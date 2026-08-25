iPhone 18 Pro deals
Looking for the latest iPhone 18 Pro deals? You’re in the right place. Apple hasn’t officially announced the 18 Pro yet, but as soon as pre-orders go live, this page will bring together all the best pay-monthly deals from the UK’s biggest networks, making it easy to find the best deal on Apple’s latest smartphone.
iPhone 18 Pro: everything we know so far
With the standard iPhone 18 model not expected to launch until 2027, the iPhone 18 Pro looks set to become the new go-to model in the iPhone family. But with a new processor, variable aperture camera and bigger battery than its predecessor, all rumoured, it’s still tipped to be every inch a Pro model.
A new design is expected, with a smaller Dynamic Island and new Dark Cherry colourway replacing the iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange. And it’s thought to be all change on the inside too, with an all-new Siri AI offering more conversational tech thanks to built-in Google Gemini smarts. All of which could make it the best value iPhone in the family.
Display
- 6.3-inch OLED
- 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates rumoured
Design
- Same general design is tipped but with a new Dark Cherry colour option
Cameras
- Said to be a triple-camera setup with the first variable aperture in an iPhone
- 24MP front selfie camera expected
Price
- Rumoured to cost £300 more than its predecessor, starting at £1399
Key rumoured specs for the iPhone 18 Pro
- Camera: A variable aperture (a first for the iPhone) is rumoured, which replaces software with a mechanical iris (f/1.4-f/2.8) to respond naturally to light for more detailed photos. 48MP main, 48MP telephoto, 48MP ultrawide + 24MP front selfie
- Chip: Said to be powered by the next-gen A20 Pro on TSMC 2nm, coupled with 12GB RAM and the new C2 modem
- Design: While the design is said to be similar to the existing model, a smaller Dynamic Island has been rumoured, allowing you to see more of the screen
- Battery: Rumoured to be approximately 4,288mAh – bigger than the iPhone 17 Pro’s 3,998mAh battery
- Colour: A new Dark Cherry option is expected to replace the iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange, alongside other as-yet-unconfirmed finishes
- Software: The all-new “Siri AI” (as part of iOS 27) is thought to be more conversational, with multi-step actions and built with Google Gemini AI tech
- Rumoured dates: The keynote is thought to take place on Wed 9 Sept, with an on-sale date of Fri 18 Sept
When is the iPhone 18 Pro coming out?
The iPhone 18 Pro launch is rumoured to take place on Wednesday 9 September, with pre-orders starting soon after. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to go on sale on Friday 18 September.
How much will the iPhone 18 Pro cost in the UK?
Bad news: it’s expected to cost more than the iPhone 17 Pro. The rising cost of RAM is affecting all tech companies at the moment, Apple included. Some experts think this will push the price of the iPhone 18 Pro up to £1,399 – that’s £300 more than the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple recently raised the prices of some of its other devices, so a higher price is looking likely.
FAQs
When is the iPhone 18 Pro coming out?
The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be announced on Wednesday, 9 September
How much will the iPhone 18 Pro cost in the UK?
We think iPhone 18 pro prices will be up to £1,399.