + Full Fibre 300
|300Mbps broadband + 100+ channels (incl. Sky Atlantic) + Netflix Standard with Ads + discovery+ Entertainment
|£35
|~£67
|Ultimate TV + Full Fibre 300
|300Mbps broadband + 130+ channels (incl. Sky One, Witness, Comedy) + Netflix Standard with Ads + HBO Max Basic with Ads + Disney+ Standard with Ads + Hayu
|£41
|~£84
|Ultimate TV + FF300 + Sky Sports
|Above + all 12 Sky Sports channels
|£61
|~£119
|Ultimate TV + FF300 + Sky Sports + Sky Cinema
|Above + Sky Cinema HD
|£71
|~£136
Source: sky.com/tv and sky.com/broadband, May 2026. Standard pricing is the sum of Sky's published out-of-contract rates as stated in bundle contract small print: Ultimate TV £38/mo, Essential TV £21/mo, Full Fibre 300 £46/mo, Sky Sports £35/mo, Sky Cinema £17/mo, TNT Sports £31/mo. In-contract add-on pricing: Sky Sports £33/mo and Sky Cinema £14/mo on a 24-month term. TNT Sports is only available on a rolling monthly basis at £31/mo — no minimum-term discount applies. Bundle in-contract prices are for new customers on a 24-month minimum term — check sky.com/deals for current offers.
Table 5: BT broadband + EE TV bundles
|TV pack
|What's included
|TV /mo
|BT FF500 /mo
|Total month 1
|By end of yr 2*
|Entertainment
|NOW Entertainment & HBO Max Basic with Ads + Netflix Standard with Ads
|£22
|£34.99
|£56.99
|~£69
|Sport
|4 TNT Sports channels via HBO Max (no Netflix — add for £5.99/mo)
|£25
|£34.99
|£59.99
|~£72
|Big Entertainment
|NOW Entertainment & HBO Max + NOW Cinema + Netflix Standard with Ads
|£30
|£34.99
|£64.99
|~£77
|Big Sport
|4 TNT Sports channels via HBO Max + NOW Sports (all 12 Sky Sports channels) with NOW Boost (no Netflix — add for £5.99/mo)
|£51
|£34.99
|£85.99
|~£98
|Full Works
|Big Sport + Big Entertainment combined + Netflix Standard with Ads + NOW Boost
|£88
|£34.99
|£122.99
|~£135
Source: bt.com/tv, May 2026. EE TV is the rebranded BT TV product (same packages, same TV prices). BT Full Fibre 500 (500Mbps) is currently £34.99/mo on a 24-month minimum term. Netflix Standard with Ads is included in Entertainment, Big Entertainment and Full Works packages only — Sport and Big Sport customers can add Netflix as a £5.99/mo extra. *Year 2 figure shown is month 1 price plus two annual rises (£4/mo broadband + £2/mo TV = £6/mo per year), representing approximate monthly cost by end of typical 24-month minimum term. Prices continue to rise annually thereafter.
Table 6: EE broadband + EE TV bundles
|TV pack
|What's included
|TV /mo
|EE FF500 /mo
|Total month 1
|By end of yr 2*
|Entertainment
|NOW Entertainment & HBO Max Basic with Ads + Netflix Standard with Ads
|£22
|£31.99
|£53.99
|~£66
|Sport
|4 TNT Sports channels via HBO Max (no Netflix — add for £5.99/mo)
|£25
|£31.99
|£56.99
|~£69
|Big Entertainment
|NOW Entertainment & HBO Max + NOW Cinema + Netflix Standard with Ads
|£30
|£31.99
|£61.99
|~£74
|Big Sport
|4 TNT Sports channels via HBO Max + NOW Sports (all 12 Sky Sports channels) with NOW Boost (no Netflix — add for £5.99/mo)
|£51
|£31.99
|£82.99
|~£95
|Full Works
|Big Sport + Big Entertainment combined + Netflix Standard with Ads + NOW Boost
|£88
|£31.99
|£119.99
Opinium surveyed a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults between 8 - 12 May 2026. Results are weighted to be nationally representative.
