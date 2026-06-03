Jez Samuel

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Jez is a Senior Commercial Manager at Uswitch, specialising in the mobile market. Since joining in 2024, he has become a key spokesperson, providing expert analysis on everything from the latest flagship handsets and SIM-only deals to the rising refurbished phone market.