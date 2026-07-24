24 month contract
£1131.00 total cost
Roam in 44 destinations
- Trade-in to get up to £553 off, plus £100 off with code Z8
24 month contract
£1131.00 total cost
Roam in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£1129.00 total cost
Roam in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£864.76 total cost
24 month contract
£1024.76 total cost
24 month contract
£1193.00 total cost
24 month contract
£1118.76 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£1313.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£1333.00 total cost
24 month contract
£1253.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£954.76 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£1277.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
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Built for style as well as substance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 is as versatile as it is powerful.
Galaxy AI features such as Gemini Live, Now Bar, Now Brief and Audio eraser are all included.
The Samsung Galaxy Flip8 was announced on 22nd July 2026 at the annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event. It goes on sale in August.
Like the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra (both of which also launched at the same event), the Z Flip8 starts at 256GB storage. Its pricing starts at £1,149. It also comes in a 512GB variant, which costs more.
While the starting price is a little higher than that of its predecessor, the Z Flip7, the Z Flip8 offers a lot of features and functionality for the money. Check out the best Samsung Flip8 deals on this page.
Want to save money on an older model? Compare the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 deals.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 is a flip phone, giving it a different form factor to phones in Samsung’s Fold range. While they open like a paperback book, the Z Flip8 is a clamshell phone that flips open like a make-up mirror – think the iconic Motorola Razr from the early noughties, and you get the picture.
It’s the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Flip phone that Samsung has ever made. It’s just 6.1mm slim when open (the Z Flip7 was 6.5mm), and weighs just 180g (the Z Flip7 was 188g). Compared to the model from two years ago, the Z Flip6, the Z Flip8 is 13.1 per cent slimmer and 3.9 per cent lighter. Impressive.
Despite being slimmer and lighter than its predecessors, it’s also stronger than ever, according to Samsung.
It keeps the same brace of screens as its predecessor. The cover screen is 4.1 inches when measured diagonally, which is big enough for casual use while helping the phone to stay compact, and inside is a 6.9-inch screen for more serious browsing, viewing, gaming and social-scrolling.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 sticks with the same cameras as the Z Flip7, but there are some new features to play with. The camera hardware remains: you get a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide and 10MP front-facer. But the main camera has the new improved ProVisual Engine, with Horizontal Lock – a feature that keeps your video recording super smooth even if you’re moving.
The background blur (what’s known as the ‘bokeh’ effect) has also been improved, making your portraits and selfies stand out much more.
The Z Flip8 is more advanced than its predecessor. It has more sophisticated software, and yet manages to be slimmer and lighter.
The Z Flip8 is also the more expensive option, however. It launched at £1,149 for the 256GB variant, while the equivalent Z Flip7 costs £1,049. The Z Flip7’s price may well come down now that the Z Flip8 has launched.
|Feature
|Z Flip7
|Z Flip8
|Starting price
|£1,049
|£1,149
|Processor
|Exynos 2500
|Exynos 2600
|RAM
|12GB
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB
|256GB, 512GB
|Main display
|6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2520 x 1080, 120Hz)
|6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2520 x 1080, 120Hz)
|Cover display
|4.1-inch Super AMOLED (1048x948, 60/120Hz), edge-to-edge
|4.1-inch Super AMOLED (1048x948, 60/120Hz), edge-to-edge
|Rear cameras
|50MP wide, 12MP ultra wide
|50MP wide, 12MP ultra wide
|Battery
|4,300mAh
|4,300mAh
|Unfolded thickness
|6.5mm
|6.1mm
|Weight
|188g
|180g
The Z Flip8 has the same battery as its predecessor. Its 4,300mAh capacity is lower than the Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra, both of which launched alongside the Z Flip8. But then a flip phone is a much smaller handset than a foldable phone, hence it will have a smaller battery.
That capacity should still be enough to see it through the day without needing a recharge.
The Z Flip8 has the same fast 25W wired charging, plus wireless and reverse wireless charging, giving you plenty of charging options.
The Z Flip8 is smaller than Samsung’s Fold phones, which makes it easier to store in a pocket or bag. But it still flips out to offer a 6.9-inch screen, which is about the size of a small tablet. That feature alone makes it a compelling proposition.
Admittedly, it’s not a huge leap from its predecessor, with the same screens, same battery and same cameras. But it is noticeably slimmer and lighter. Given the big-screen viewing experience on offer, that could prove tempting enough for plenty of people.
By consulting our list on this page. We’ve found the best Samsung Flip8 deals from all kinds of mobile networks, big and small.
Whether you want huge amounts of data, solid reception, or extras like free access to streaming services, you’re guaranteed to find some of the best Samsung flip phone deals here.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 was announced on 22nd July 2026 at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, and will be released on 7 August.
The Z Flip8’s starting price is £1,100 for the 256GB variant. It’s also available with 512GB of storage.
It depends. The two phones are very similar – the Z Flip8 is slimmer and lighter, and has some upgraded software, but the camera hardware and screens are the same. If portability is a priority for you, you might find it worth upgrading to, especially if you can trade in your Z Flip7 for a decent discount.
Have a look at our list of Z Flip8 deals and see for yourself. Most networks offer it, so you don’t have to look long to find decent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 deals.