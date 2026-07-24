Z Fold8 Ultra vs Z Fold8

The Z Fold8 Ultra’s screens are bigger than the standard Z Fold8’s – the cover screen is 6.5 inches across, while the interior screen is 8 inches. That inside screen is like having two 6.5-inch screens side by side, which should make it great for multitasking like replying to an email while keeping an eye on your social feed, or watching a YouTube video while jotting down notes in a notes app.

Compare the best Samsung Galaxy Fold7 deals.

However, the Z Fold8’s screens are just as bright as the Z Fold8 Ultra’s. At 3,000 nits, these are both the brightest Samsung Galaxy phones ever made.

Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, which is the same chipset as the Samsung Galaxy S26 range. But the Galaxy Fold8 Ultra is more powerful in other ways.

It has more advanced cameras, for one thing. It boasts three rear cameras: a 200MP main, 50MP ultra wide and 10MP telephoto, while the standard Fold8 makes do with just two (a 50MP main and 50MP ultra wide).

The Z Fold8 Ultra also has a bigger capacity. The 5,000mAh capacity lasts 27 hours of video playback, and charges up to 67 per cent in 30 minutes. The standard Fold8 has a 4,800mAh battery, which lasts 26 hours of video playback and juices up to 63 per cent in 30 minutes.

Because of its smaller screen sizes, the Fold8 is shorter and wider than the Fold8 Ultra.