Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com , said: “This is a very serious situation. Households need to act now to avoid the worst of this winter, as gas rates head for their highest ever level.

“This is no longer the time to wait and see. If you’re on a standard tariff, you will be exposed to the full increase and need to act before January to limit the damage.

“Switching to a well-priced fixed deal is the only effective way to avoid paying these rates. The cheapest deal could save an average of £412 a year against January’s levels, but bills vary depending on where you live and how much you use, so it’s vital to run a comparison to find the right option for your home.

“We know households are already paying closer attention to their energy usage, and there are free tools available to help make this easier. When rates are high, small changes make even more of a difference.

“If you’re worried about paying your bills, reach out to your supplier as early as possible, as they can advise on payment plans, as well as any grants and schemes that may be available to you.”

ENDS