24 month contract
£1767.00 total cost
- Trade-in to get up to £752 off, plus £100 off with code Z8
24 month contract
£1767.00 total cost
24 month contract
£1767.00 total cost
24 month contract
£1895.00 total cost
24 month contract
£1804.00 total cost
Uses O2's Network
36 month contract
£3000.00 total cost
Uses Three Mobile's Network
24 month contract
£1648.76 total cost
24 month contract
£1773.00 total cost
Uses Three Mobile's Network
24 month contract
£1760.76 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
Uses O2's Network
36 month contract
£3266.31 total cost
Roam with unlimited data in 45 destinations
24 month contract
£2282.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1757.00 total cost
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The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra was announced on 22nd July, alongside the Z Fold8 and Z Flip8. As the flagship of the new Galaxy Z8 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the most expensive of the new phones, costing £1,899 for the 256GB variant. It also comes in 512GB (£2,069) and 1TB (£2,319) capacities.
Don’t want to pay the entire price upfront? Check out the best Samsung Fold8 Ultra deals below.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is available to pre-order now, and ships on 7 August.
The main selling point of the Z Fold8 Ultra over the standard Z Fold8 is its bigger screens. Its cover screen stands 6.5 inches diagonally, which is 1 inch bigger than the Z Fold8’s. And its 8-inch interior screen is bigger than the Z Fold8’s 7.6-incher.
The Z Fold8 Ultra’s screens are bigger than the standard Z Fold8’s – the cover screen is 6.5 inches across, while the interior screen is 8 inches. That inside screen is like having two 6.5-inch screens side by side, which should make it great for multitasking like replying to an email while keeping an eye on your social feed, or watching a YouTube video while jotting down notes in a notes app.
Compare the best Samsung Galaxy Fold7 deals.
However, the Z Fold8’s screens are just as bright as the Z Fold8 Ultra’s. At 3,000 nits, these are both the brightest Samsung Galaxy phones ever made.
Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, which is the same chipset as the Samsung Galaxy S26 range. But the Galaxy Fold8 Ultra is more powerful in other ways.
It has more advanced cameras, for one thing. It boasts three rear cameras: a 200MP main, 50MP ultra wide and 10MP telephoto, while the standard Fold8 makes do with just two (a 50MP main and 50MP ultra wide).
The Z Fold8 Ultra also has a bigger capacity. The 5,000mAh capacity lasts 27 hours of video playback, and charges up to 67 per cent in 30 minutes. The standard Fold8 has a 4,800mAh battery, which lasts 26 hours of video playback and juices up to 63 per cent in 30 minutes.
Because of its smaller screen sizes, the Fold8 is shorter and wider than the Fold8 Ultra.
If you want the most advanced foldable phone Samsung has ever made – and one of the most impressive foldable phones full stop – you should definitely consider the Galaxy Fold8 Ultra. It features big, bright screens, powerful cameras and a marathon battery life. Its crease is less noticeable than before, and promises to be more durable and last longer, too.
But it doesn’t come cheap. That’s why you should check out the best Z Fold8 Ultra deals before you buy.
The Z Fold8 Ultra has bigger screens, more cameras (with more megapixels in the main camera sensor) and a longer battery life. But there are lots of similarities between the two phones – they have the same screen brightness of 3,000 nits, run the same software and have the same processor, so their general performance should be very similar if not identical.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at £1,899 for the 256GB variant. But it also comes in 512GB and 1TB models, both of which are more expensive. Check out the Samsung Fold deals for the best prices.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra was announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – Samsung’s annual launch event – on 22nd July 2026, and goes on sale in August.