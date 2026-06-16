Multi-car insurance explained
Key takeaways
- Multi-car insurance can cover more than one vehicle under a single arrangement, often with a discount compared to separate policies.
- It tends to suit households with standard vehicles and drivers who have similar risk profiles.
- Separate policies can sometimes work out cheaper, particularly where drivers or vehicles differ significantly in risk or insurance needs.
- The best option depends on comparing both approaches to find the right balance of price, cover, and flexibility.
What is multi-car insurance and how does it work?
Multi-car insurance lets you insure more than one vehicle under a single insurer, which can often reduce overall costs compared to taking out separate car insurance policies.
It typically works in one of two ways:
- Some insurers offer a single policy that covers all vehicles together.
- Others keep each car on its own policy but link them so a discount still applies across the household.
Most providers allow between two and five cars on a multi-car arrangement, making it a common option for households with multiple vehicles.
In most cases, all vehicles need to be registered at the same address. However, some insurers may allow exceptions, such as students temporarily living away from home during term time.
To understand other policy options, see our guide to different types of car insurance.
Is multi-car insurance cheaper than separate policies?
Multi-car insurance can work out cheaper than insuring each vehicle separately, but this depends on the drivers and vehicles involved. Insurers may offer a discount when you insure more than one car with the same provider.
However, savings are not guaranteed. If one driver or vehicle is higher risk, this can increase the overall premium for the policy. For example, younger drivers or high-performance vehicles may raise costs across the arrangement.
In some cases, separate policies may offer better value - particularly for specialist vehicles such as classic cars, modified cars, kit cars, or high-performance models, where tailored cover like agreed value insurance may be more appropriate.
You can also read our top tips for cheaper car insurance to help reduce your costs.
When separate policies might be better
A multi-car policy can be convenient, but it isn’t always the most cost-effective option. In some situations, insuring cars separately can give you better value and more control over cover.
The table below gives a quick comparison of multi-car and individual car insurance:
|Feature
|Multi-car policy
|Individual policies
|Pricing
|Discounted, but "averaged"
|Optimised for each driver/car
|Admin
|One renewal, one payment
|Multiple dates to track
|Risk
|High-risk drivers affect everyone
|Risk is siloed
|Flexibility
|Harder to "mix and match"
|Easy to shop around for one car
Here’s a closer look at why separate policies can sometimes be the better choice:
1. Different insurers price cars differently
Not all insurers price vehicles in the same way. One provider might be very competitive for one type of car but expensive for another. When everything is bundled together, a good price on one vehicle can be offset by a higher cost on another, reducing the benefit of a multi-car discount.
2. High-risk drivers can affect overall cost
Insurers look at the household as a whole when setting prices. If one driver has accidents, convictions, or a poor driving record, it can increase the overall premium. For example, this can often apply where there is a young driver in the household with less experience on the road. Keeping that driver on a separate policy can help protect the pricing for lower-risk drivers.
3. Some vehicles need specialist cover
Multi-car policies are usually designed for standard cars. If you have a classic car, heavily modified vehicle, campervan, or performance model, specialist cover may be more suitable. These policies often include tailored features such as agreed value cover, which standard multi-car insurance may not provide.
4. Payment and renewal flexibility can be limited
While a single policy can be easier to manage, it may also mean one large payment or renewal date. If you decide to switch insurers because one vehicle becomes more expensive, you may need to move all vehicles at the same time, which can make things harder to manage and less flexible.
Can you get multi-car insurance for different addresses?
Multi-car insurance is usually designed for vehicles kept at the same address within a household.
Some insurers do allow exceptions. For example, students living away at university may still be included on a family multi-car policy, provided they retain a permanent home address.
Friends or flatmates may sometimes be able to share a policy, but usually only if the vehicles are normally kept at the same address.
Eligibility varies significantly between providers, so the specific criteria should always be checked.
How does a multi-car no-claims bonus work?
A no-claims bonus (NCB) is normally earned and held by each individual driver rather than the multi-car policy itself.
If one driver makes a claim, it will usually only affect their own NCB. Other drivers on the same policy typically keep their own discounts unaffected.
However, while individual no-claims bonuses are generally protected, the overall multi-car discount applied to the policy may be reviewed at renewal and could change depending on claims history.
How to find the best multi-car insurance quotes
The best way to find the right deal is to check both multi-car insurance and separate policies to see which works out cheaper overall.
Start by getting individual quotes for each car. This gives you a clear idea of what each vehicle would cost on its own. You can then compare this total against any multi-car quote to see if the discount actually saves you money.
It’s also worth looking at insurers that focus on multi-car cover, as they may offer better pricing for households with more than one vehicle.
By looking at both options side by side, you can see which setup gives you the best combination of price and cover.
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