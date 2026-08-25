With a rumoured 6.9-inch screen, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is thought to once again tower over the standard iPhone Pro model. But while that might not have changed, there’s said to be plenty new about the iPhone 18 Pro Max: it’s tipped to be the first iPhone with a variable aperture camera, which gives greater control over how much light is allowed into the camera and makes for more detailed and natural photos.

It’s also rumoured to have a new, faster processor, bigger battery than its predecessor, and greater AI skills thanks to a new, more conversational Siri AI that leverages Google Gemini AI smarts. It should once again be a bigger, better version of the Pro model.