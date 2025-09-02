Google Pixel 10 deals

Google Pixel 10 camera

The Google Pixel 10 is the first non-Pro Pixel phone to feature a three-camera arrangement on the rear. That comprises a 48MP wide camera, 13MP ultrawide and a 10.8MP telephoto lens (previous non-Pro Pixels phones have lacked a telephoto lens).

However, in order to keep costs down, Google has made the wide and ultrawide camera sensors smaller than the Pixel 9’s, meaning they will allow in less light. This could mean some photos – especially those taken in low light – could actually look worse than those snapped on the Pixel 9. But we won’t know for sure until we’ve reviewed the Pixel 10.

Google Pixel 10 AI features

Google’s Gemini helper returns as the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. But this is joined by the new Pixel Cue virtual assistant, which takes information from other Google apps to proactively help you by, for example, retrieving your flight details as soon as you call your airline.

Gemini Live lets you speak to the assistant instead of typing, for natural, hands-free conversations. Plus, you can share your camera in a back-and-forth chat with the virtual assistant, so it can see what you’re talking about (whether it’s fixing a tap or advice for rearranging your living room layout).



