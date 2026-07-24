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SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 8 deals

Buying option: Contract phones
Promoted

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB

logo
Unlimited 5G data

24 month contract

£30.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£899.00 upfront cost

£1665.00 total cost

  • Trade-in to get up to £752 off, plus £100 off with code Z8
via Samsung Direct
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB ad

Bestselling Samsung phones

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

List of Galaxy Z Fold 8 deals

Deals not available as upgrades for existing customers
  1. Promoted

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB Graphite

    undefined logo
    200 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £30.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£899.00 upfront cost

    £1669.00 total cost

    Roam in 44 destinations

    • Trade-in to get up to £752 off, plus £100 off with code Z8
    via Samsung Direct

  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB Graphite

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £58.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£69.00 upfront cost

    £1470.76 total cost

    • £50.00 off with discount code
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB Graphite

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £69.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£10.00 upfront cost

    £1716.00 total cost

    via Mobiles.co.uk

  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB Graphite

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £62.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£99.00 upfront cost

    £1646.76 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    via iD Mobile

  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB Graphite

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £52.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£199.00 upfront cost

    £1456.76 total cost

    • £50.00 off with discount code
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB Graphite

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £59.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£149.00 upfront cost

    £1624.76 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    via iD Mobile

  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB Graphite

    Uses O2's Network

    O2 logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    36 month contract

    £80.82 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.80 and in April 2028 by £1.90£60.00 upfront cost

    £3050.31 total cost

    Roam with unlimited data in 45 destinations

    • Flexible cap on spending
    via Tesco

  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB Graphite

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £83.50 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£30.00 upfront cost

    £2084.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations

    • 3 months Free Disney+
    via O2

  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB Graphite

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £44.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£309.00 upfront cost

    £1424.76 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    via iD Mobile

  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB Graphite

    Uses O2's Network

    O2 logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    36 month contract

    £77.49 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.80 and in April 2028 by £1.90£180.00 upfront cost

    £3050.44 total cost

    Roam with unlimited data in 45 destinations

    • Flexible cap on spending
    via Tesco
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: everything you need to know

If you like the idea of a foldable phone, but don’t want to spend big on the Z Fold8 Ultra, the Z Fold8 could be the perfect phone for you. While it might look like a step backwards in certain respects compared to the Z Fold7, these changes could actually be for the better. The smaller screens could help it fit in smaller packets and bags, for example, and while it has fewer rear cameras, the ultra wide shooter has been given a real boost, and should make for clearer, more detailed landscape and group photos.

And then there’s the screen brightness. 3,000 nits is phenomenally bright for a phone – it’s the same peak brightness as the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and should give movies and games more pop and impact, and help other applications by being easier to see in direct sunlight. It’s quite an achievement on a foldable screen.

The battery has also been given a leg up, with 26 hours of video playback per charge. So unless you’re an excessively heavy user, you shouldn’t have to worry about it conking out before bedtime.

Key takeaways

Price

  • 256GB - £1,699
  • 512GB - £1,869
  • 1TB - £2,119

Design

  • 9.8mm thick (folded)
  • 4.5mm thick (unfolded)
  • 201g weight

Cameras

  • Rear-facing dual camera: 50MP main and 50MP ultra wide camera
  • Front-facing cameras: 10MP wide and 10MP ultra wide camera

Galaxy AI

  • Easily edit photos with advanced AI tools
  • Powerful processor speeds up AI tasks like live translation
  • AI-powered camera features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs and features:

  • Dimensions (folded) - 9.7mm
  • Dimensions (unfolded) - 4.5mm
  • Weight - 201g
  • OS - Android 16
  • Main display - 7.6-inch 120Hz
  • Cover display - 5.5-inch 120Hz
  • Chipset - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
  • RAM - 12GB 
  • Storage - 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery capacity - 4,800mAh
  • Charging - 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless
  • Rear cameras - 50MP main, 50MP ultra wide
  • Front cameras - 10MP wide, 10MP ultra wide

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 price & release date

The Z Fold8 was announced on 22nd July 2026, alongside the Z Fold8 Ultra and Z Flip8. Pre-orders opened the same day.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 is available to pre-order now and ships on Friday, 7 August. It starts at £1,699 for the 256GB model and is also available with 512GB or 1TB of storage.

