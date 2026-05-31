Warning: Only 30 days left to avoid July £221 energy bill hike

It means millions of homes will see their energy bills increase in July unless they take action. Analysts predict rates will increase again in October[5] and stay high through winter when people use much more energy for heating, making now the moment to act.

This rise is likely to hit many households hard, as two-thirds (66%) said a 10% rise in energy costs would have an impact on their finances. One in 10 (10%) say they would need to use savings to pay their energy bills, and a sixth (17%) would cut back on essential spending, such as food or transport[2].

Yet the price hike is avoidable, as there are currently 23 fixed energy deals available across the market that undercut the new rates for July, with the cheapest from Outfox Energy offering savings of £255 against the upcoming price cap[3].

However, half of households on a standard tariff (51%) wrongly believe that they’re on the best value energy deal[4], despite a number of cheaper fixed tariffs currently available on the market.

To help households find out if they will be affected by the bill hike, Uswitch is providing advice on how to check if you are on a standard variable tariff and how to find a cheaper deal.

How to check if you are on a standard variable tariff

A standard tariff (or default tariff) refers to an energy supplier’s basic, variable rate plan. This means your unit rates can go up or down at any time, usually four times a year to coincide with the energy price cap changes.

Customers are automatically rolled on to a supplier’s standard variable rate plan once their previous tariff comes to an end.

If you have never switched energy supplier or tariffs, or haven’t switched in over a year, you are most likely on your supplier’s standard energy plan, which is likely not the cheapest option. The name of your tariff, which should appear on your bills or on your account, will also help you understand whether you’re on a standard tariff.