If you like the idea of a foldable phone, but don’t want to spend big on the Z Fold8 Ultra, the Z Fold8 could be the perfect phone for you. While it might look like a step backwards in certain respects compared to the Z Fold7, these changes could actually be for the better. The smaller screens could help it fit in smaller packets and bags, for example, and while it has fewer rear cameras, the ultra wide shooter has been given a real boost, and should make for clearer, more detailed landscape and group photos.

And then there’s the screen brightness. 3,000 nits is phenomenally bright for a phone – it’s the same peak brightness as the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and should give movies and games more pop and impact, and help other applications by being easier to see in direct sunlight. It’s quite an achievement on a foldable screen.

The battery has also been given a leg up, with 26 hours of video playback per charge. So unless you’re an excessively heavy user, you shouldn’t have to worry about it conking out before bedtime.

Key takeaways