Uswitch comments on Cornwall Insight’s final price cap prediction for July: “Doing nothing could be a costly mistake.”

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: “A rise of this magnitude will be alarming, especially with higher costs forecast for the winter too. Thankfully, households can opt out of this price rise if they act now.

“The expected 13% rise to energy bills is completely avoidable. A number of fixed tariffs currently undercut the predicted price cap, some by over £200 for the average home.

“The cost of living is already stretched, but energy is one of the few areas where households can act to block rising bills.

“Fixing your energy deal will not only save you money right now, but importantly will protect you from the price rises predicted in July, locking in good rates for winter and beyond.

“For those currently on standard tariffs, doing nothing could be a costly mistake.”

ENDS