1) The £420/year (£35/month) average out-of-contract overpayment figure is calculated as the mean difference between out-of-contract bundle pricing and the equivalent like-for-like decoupled cost across all ten sport-inclusive broadband + TV bundles available from the major UK providers (Tables 3-6). The like-for-like decoupled cost is built by matching each bundle's content list to the cheapest standalone subscription equivalent (standalone broadband plus the relevant streaming apps for sport, cinema, entertainment channels and Netflix, where included).
Individual OOC gaps used in the calculation:
Virgin Media Sport bundle: +£80/month vs decoupled
Virgin Media Sport + Cinema bundle: +£104/month vs decoupled
Sky Ultimate TV + Full Fibre 300 + Sky Sports: +£35/month vs decoupled
Sky Ultimate TV + Full Fibre 300 + Sky Sports + Sky Cinema: +£42/month vs decoupled
BT Sport TV + Full Fibre 500: +£19/month by end of year 2
BT Big Sport TV + Full Fibre 500: +£10/month by end of year 2
BT Full Works TV + Full Fibre 500: +£21/month by end of year 2
EE Sport TV + Full Fibre 500: +£16/month by end of year 2
EE Big Sport TV + Full Fibre 500: +£7/month by end of year 2
EE Full Works TV + Full Fibre 500: +£18/month by end of year 2
Average: (£80 + £104 + £35 + £42 + £19 + £10 + £21 + £16 + £7 + £18) ÷ 10 = £35.20/month ≈ £422/year (over £400/year)
Component standalone prices used in the like-for-like build (standard pricing): standalone fibre broadband £21.87/mo (averaged across 8 providers in the 400–550Mbps band; Table 1), NOW Sports Monthly Membership £34.99/mo, NOW Cinema Membership £9.99/mo, NOW Entertainment Membership £7.99/mo, NOW Entertainment & HBO Max Membership £9.99/mo, HBO Max with TNT Sports £30.99/mo, Netflix Standard with Ads £5.99/mo, Disney+ Standard with Ads £4.99/mo.
2) Participants were asked: “Do you understand the following statements to be true or false?”, “I need to stay with my current broadband provider to keep access to my sports channels or sports streaming services”. 35% of respondents who have a Broadband + a TV / streaming bundle reported that this statement was true. 53% of respondents who have sports included in their bundle reported that this statement was true.
Bundled respondents = 35% = 255 / 2000*55,022,253 (UK adult population) = 7,015,337 people
3) Participants were asked: “Have you ever signed up for or upgraded a broadband, TV, or sports package to watch a specific sporting event?”. 19% of respondents reported yes. Participants were asked: “When did you cancel the broadband, TV or sports package upgrade after the sporting event had finished?”. 21% of respondents reported that they didn’t cancel it.
4) Uswitch analysis of currently-advertised in-contract and out-of-contract ('thereafter') pricing across the major UK broadband and TV provider websites, May 2026. Range spans sport-focused triple-play bundles at the lower end through to premium triple-play combinations (broadband + Sky Sports + Sky Cinema + Netflix) at the upper end.
5) Standalone broadband cost averaged across eight major UK providers offering 400–550Mbps fibre on Uswitch.com (May 2026) — Community Fibre, Hyperoptic, Rise Fibre, Virgin Media, Trooli, EE, Hey Broadband and Sky — for a mean monthly cost of £21.87. NOW Sports Monthly Membership (£34.99/month for all 12 Sky Sports channels on a rolling monthly basis) per nowtv.com, May 2026. TNT Sports via HBO Max with TNT Sports subscription (£30.99/month, rolling monthly) per hbomax.com, May 2026. Combined total: £87.85/month, rounded to £88.
6) Based on the sum of standalone fibre broadband (£21.87/month average, per [5]) plus a single rolling monthly sports app — either NOW Sports Monthly Membership at £34.99/month (£56.86 total) or TNT Sports via HBO Max at £30.99/month (£52.86 total), averaging approximately £55/month.
7) Participants were asked: “Do you understand the following statements to be true or false?”, “Buying standalone broadband and separate sports streaming apps could be cheaper than a bundled broadband‑TV‑sports package”. 33% reported that this statement was true, and 44% reported that they were unsure.
8) Participants were asked: “What, if anything, stops you from switching or downgrading your broadband package?”. 13% of bundled respondents reported that they were worried about losing access to TV services (e.g., sport channels, streaming services).
9) Participants were asked: “How often, if at all, do you check what's included in your broadband and TV package?”. 9% of respondents reported that they check at least once a month.