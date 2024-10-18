Simrat Sharma
Mobiles expert | Spokesperson
About the expert
Background
Simrat has in-depth knowledge of the latest mobile products and the best way to make savings on your mobile bills.
Simrat has an interest in all things technology and can often be found exploring the tech trends blogs. Outside of work, she fills her time with running, discovering every corner of London’s food scene and listening to podcasts.
Comments On
- Mobile trends and consumer behaviour
- eSIMs and the latest mobile consumer tech
- How to save money and avoid mid-contract prices rises
- The latest products and deals available