Uswitch comments on announcement that Vodafone is set to take full control of VodafoneThree

Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, comments on the announcement that Vodafone is to take full control of VodafoneThree:

“The news that Vodafone is taking full control of VodafoneThree is a major milestone for the UK telecoms market, bringing 27 million customers under one roof much sooner than expected.

“While a single owner could speed up the 11 billion pound investment into a better 5G network, it also likely means the end of the road for Three as the independent ‘challenger’ that has traditionally pushed for lower prices and faster connectivity.

“With Vodafone now solely in the driving seat, it must continue to prove that having one less competitor won’t simply lead to higher bills for consumers, or a market where there is less pressure to compete or innovate.

“Vodafone has indicated that the Three and Vodafone brands will stay separate for now, but customers should keep a close eye on the future of low-cost alternatives like SMARTY and VOXI, which are vital for budget-conscious consumers.

“If you are a customer of either network, the best way to ensure you are getting a fair deal as the market changes is to regularly compare your options and consider smaller providers who often offer better value.”

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