It’s also available on pay monthly – check out the best Galaxy Fold8 deals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 design and display

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is something of a departure for Samsung in terms of design. While its form factor might look familiar (like previous Folds, it opens like a paperback book), both its cover screen and internal screen have shrunk compared to the Galaxy Z Fold7 – from 6.5 inches to 5.5 inches for the former, and from 8 inches to 7.6 inches for the latter. The phone is shorter and wider than the Z Fold7, both when folded and when unfolded.

Both screens are brighter than its predecessors’. The Z Fold8’s peak brightness of 3,000 nits is higher than the Z Fold7’s 2,600 nits. Along with the Z Fold8 Ultra, the Z Fold8 is the brightest Galaxy smartphone Samsung has ever made, which should make it easier to make out what’s on-screen in bright sunlight.

What are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8’s cameras like?

The Z Fold8 also looks like a bit of a downgrade on the Z Fold7 in the camera department. It only has two rear cameras compared to the Z Fold7’s three, and the main camera resolution has dropped from 200MP to 50MP. Megapixels rarely tell the whole story, however, and Samsung has improved the camera software and added some new shooting and editing skills that will improve the experience.

The ultra-wide camera has also been upgraded from 12MP on the Fold7 to 50MP on the Fold8, which should make for more detailed, impactful landscape photos.

What about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8's battery life and performance?

The Z Fold8 is the middle child of the new Galaxy Z series, and its battery tells the same story. Its capacity of 4,800mAh is more than the Galaxy Z Flip8, but less than the Z Fold8 Ultra. It will give you 26 hours of video playback, and charges up to 63 per cent capacity in 30 minutes.

Z Fold8 vs Z Fold7

  • Smaller screens. The Z Fold8’s 7.6-inch display is smaller than the Z Fold7’s 8-incher, while its cover screen is also smaller (5.5 inches compared to 6.5 inches).
  • Brighter. The Z Fold8’s 3,000-nit screen is brighter than the Z Fold7’s 2,600 nits
  • Thicker. The Z Fold8 is actually slightly thicker than the Z Fold7 when unfolded (4.5mm compared to 4.2mm)
  • Bigger battery. The Z Fold8’s 4,800mAh battery has more capacity than the Z Fold7’s 4,400mAh
  • Fewer cameras. The Z Fold8 only has two rear cameras to the Z Fold7’s three
  • Different camera resolutions. The Z Fold8’s main camera has dropped from 200MP to 50MP, but the ultra wide has been bumped up from 12MP to 50MP

How to get the best Z Fold8 deal

To get the best Samsung Fold8 deals, just consult our list above. We’ve rounded up the best Z Fold8 deals from all the major networks (and some minor ones too), so whether you’re a casual user or looking for unlimited data for constant streaming, you’ll find a Samsung Z Fold8 deal for you.

FAQs

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 released?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 was announced on 22nd July 2026, and goes on sale on 7 August.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 cost in the UK?

SIM free, the Samsung Z Fold8 starts at £1699 for the 256GB variant, but it also comes in 512GB and 1TB models. But if you buy it on contract using one of the Samsung Fold deals above, you can pay off a little each month and avoid a hefty bill all at once.

Is the Z Fold8 worth upgrading to from the Z Fold7?

It depends on what you want from a Samsung foldable. If screen size is your priority, the Fold7 will serve you better, but if it’s extra screen brightness, better wide angle photos and a longer battery life are your priorities, the Galaxy Fold8 is for you, so snap up one of the Z Fold8 deals above.

Which network has the best Z Fold8 deal?

Again, it depends on your priorities. There are some excellent Galaxy Z Fold8 deals for data, roaming, and some come with extras like free access to certain streaming services. 