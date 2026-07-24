24 month contract
£1665.00 total cost
- Trade-in to get up to £752 off, plus £100 off with code Z8
24 month contract
£1665.00 total cost
24 month contract
£1669.00 total cost
Roam in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£1470.76 total cost
24 month contract
£1716.00 total cost
24 month contract
£1646.76 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£1456.76 total cost
24 month contract
£1624.76 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
Uses O2's Network
36 month contract
£3050.31 total cost
Roam with unlimited data in 45 destinations
24 month contract
£2084.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1424.76 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
Uses O2's Network
36 month contract
£3050.44 total cost
Roam with unlimited data in 45 destinations
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If you like the idea of a foldable phone, but don’t want to spend big on the Z Fold8 Ultra, the Z Fold8 could be the perfect phone for you. While it might look like a step backwards in certain respects compared to the Z Fold7, these changes could actually be for the better. The smaller screens could help it fit in smaller packets and bags, for example, and while it has fewer rear cameras, the ultra wide shooter has been given a real boost, and should make for clearer, more detailed landscape and group photos.
And then there’s the screen brightness. 3,000 nits is phenomenally bright for a phone – it’s the same peak brightness as the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and should give movies and games more pop and impact, and help other applications by being easier to see in direct sunlight. It’s quite an achievement on a foldable screen.
The battery has also been given a leg up, with 26 hours of video playback per charge. So unless you’re an excessively heavy user, you shouldn’t have to worry about it conking out before bedtime.
The Z Fold8 was announced on 22nd July 2026, alongside the Z Fold8 Ultra and Z Flip8. Pre-orders opened the same day.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 is available to pre-order now and ships on Friday, 7 August. It starts at £1,699 for the 256GB model and is also available with 512GB or 1TB of storage.
It’s also available on pay monthly – check out the best Galaxy Fold8 deals.
The Galaxy Z Fold8 is something of a departure for Samsung in terms of design. While its form factor might look familiar (like previous Folds, it opens like a paperback book), both its cover screen and internal screen have shrunk compared to the Galaxy Z Fold7 – from 6.5 inches to 5.5 inches for the former, and from 8 inches to 7.6 inches for the latter. The phone is shorter and wider than the Z Fold7, both when folded and when unfolded.
Both screens are brighter than its predecessors’. The Z Fold8’s peak brightness of 3,000 nits is higher than the Z Fold7’s 2,600 nits. Along with the Z Fold8 Ultra, the Z Fold8 is the brightest Galaxy smartphone Samsung has ever made, which should make it easier to make out what’s on-screen in bright sunlight.
The Z Fold8 also looks like a bit of a downgrade on the Z Fold7 in the camera department. It only has two rear cameras compared to the Z Fold7’s three, and the main camera resolution has dropped from 200MP to 50MP. Megapixels rarely tell the whole story, however, and Samsung has improved the camera software and added some new shooting and editing skills that will improve the experience.
The ultra-wide camera has also been upgraded from 12MP on the Fold7 to 50MP on the Fold8, which should make for more detailed, impactful landscape photos.
The Z Fold8 is the middle child of the new Galaxy Z series, and its battery tells the same story. Its capacity of 4,800mAh is more than the Galaxy Z Flip8, but less than the Z Fold8 Ultra. It will give you 26 hours of video playback, and charges up to 63 per cent capacity in 30 minutes.
To get the best Samsung Fold8 deals, just consult our list above. We’ve rounded up the best Z Fold8 deals from all the major networks (and some minor ones too), so whether you’re a casual user or looking for unlimited data for constant streaming, you’ll find a Samsung Z Fold8 deal for you.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 was announced on 22nd July 2026, and goes on sale on 7 August.
SIM free, the Samsung Z Fold8 starts at £1699 for the 256GB variant, but it also comes in 512GB and 1TB models. But if you buy it on contract using one of the Samsung Fold deals above, you can pay off a little each month and avoid a hefty bill all at once.
It depends on what you want from a Samsung foldable. If screen size is your priority, the Fold7 will serve you better, but if it’s extra screen brightness, better wide angle photos and a longer battery life are your priorities, the Galaxy Fold8 is for you, so snap up one of the Z Fold8 deals above.
Again, it depends on your priorities. There are some excellent Galaxy Z Fold8 deals for data, roaming, and some come with extras like free access to certain streaming services.