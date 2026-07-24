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SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra deals

Buying option: Contract phones
Promoted

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB

logo
100 GB of 5G data

24 month contract

£32.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£949.00 upfront cost

£1767.00 total cost

  • Trade-in to get up to £752 off, plus £100 off with code Z8
via Samsung Direct
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB ad

Bestselling Samsung phones

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

List of Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra deals

Deals not available as upgrades for existing customers

  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB Graphite

    undefined logo
    100 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £32.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£949.00 upfront cost

    £1767.00 total cost

    • Trade-in to get up to £752 off, plus £100 off with code Z8
    via Samsung Direct

  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB Graphite

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £75.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£45.00 upfront cost

    £1895.00 total cost

    via Mobiles.co.uk

  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB Graphite

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £71.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£100.00 upfront cost

    £1804.00 total cost

    • £50.00 off with discount code
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB Graphite

    Uses O2's Network

    O2 logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    36 month contract

    £83.00 a month£12.00 upfront cost

    £3000.00 total cost

    • Pay £83.00 after 24 months
    • Monthly Cost May Rise In Contract
    via Sky Mobile

  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB Graphite

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £60.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£199.00 upfront cost

    £1648.76 total cost

    • £50.00 off with discount code
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB Graphite

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £67.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£165.00 upfront cost

    £1773.00 total cost

    • £50.00 off with discount code
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB Graphite

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £63.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£189.00 upfront cost

    £1760.76 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    via iD Mobile

  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB Graphite

    Uses O2's Network

    O2 logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    36 month contract

    £86.82 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.80 and in April 2028 by £1.90£60.00 upfront cost

    £3266.31 total cost

    Roam with unlimited data in 45 destinations

    • Flexible cap on spending
    via Tesco

  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB Graphite

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £91.75 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£30.00 upfront cost

    £2282.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations

    • 3 months Free Disney+
    via O2

  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB Graphite

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £63.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£245.00 upfront cost

    £1757.00 total cost

    • £50.00 off with discount code
    via Mobiles.co.uk
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: everything you need to know

Key takeaways

Price

  • 256GB - £1,899
  • 512GB - £2,069
  • 1TB - £2,319

Design

  • Inner screen - 8-inch 120Hz
  • Cover screen - 6.5-inch 120Hz

Cameras

  • Rear-facing dual camera: 200MP main, 50MP ultra wide camera and 10MP telephoto
  • Front-facing cameras: 10MP wide and 10MP ultra wide camera

Galaxy AI

  • Easily edit photos with advanced AI tools
  • Powerful processor speeds up AI tasks like live translation
  • AI-powered camera features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 price & release date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra was announced on 22nd July, alongside the Z Fold8 and Z Flip8. As the flagship of the new Galaxy Z8 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the most expensive of the new phones, costing £1,899 for the 256GB variant. It also comes in 512GB (£2,069) and 1TB (£2,319) capacities.

Don’t want to pay the entire price upfront? Check out the best Samsung Fold8 Ultra deals below.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is available to pre-order now, and ships on 7 August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra specs & features

The main selling point of the Z Fold8 Ultra over the standard Z Fold8 is its bigger screens. Its cover screen stands 6.5 inches diagonally, which is 1 inch bigger than the Z Fold8’s. And its 8-inch interior screen is bigger than the Z Fold8’s 7.6-incher.

  • Dimensions (folded) - 8.9mm
  • Dimensions (unfolded) - 4.1mm
  • Weight - 215g
  • OS - Android 16
  • Main display - 8-inch 120Hz
  • Cover display - 6.5-inch 120Hz
  • Chipset - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
  • RAM - 12GB 
  • Storage - 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery capacity - 5,000mAh
  • Charging - 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless
  • Rear cameras - 200MP main, 50MP ultra wide, 10MP telephoto
  • Front cameras - 10MP wide, 10MP ultra wide

Z Fold8 Ultra vs Z Fold8

The Z Fold8 Ultra’s screens are bigger than the standard Z Fold8’s – the cover screen is 6.5 inches across, while the interior screen is 8 inches. That inside screen is like having two 6.5-inch screens side by side, which should make it great for multitasking like replying to an email while keeping an eye on your social feed, or watching a YouTube video while jotting down notes in a notes app.

Compare the best Samsung Galaxy Fold7 deals.

However, the Z Fold8’s screens are just as bright as the Z Fold8 Ultra’s. At 3,000 nits, these are both the brightest Samsung Galaxy phones ever made.

Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, which is the same chipset as the Samsung Galaxy S26 range. But the Galaxy Fold8 Ultra is more powerful in other ways.

It has more advanced cameras, for one thing. It boasts three rear cameras: a 200MP main, 50MP ultra wide and 10MP telephoto, while the standard Fold8 makes do with just two (a 50MP main and 50MP ultra wide).

The Z Fold8 Ultra also has a bigger capacity. The 5,000mAh capacity lasts 27 hours of video playback, and charges up to 67 per cent in 30 minutes. The standard Fold8 has a 4,800mAh battery, which lasts 26 hours of video playback and juices up to 63 per cent in 30 minutes.

Because of its smaller screen sizes, the Fold8 is shorter and wider than the Fold8 Ultra.

Should you buy the Z Fold8 Ultra?

If you want the most advanced foldable phone Samsung has ever made – and one of the most impressive foldable phones full stop – you should definitely consider the Galaxy Fold8 Ultra. It features big, bright screens, powerful cameras and a marathon battery life. Its crease is less noticeable than before, and promises to be more durable and last longer, too.

But it doesn’t come cheap. That’s why you should check out the best Z Fold8 Ultra deals before you buy.

FAQs

What is the difference between the Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra?

The Z Fold8 Ultra has bigger screens, more cameras (with more megapixels in the main camera sensor) and a longer battery life. But there are lots of similarities between the two phones – they have the same screen brightness of 3,000 nits, run the same software and have the same processor, so their general performance should be very similar if not identical.

How much is the Z Fold8 Ultra in the UK?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at £1,899 for the 256GB variant. But it also comes in 512GB and 1TB models, both of which are more expensive. Check out the Samsung Fold deals for the best prices.

When is the Z Fold 8 Ultra released?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra was announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – Samsung’s annual launch event – on 22nd July 2026, and goes on sale in August.