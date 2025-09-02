Your cookie preferences

Google Pixel 10 deals

Purchase Type: Contract

Bestselling Google phones

List of Pixel 10 deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £29.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£49.00 upfront cost

    £804.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    Available from 2 retailers

  2. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £29.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£99.00 upfront cost

    £854.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free Roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £29.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£29.00 upfront cost

    £784.76 total cost

    500 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £24.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£149.00 upfront cost

    £784.76 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free Roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers

  5. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £25.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£149.00 upfront cost

    £808.76 total cost

    500 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free Roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £34.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost

    £884.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Free Roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    via iD Mobile

  7. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £34.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£19.00 upfront cost

    £894.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    • Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  8. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Vodafone

    £36.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£9.99 upfront cost

    £917.19 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 Currys gift card
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  9. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Vodafone

    £36.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£49.00 upfront cost

    £956.20 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    via Fonehouse

  10. Google Pixel 10 128GB Obsidian

    Uses EE's Network

    Mozillion

    £38.75 a monthNo upfront cost

    £930.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Mozillion
Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.

Google Pixel 10: everything you need to know

The Google Pixel 10 is Google’s latest entry-level Pixel phone. It boasts a seamless Android experience, Google’s latest Tensor G5 processor, and lots of AI-powered smart skills for tasks like editing photos and planning your day. With such power at your fingertips, it’s crucial you find a mobile deal that gives you enough data to really make the most of your phone.

Once you have decided how much data you need each month and how much you can afford to pay, you can explore a range of deals from providers we work with, such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2, Tesco Mobile and iD Mobile.

Price

  • 128GB - £799
  • 256GB - £899

Camera

  • Triple camera set-up
  • 48MP main camera
  • 13MP ultrawide camera
  • 10.8MP telephoto
  • 10.5MP selfie camera

Google Gemini

The Google Pixel 10 features the Gemini Assistant and Gemini Nano, which don't require data or the internet to use!

Design

  • 6.3-inch display
  • G5 tensor processor
  • 4,970mAh battery

Google Pixel 10 specifications

  • Dimensions: 152.8 x 72 x 8.6 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in)
  • Weight: 204g
  • Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
  • Display: OLED, 120Hz, 3000 nits (peak brightness), 6.3 inches
  • Processor: Google Tensor G5 (3 nm)
  • Memory: 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
  • Camera: Triple set-up: 48 MP main, 13 MP ultrawide, 10.8 MP telephoto and 10.5MP selfie camera
  • Battery: Li-Ion 4,970 mAh, non-removable
  • Colours: Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian
  • Other models: Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 cost and availability

The Google Pixel 10 launched on 20th August 2025, and started shipping in late August.

The 128GB model costs £799, while the variant with 256GB storage costs £899.

Google Pixel 10 camera

The Google Pixel 10 is the first non-Pro Pixel phone to feature a three-camera arrangement on the rear. That comprises a 48MP wide camera, 13MP ultrawide and a 10.8MP telephoto lens (previous non-Pro Pixels phones have lacked a telephoto lens).

However, in order to keep costs down, Google has made the wide and ultrawide camera sensors smaller than the Pixel 9’s, meaning they will allow in less light. This could mean some photos – especially those taken in low light – could actually look worse than those snapped on the Pixel 9. But we won’t know for sure until we’ve reviewed the Pixel 10.

Google Pixel 10 AI features

Google’s Gemini helper returns as the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. But this is joined by the new Pixel Cue virtual assistant, which takes information from other Google apps to proactively help you by, for example, retrieving your flight details as soon as you call your airline.

Gemini Live lets you speak to the assistant instead of typing, for natural, hands-free conversations. Plus, you can share your camera in a back-and-forth chat with the virtual assistant, so it can see what you’re talking about (whether it’s fixing a tap or advice for rearranging your living room layout).


Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9: What’s the difference?

On the surface, the Pixel 10 is quite similar to the Pixel 9. It looks very similar, has the same screen and a lot of the same features. But there are some differences.

The main one is the addition of a third rear camera. The Pixel 9 has a wide and ultrawide camera arrangement, but the Pixel 10 adds a telephoto lens to the mix. This will make for better zoom shots, better portraits and more stable video recording.

The Pixel 10 comes in some different colours to the Pixel 9, and supports some extra AI features too.Like other phones in the new range, the Pixel 10 also has the new Tensor 5 processor, which should make the phone that bit quicker and smoother to use.

How good is the Google Pixel 10 design and display?

The Pixel 10 has the same 6.3-inch OLED screen as the Pixel 9, and the same 60-120Hz refresh rate. That will keep up with the fastest content outside of PC games, though it’s not as energy efficient as displays that go down to 1Hz (like the Pixel 10 Pro).

It has the same durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and front as the Pixel 9, and a metal frame.

How good is the Google Pixel 10 battery?

The Google Pixel 10’s 4,970mAh battery is an upgrade on the Pixel 9’s 4,700mAh battery. Google claims this will last over 30 hours, and over 100 hours using the Extreme Battery Saver feature (though this will limit the phone’s functionality).

The Pixel 10 also supports the same Qi2 15W wireless charging standard as the Pixel 9.

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel 10 have wireless charging?

Yes. It supports the same Qi2 15W standard as the Pixel 9, though the Pixel 10 Pro Max supports up to 25W, and so will juice up quicker when using a compatible wireless charger.

Is the Google Pixel 10 waterproof?

The Pixel 10 has an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating. That means it can survive being submerged in up to 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes.

What colours can you get the Google Pixel 10 in?

The Google Pixel 10 comes in four colours: Obsidian (black), Indigo (bright blue), Frost (grey) and Lemongrass (fluorescent yellow).

What is the Google Pixel 10 price range for different storage options?

The Google Pixel 10 comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The 128GB version costs £799, and the 256GB £899.

Does the Google Pixel 10 have a headphone jack?

No, the Google Pixel 10 doesn’t have a headphone jack, so you’ll need wireless headphones or a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter in order to use ‘standard’ headphones.

How much is the monthly payment for the Google Pixel 10?

The Google Pixel 10 monthly payments start at around £22 a month and can rise to over £30 depending on how much data you need.