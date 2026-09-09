iPhone Duo deals
Apple's first foldable phone is here. Named the iPhone Duo, it features two screens and offers novel multitasking on the largest iPhone screen ever.
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As soon as pre-orders go live, we’ll bring you all the best pay-monthly deals from the UK’s biggest networks, making it easy to find the best price on Apple’s most exciting smartphone for years.
iPhone Duo: everything you need to know
The iPhone Duo was announced by Apple on 9 September 2026 at its annual iPhone launch event in California. It's the first foldable iPhone ever made, and it opens like a book, unlike 'flip' phones that open vertically.
Here's all you need to know about Apple's latest flagship device.
Display
- 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display (front)
- 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display (open)
- 3000 nits peak outdoor brightness
Design
- Open-book folding style
- Precision hinge for robust folding
- Ceramic Shield casing
- IP68 water and dust resistance
Cameras
- 48MP Fusion main camera
- 48MP Fusion ultrawide
- Centre Stage front camera
Price
Starting prices as of launch:
- 256GB: £1,999
- 512GB: £2,199
- 1TB: £2,599
- 2TB: £3,199
Key specs for the iPhone Duo
- Storage: 256GB to 2TB
- Colours: Star White and Night Sky
- Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display (outer) | 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display (inner)
- Durability: Ceramic Shield, Ceramic Shield 2 and IP68 rating
- Processor: A20 Pro
- SIM: eSIM-only worldwide
- Battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback using the inner display; up to 44 hours using the outer display
- Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 20 minutes, or around 30 minutes with MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charging
- Rear cameras: 48MP Fusion Main and 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide
- Front cameras: Centre Stage front camera and under-display FaceTime camera
- Video: 4K120 fps Dolby Vision and 4K Dolby Vision HDR time-lapse
- Apple Pencil: Apple Pencil with USB-C support coming later in the year
Display and design
The iPhone Duo has a 5.4-inch outer display for calls, checking messages and an array of other intuitive features. The 7.6-inch inner display offers more room for apps, video, gaming, and multitasking, with an excellent screen transition between the two modes.
The inner screen uses a nano-texture finish to reduce glare, reflections and crease visibility. The phone is made from grade 5 titanium, with a precision hinge made from more than 100 components. It also has Ceramic Shield protection and an IP68 rating for splash, water and dust resistance.
Apple has also not added Face ID functionality to the iPhone Duo, opting instead for a Touch ID button on the side of the device. Apple Watch users can also unlock their iPhone Duo straight from their watch.
“Apple has clearly spent its first-gen effort on the bit that matters most for a fold: the hinge.
Early looks suggest a genuinely crease-free display, the complaint that's dogged every foldable phone to date, so if it holds up in daily use, that alone could be the difference-maker against Samsung."
Camera
The iPhone Duo has a 48MP Fusion Main camera and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera. On the inside, it has an additional lens for selfies, FaceTime and other interactive features.
The foldable form factor adds a few new camera features that iPhone users previously didn't have access to. You can use the outer display as a preview screen for selfies with the rear cameras, show the live frame to the person being photographed with Duo Preview, or use Smart Take to capture a photo when people are posed.
For video, the iPhone Duo supports 4K120 fps Dolby Vision recording, Cinematic effects after capture at up to 60 fps, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR time-lapse.
Performance and battery
The iPhone Duo uses Apple’s latest A20 Pro chip and a custom vapour chamber to help maintain performance and prevent it from overheating. Apple says this chip delivers up to 35% better sustained performance than the iPhone 17 Pro.
Battery life is listed as 'up to 31 hours of video playback' on the inner display, 'up to 44 hours' on the outer display. You can also apparently get up to 24 hours of usage per charge when both displays are used equally.
The iPhone Duo can also charge to 50% in around 20 minutes, or around 30 minutes with MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charging.
Software and AI features
The iPhone Duo runs on Apple's iOS 27.1, with interface changes for the folding screen. Split View allows two apps to run side by side on an iPhone for the first time, while StandBy works on either display, including when the phone is not charging.
It also supports Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, including personal context, onscreen awareness and Private Cloud Compute.
When is the iPhone Duo coming out?
iPhone Duo pre-orders go live from Friday 16 October 2026, and it'll be available to buy one week later, from Friday 23 October.
How much will the iPhone Duo cost?
The iPhone Duo starts at £1,999 for its base storage level and rises to £3,199 for its largest 2TB version.
The full price list is as follows:
- 256GB: £1,999
- 512GB: £2,199
- 1TB: £2,599
- 2TB: £3,199