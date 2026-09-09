Camera

The iPhone Duo has a 48MP Fusion Main camera and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera. On the inside, it has an additional lens for selfies, FaceTime and other interactive features.

The foldable form factor adds a few new camera features that iPhone users previously didn't have access to. You can use the outer display as a preview screen for selfies with the rear cameras, show the live frame to the person being photographed with Duo Preview, or use Smart Take to capture a photo when people are posed.

For video, the iPhone Duo supports 4K120 fps Dolby Vision recording, Cinematic effects after capture at up to 60 fps, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR time-lapse.

Performance and battery

The iPhone Duo uses Apple’s latest A20 Pro chip and a custom vapour chamber to help maintain performance and prevent it from overheating. Apple says this chip delivers up to 35% better sustained performance than the iPhone 17 Pro.

Battery life is listed as 'up to 31 hours of video playback' on the inner display, 'up to 44 hours' on the outer display. You can also apparently get up to 24 hours of usage per charge when both displays are used equally.

The iPhone Duo can also charge to 50% in around 20 minutes, or around 30 minutes with MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charging.

Software and AI features

The iPhone Duo runs on Apple's iOS 27.1, with interface changes for the folding screen. Split View allows two apps to run side by side on an iPhone for the first time, while StandBy works on either display, including when the phone is not charging.

It also supports Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, including personal context, onscreen awareness and Private Cloud Compute.

When is the iPhone Duo coming out?

iPhone Duo pre-orders go live from Friday 16 October 2026, and it'll be available to buy one week later, from Friday 23 October.

How much will the iPhone Duo cost?

The iPhone Duo starts at £1,999 for its base storage level and rises to £3,199 for its largest 2TB version.

The full price list is as follows: