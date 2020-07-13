 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
<Uswitch.com

Current accounts guides

Guide to how prepaid cards work?

How to Easily Switch your Current Account

Changing banks is quick and simple to do. Find out how to change your current account and switch from one bank to a new one. Get a better deal on your new current account bank account.

Learn more
Biggest mortgage lenders in the uk. Building with 'bank' written on the facade in gold lettering

Premium bank accounts

Find out about packaged bank accounts and premium current accounts and whether they're really worth paying a monthly fee.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse

Personal finance apps

Personal finance apps can help you budget, keep track of spending, pay bills and put away money for your savings goals. Which is the best app to help you keep on top of your money and how to choose the best budget app in the UK?

Learn more
Online Banking Explained

Online Banking Explained - How To Stay Safe Online

Understand how online banking works, and how to keep safe and secure whilst accessing your accounts.

Learn more
Are there any risks in opening a joint account?

Are there any risks in opening a joint account?

A joint account is a rite of passage for many couples. Rather than quibbling over every shopping bill you just put your money into the same account.

Learn more
Should you pay annually or monthly for your home insurance? coin purse

Bank accounts available - Find the right account

Read the Uswitch bank account guide - find the right bank account available to help you manage your money.

Learn more
Current account switch guarantee

Current Account Switching: your guide to the 7-day guarantee

Many people stick with the same account their parents opened for them, but the 7-day current account switch guarantee could change all of that.

Learn more
Student bank accounts

How to Choose the Best Student Bank Account for your needs

Whether you're studying full-time for a degree, a degree-equivalent or a postgraduate course, compare the benefits of a student bank account, and find the best student account for you with Uswitch.

Learn more
Uswitch Current Account Awards 2013

Uswitch Current Account Awards 2013

Find the UK's best current account providers, as voted by customers. The Uswitch Current Account Awards shine a light on the best current account providers.

Learn more
How to change your bank account - alternatives to the 'big four'

How to change your bank account - alternatives to the 'big four'

It has never been easier to switch your current account to get a better deal, but who is challenging the old big banks and offering these better deals?

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse

How current account interest rates work Uswitch explains

If you're confused about interest rates and current accounts, Uswitch can help - read about current account interest rates today.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse

Opening a new current account with Uswitch.com

Opening a new current account is easy. We talk you through what you need, what to look our for, and how long it will take.

Learn more