The Samsung Galaxy Flip8 was announced on 22nd July 2026 at the annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event. It goes on sale in August.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra (both of which also launched at the same event), the Z Flip8 starts at 256GB storage. Its pricing starts at £1,149. It also comes in a 512GB variant, which costs more.

While the starting price is a little higher than that of its predecessor, the Z Flip7, the Z Flip8 offers a lot of features and functionality for the money. Check out the best Samsung Flip8 deals on this page.

Want to save money on an older model? Compare the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 deals.