Warning: Only 30 days left to avoid July £221 energy bill hike

- Millions of households on standard tariffs have just 30 days to avoid the average £221 annual energy bill hike[1] about to land when the price cap changes on 1 July
- Households with high energy usage could see their annual bill skyrocket even higher by £329
- Two-thirds of homes (66%) say a 10% rise in energy costs would have an impact on their finances – but energy costs will rise 13% next month[2]
- There are currently 23 fixed energy deals that undercut July’s price cap, with the cheapest reducing annual bills by £255 for an average home[3]
- Half of households on a standard tariff (51%) wrongly believe that they’re on the best value energy deal, despite cheaper options being available[4]
- Uswitch.com is urging households to run a comparison and lock in a good fixed tariff to reduce their bills and protect against the July price hike
Millions of households on standard tariffs have just 30 days to avoid an average £221 rise in their annual energy bills[1], warns Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
The energy price cap, which sets the maximum energy rates paid by homes on standard tariffs, will rise by 13% on 1 July[1].
|Household
|Typical annual consumption (current Ofgem TDCVs)
|Average annual bill from July
|Increase in annual bill from July (£)
|Low usage (Usually a small home, flat, 1-2 people)
|Gas 7,500kWh, electricity 1,800kWh
|£1,334
|£145
|Average usage(Usually 2-3 bed home with 2-3 people)
|Gas 11,500kWh, electricity 2,700kWh
|£1,862
|£221
|High usage(Usually 4+ bed home, 4–5 people)
|Gas 17,000kWh, electricity 4,100kWh
|£2,631
|£329
It means millions of homes will see their energy bills increase in July unless they take action. Analysts predict rates will increase again in October[5] and stay high through winter when people use much more energy for heating, making now the moment to act.
This rise is likely to hit many households hard, as two-thirds (66%) said a 10% rise in energy costs would have an impact on their finances. One in 10 (10%) say they would need to use savings to pay their energy bills, and a sixth (17%) would cut back on essential spending, such as food or transport[2].
Yet the price hike is avoidable, as there are currently 23 fixed energy deals available across the market that undercut the new rates for July, with the cheapest from Outfox Energy offering savings of £255 against the upcoming price cap[3].
However, half of households on a standard tariff (51%) wrongly believe that they’re on the best value energy deal[4], despite a number of cheaper fixed tariffs currently available on the market.
To help households find out if they will be affected by the bill hike, Uswitch is providing advice on how to check if you are on a standard variable tariff and how to find a cheaper deal.
How to check if you are on a standard variable tariff
A standard tariff (or default tariff) refers to an energy supplier’s basic, variable rate plan. This means your unit rates can go up or down at any time, usually four times a year to coincide with the energy price cap changes.
Customers are automatically rolled on to a supplier’s standard variable rate plan once their previous tariff comes to an end.
If you have never switched energy supplier or tariffs, or haven’t switched in over a year, you are most likely on your supplier’s standard energy plan, which is likely not the cheapest option. The name of your tariff, which should appear on your bills or on your account, will also help you understand whether you’re on a standard tariff.
|Supplier
|Standard Variable Tariff plan name (dual fuel)
|Octopus Energy
|Flexible Octopus
|British Gas
|Standard Variable
|E.ON Next
|Next Flex
|EDF
|Standard (Variable)
|OVO Energy
|Simpler Energy
|Scottish Power
|Standard
|Utility Warehouse
|Value
|So Energy
|So Flex
|Utilita
|Smart Energy
|Outfox Energy
|Fox Standard Dual
|Fuse Energy
|Variable Import
|Co-op Energy
|Co-op Flexible
|Home Energy
|Fair Variable Dual
Switching to a fixed tariff takes minutes, and locking in a fixed-rate deal could not only reduce your bills now, but will protect you from rate rises from July, and again when the heating is turned back on later this year.
Uswitch.com is warning households not to sleepwalk into July price hikes and to take action. Run a comparison online to find savings for your postcode.
Ben Gallizzi, an energy expert from Uswitch.com, comments: “For the millions of households on standard tariffs, this is your 30-day warning that your energy rates are rising on 1 July - unless you act now.
“The price cap is going up, but your bills don’t have to.
“There are 23 fixed deals available that are cheaper than the price cap, with savings on offer of up to £255. These deals might not be around for long, so take a few minutes to check online to see what deals are available to you.”
Compare fixed energy deals now at Uswitch.com
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
1. Ofgem: Energy price cap will rise by 13% from July
2. Respondents were asked ‘What impact, if any, would you experience if your household energy bills were to rise by 10% or more this summer?’ 34% of respondents said ‘No impact’, therefore 66% would see some impact. 17% said ‘I would have to cut back on essential spending (e.g. food, transport)’. 10% said ‘I would have to use savings to pay the bill’. 8% said ‘I would have to look for extra income (e.g. overtime, a second job). 6% said ‘I would have to go into debt or use a credit card’.
3. Uswitch.com data, correct as of 9am on 1 June 2026. Energy-only dual fuel tariffs excluding pay-as-you-go, bundles, and renewal-only tariffs
4. Respondents were asked ‘How confident do you feel, if at all, that you are currently on the best value energy tariff for your household?’ 51% of households on standard tariff said confident. 34% said not confident.
5. Cornwall Insight: Energy Bills Set to Rise in July, as Forecasts Warn October Could Be Worse