Condensation nation: Two-thirds of households struggle with damp and mould as high energy bills cause a third to turn down heating

- 18 million homes are battling condensation, damp and mould[1], with a third (36%) finding the problem worse this year as they’ve cut back on heating[2]
- Half of households (49%) have damp and mould in bedrooms, with three-fifths (58%) seeing problems in bathrooms[3]
- Two million households have bought a dehumidifier in the past year[4], with a quarter of owners (23%) saying they’re running them more frequently[5]
- Two-fifths of homes (39%) admit to drying clothes on radiators more frequently this winter to save money on energy bills[6]
- Two-fifths of households (39%) have kept windows shut this winter due to energy costs, with one in seven (14%) holding out despite condensation[7]
More than 18 million homes (64% of households) are struggling with condensation, damp and mould this winter[1] as the cost of heating causes households to keep windows shut and turn down the thermostat, according to new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
One in three households (36%) say the problem has been worse this year[2], and four-fifths of people (81%) have had to use at least one cleaning product or tool to tackle mould[8].
Concerningly, half of homes (49%) have damp or mould in bedrooms, with three-fifths (58%) seeing the problem in their bathrooms. Other problem areas include windowsills, an issue in 41% of households, ceilings (27%) and behind furniture (26%)[3].
Two-fifths of households (39%) say they have been letting clothes dry naturally around the home more frequently this winter due to increased energy costs.
This saves a lot of energy compared with using a tumble dryer, which can cost 84p to run per cycle[9], but also results in lots of moisture being released into the home. This moisture can make rooms damp and cause condensation to build up on the windows and walls, potentially leading to mould and damp.
More than four in ten households (44%) say they are more likely to keep doors between rooms closed to retain heat this year. While this is a good way to keep warmth in the rooms you are using, it does stop air circulating around the home, which can increase the risk of damp and condensation issues.
Over a third (36%) of households said that mould has become more of a problem because the heating has been on less[10], and more than half (53%) believed mould issues would likely be reduced if their home was heated adequately[11].
Table: Action this winter due to cost of energy
|Habits
|%
|Slept with the heating turned off overnight
|43%
|Kept all windows shut
|39%
|Used the heating for fewer hours a day
|37%
|Turned the heating on only when it felt absolutely necessary
|37%
|Dried clothes in the house (not in the tumble dryer)
|37%
|Turned down the thermostat
|32%
|Reduced heating in bedrooms
|23%
|Turned heating off for the day
|22%
|Avoided opening windows even when there was condensation
|14%
|Used portable heaters instead of central heating
|13%
|Heated only one room and left the rest of the home unheated
|13%
|Left condensation on windows rather than wiping it away
|7%
|Avoided using a dehumidifier due to electricity costs
|7%
|Avoided using extractor fans in the kitchen or bathroom
|7%
|Avoided turning on heating to dry out damp rooms
|7%
Source: Uswitch.com
Two-fifths of households (39%) have kept windows shut this winter due to energy costs, with one in seven (14%) holding out from opening them despite condensation[7]. A fifth of households (20%) say they haven’t aired out their home in more than a month. Occasionally opening a few windows – even for short periods in winter – is a good way to remove damp air, and replace it with fresh air.
Dehumidifiers are a helpful tool for dealing with the problems caused by moist air. Two million households have bought a dehumidifier in the past year[4], with a quarter of owners (23%) saying they’re running them more frequently this year[5].
Mouldy nation: Condensation, mould and damp problems in UK locations
|Location
|Condensation
|Mould
|Damp
|At least one of these
|Southampton
|59%
|48%
|26%
|76%
|Liverpool
|56%
|34%
|26%
|74%
|Cardiff
|48%
|30%
|30%
|70%
|Sheffield
|53%
|38%
|27%
|70%
|Leicester
|51%
|35%
|22%
|70%
|Wolverhampton
|49%
|40%
|31%
|69%
|Chelmsford
|56%
|36%
|19%
|68%
|Belfast
|43%
|32%
|29%
|68%
|Leeds
|46%
|33%
|26%
|66%
|Brighton and Hove
|55%
|41%
|29%
|66%
|Cambridge
|49%
|28%
|23%
|66%
|Plymouth
|51%
|46%
|28%
|65%
|London
|43%
|33%
|25%
|63%
|Portsmouth
|53%
|31%
|18%
|62%
|Coventry
|37%
|32%
|32%
|62%
|Manchester
|45%
|31%
|24%
|61%
|Bristol
|51%
|35%
|29%
|61%
|Aberdeen
|40%
|26%
|15%
|60%
|York
|38%
|28%
|25%
|59%
|Newcastle
|49%
|29%
|13% ↓
|59%
|Glasgow
|41%
|25%
|21%
|58%
|Norwich
|45%
|36%
|19%
|56%
|Edinburgh
|42%
|33%
|18%
|55%
|Birmingham
|37%
|28%
|21%
|53%
|Oxford
|42%
|33%
|12%
|52%
Source: Uswitch.com
Three-quarters of Southampton residents reported seeing condensation, damp or mould in their homes (76%), making it the area in Britain struggling most with these issues. Oxford inhabitants had the lowest rate, at just over half (52%).
Uswitch.com is urging households to air their homes frequently, turn on extractor fans where possible and consider using a dehumidifier to combat condensation, damp and mould.
Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “Millions of households are suffering problems with damp, mould and condensation this winter, with the high cost of heating preventing them from improving the situation.
“It’s understandable that households want to keep the home warm, but occasionally airing out rooms is a great way to get rid of the moist air that can contribute to mould problems.
“Many of us are more likely to dry clothes on radiators this year to save money on using a tumble dryer, but this also releases extra moisture into the air.
“If you’re drying clothes indoors, doing some cooking, or having a steamy bath or shower, make sure to use extractor fans or open a window to get rid of excess damp air.
“Dehumidifiers are another good way to limit the effects of wet air, and most use less than 200W of power, making them a cheap way to keep the home dry.”
Tips for combating condensation, damp and mould
- Occasionally open a few windows, even for short periods in winter, to remove damp air, and replace it with fresh.
- Ventilate rooms regularly, especially after cooking or showering, and use extractor fans where possible.
- Wipe condensation from windows.
- Consider getting a dehumidifier. They are relatively cheap to run, costing around 48p for five hours throughout the week[12].
- Keep furniture slightly away from external walls to prevent mould building up behind them.
- Long-term solutions may include improving insulation, fixing leaks and upgrading ventilation systems.
Discover Uwitch’s 104 energy saving tips to try at home to slash bills
