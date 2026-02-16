Half-term warning: Smart TVs and doorbells revealed as ‘phantom devices’ draining home WiFi speeds

Three in five (60%) Brits have been frustrated with their WiFi speeds in the past three months[5], with the average house experiencing frustration with it once a week[5]. Given that usage increases during school holidays amongst the majority of families with children, more frustration is to be expected this week.

While families are most likely to spend their half term using smart TVs (44%), gaming consoles (40%) and tablets (40%)[6], these activities are often fighting for space with 'upload-heavy' tech.

Gadgets like video doorbells (used by 39% of consumers) and baby monitors (used by 11% of consumers) are particularly disruptive because they constantly send large video files to the cloud[3]. This hidden data use eats into the household's bandwidth, leaving less room for streaming and gaming.

Max Beckett, Uswitch broadband expert, explains: “Unused gadgets and sensors are constantly talking to your router in the background, which can clog up your connection and cause frustrating buffering when you are trying to watch a movie or play a game.

“As half term sees a surge in demand across UK households, it is important to know that WiFi struggles are not just caused by too many people being online. Some devices take up bandwidth even when you haven't touched them for days.

“Smart devices are becoming part of our daily lives, but it is easy to forget about old tablets, smart speakers, or smart plugs that are still plugged in and connected to your network.

“Take a moment this week to do a quick digital spring clean. If there is a device you no longer use, or an old piece of tech lying in a drawer that is still switched on, disconnect it from your WiFi or power it down completely.

“A full fibre broadband connection is the safest way to avoid buffering, but simple steps like managing your connected devices and limiting how many people stream high-definition video at the same time can make a huge difference.”

