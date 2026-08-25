iPhone 18 Pro Max deals
If you’re looking for the latest iPhone 18 Pro Max deals, you’ve come to the right place. Apple hasn’t officially announced the Pro Max yet, but the minute pre-orders go live, this page will bring together all the best pay-monthly deals from the UK’s biggest networks, making it easy to find the best deal on Apple’s biggest Pro smartphone.
iPhone 18 Pro Max: everything we know so far
With a rumoured 6.9-inch screen, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is thought to once again tower over the standard iPhone Pro model. But while that might not have changed, there’s said to be plenty new about the iPhone 18 Pro Max: it’s tipped to be the first iPhone with a variable aperture camera, which gives greater control over how much light is allowed into the camera and makes for more detailed and natural photos.
It’s also rumoured to have a new, faster processor, bigger battery than its predecessor, and greater AI skills thanks to a new, more conversational Siri AI that leverages Google Gemini AI smarts. It should once again be a bigger, better version of the Pro model.
Display
- 6.9-inch OLED
- ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates rumoured
Design
Same general design is tipped but with a new Dark Cherry colour option
Cameras
Said to be a triple-camera setup with the first variable aperture in an iPhone
Price
Rumoured to cost £300 more than its predecessor, starting at £1499.
Key rumoured specs for the iPhone 18 Pro Max
- Camera: Rumoured to be the first iPhone with a variable aperture camera, which uses a mechanical iris (f/1.4-f/2.8) to respond naturally to light for more detailed photos. 48MP main, 48MP telephoto, 48MP ultrawide + 24MP front selfie
- Chip: Said to be powered by the next-gen A20 Pro on TSMC 2nm, coupled with 12GB RAM and the new C2 modem
- Design: While the design is said to be similar to the existing model, a smaller Dynamic Island has been rumoured, allowing you to see more of the screen
- Battery: Rumoured to be 5,100-5,200mAh – bigger than the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s 4,823mAh battery – to help power the largest screen in the Pro line
- Colour: A new Dark Cherry option is expected to replace the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s Cosmic Orange, alongside other as-yet-unconfirmed finishes
- Software: The all-new “Siri AI” (as part of iOS 27) is thought to be more conversational, with multi-step actions and built with Google Gemini AI tech
- Rumoured dates: The announcement is thought to take place on Wed 9 Sept, with an on-sale date of Fri 18 Sept
When is the iPhone 18 Pro Max coming out?
Apple’s launch event is rumoured to take place on Wednesday 9 September, with pre-orders starting soon after – they usually start on the Friday after, but could slip to the Saturday to avoid the anniversary of September 11. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to go on sale on Friday 18 September.
How much will the iPhone 18 Pro Max cost in the UK?
Higher prices have been rumoured, fuelled by the global RAM shortage affecting all tech companies. Experts predict a price rise of up to £300, which would give the iPhone 18 Pro Max a starting price of £1,499. Apple recently raised the prices of some of its other devices, so a higher price is looking likely.