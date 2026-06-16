Here’s a closer look at why separate policies can sometimes be the better choice:

1. Different insurers price cars differently

Not all insurers price vehicles in the same way. One provider might be very competitive for one type of car but expensive for another. When everything is bundled together, a good price on one vehicle can be offset by a higher cost on another, reducing the benefit of a multi-car discount.

2. High-risk drivers can affect overall cost

Insurers look at the household as a whole when setting prices. If one driver has accidents, convictions, or a poor driving record, it can increase the overall premium. For example, this can often apply where there is a young driver in the household with less experience on the road. Keeping that driver on a separate policy can help protect the pricing for lower-risk drivers.

3. Some vehicles need specialist cover

Multi-car policies are usually designed for standard cars. If you have a classic car, heavily modified vehicle, campervan, or performance model, specialist cover may be more suitable. These policies often include tailored features such as agreed value cover, which standard multi-car insurance may not provide.

4. Payment and renewal flexibility can be limited

While a single policy can be easier to manage, it may also mean one large payment or renewal date. If you decide to switch insurers because one vehicle becomes more expensive, you may need to move all vehicles at the same time, which can make things harder to manage and less flexible.

Can you get multi-car insurance for different addresses?

Multi-car insurance is usually designed for vehicles kept at the same address within a household.

Some insurers do allow exceptions. For example, students living away at university may still be included on a family multi-car policy, provided they retain a permanent home address.

Friends or flatmates may sometimes be able to share a policy, but usually only if the vehicles are normally kept at the same address.

Eligibility varies significantly between providers, so the specific criteria should always be checked.

How does a multi-car no-claims bonus work?

A no-claims bonus (NCB) is normally earned and held by each individual driver rather than the multi-car policy itself.

If one driver makes a claim, it will usually only affect their own NCB. Other drivers on the same policy typically keep their own discounts unaffected.

However, while individual no-claims bonuses are generally protected, the overall multi-car discount applied to the policy may be reviewed at renewal and could change depending on claims history.

How to find the best multi-car insurance quotes

The best way to find the right deal is to check both multi-car insurance and separate policies to see which works out cheaper overall.

Start by getting individual quotes for each car. This gives you a clear idea of what each vehicle would cost on its own. You can then compare this total against any multi-car quote to see if the discount actually saves you money.

It’s also worth looking at insurers that focus on multi-car cover, as they may offer better pricing for households with more than one vehicle.

By looking at both options side by side, you can see which setup gives you the best combination of price and cover.