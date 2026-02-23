Condensation nation: Two-thirds of households struggle with damp and mould as high energy bills cause a third to turn down heating

18 million homes are battling condensation, damp and mould [1] , with a third (36%) finding the problem worse this year as they’ve cut back on heating [2]

Half of households (49%) have damp and mould in bedrooms, with three-fifths (58%) seeing problems in bathrooms [3]

Two million households have bought a dehumidifier in the past year [4] , with a quarter of owners (23%) saying they’re running them more frequently [5]

Two-fifths of homes (39%) admit to drying clothes on radiators more frequently this winter to save money on energy bills [6]

Two-fifths of households (39%) have kept windows shut this winter due to energy costs, with one in seven (14%) holding out despite condensation [7]

Uswitch.com urges households to air their homes frequently, turn on extractor fans where possible and consider using a dehumidifier to combat condensation, damp and mould.

More than 18 million homes (64% of households) are struggling with condensation, damp and mould this winter[1] as the cost of heating causes households to keep windows shut and turn down the thermostat, according to new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

One in three households (36%) say the problem has been worse this year[2], and four-fifths of people (81%) have had to use at least one cleaning product or tool to tackle mould[8].

Concerningly, half of homes (49%) have damp or mould in bedrooms, with three-fifths (58%) seeing the problem in their bathrooms. Other problem areas include windowsills, an issue in 41% of households, ceilings (27%) and behind furniture (26%)[3].

Two-fifths of households (39%) say they have been letting clothes dry naturally around the home more frequently this winter due to increased energy costs.

This saves a lot of energy compared with using a tumble dryer, which can cost 84p to run per cycle[9], but also results in lots of moisture being released into the home. This moisture can make rooms damp and cause condensation to build up on the windows and walls, potentially leading to mould and damp.

More than four in ten households (44%) say they are more likely to keep doors between rooms closed to retain heat this year. While this is a good way to keep warmth in the rooms you are using, it does stop air circulating around the home, which can increase the risk of damp and condensation issues.

Over a third (36%) of households said that mould has become more of a problem because the heating has been on less[10], and more than half (53%) believed mould issues would likely be reduced if their home was heated adequately[11].