With the standard iPhone 18 model not expected to launch until 2027, the iPhone 18 Pro looks set to become the new go-to model in the iPhone family. But with a new processor, variable aperture camera and bigger battery than its predecessor, all rumoured, it’s still tipped to be every inch a Pro model.

A new design is expected, with a smaller Dynamic Island and new Dark Cherry colourway replacing the iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange. And it’s thought to be all change on the inside too, with an all-new Siri AI offering more conversational tech thanks to built-in Google Gemini smarts. All of which could make it the best value iPhone in the family.