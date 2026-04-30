Bank hotterday? Four million uk homes now have air conditioning as temperatures hit 26°C today

Experts suggest that more people working from home and rising summer temperatures may be behind the increase in ownership. Some of the UK’s warmest summers have been seen in recent years, including UK’s hottest ever day, which saw temperatures hit 40°C in July 2022[3].

Of the four million households with air conditioning, nearly 1.9 million have built-in units with power ratings up to 2.7kW[2]. In a typical week, households use their units for around four hours, but when temperatures are high, they use them for just over nine hours a day, sending the cost soaring from £2.93 a week to £42.43 a week[6].

The 2.2 million homes with portable air conditioning units – which use 1kW of power[2] – typically use them for around three hours a week at a cost of 83p. During hot spells, when they are used for more than nine hours a day, this bill rises to £15.71 a week[6].

Over nine million households use desktop fans to keep cool, up 14% from the eight million homes using them last year[2]. A 35W desktop fan uses just 1% of the power of built-in air conditioning units, meaning households that opt for the less energy-intensive device could reduce their consumption by 99% and save themselves £42 a week[3].

More than 260,000 UK households now have heat pumps that can be used to cool homes[4]. Heat pumps work like traditional air conditioning units by extracting heat from the home and releasing it outside. A typical air source heat pump used in cooling mode will use around 1kWh per hour, costing a similar amount to a portable air conditioning unit – although the heat pump is likely to be more efficient at cooling large rooms[8].

UK households are likely to spend £5 million a week using desktop fans as the hottest day of the year arrives[7].

Energy rates look set to rise in July, which means the cost of running appliances is also going to increase. The difference between running a built-in air con on the current cheapest fixed deals and July’s predicted rates is £9 a week.