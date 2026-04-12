12 million households sleepwalking into expected £202 energy price hikes in July

12 million households on standard tariffs (63%) don’t know energy rates are expected to rise from 1 July - one in six (17%) believe prices will fall [1]

The energy price cap is predicted to rise 12% (£202) in July [2] , hitting homes on standard tariffs with higher bills that are likely to stay high through winter

Two-thirds of homes (66%) said a 10% rise in energy costs would have an impact on their finances, and one in 10 (10%) would use savings to pay bills [3]

Half of households on a standard tariff (51%) wrongly believe that they’re on the best value energy deal [4] , with a similar proportion (47%) not planning to search for a better deal [5]

A fifth of households (21%) say they won’t get a fixed tariff because they wrongly believe there aren’t any good deals at the moment [6]

Uswitch warns households on standard tariffs to urgently lock in a cheaper fixed tariff that could save a typical home £233 compared to expected July energy prices - while deals are still available

Nearly 12 million households on standard tariffs are sleepwalking towards higher energy costs, with nearly two-thirds (63%) not aware that the rates they pay are likely to rise 12% in July[1], reveals new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

The price cap sets the energy rates paid by homes on standard tariffs, and is predicted to increase £202 from 1 July, which would take the annual bill for an average home from £1,641 to £1,843[2]. Worryingly, a quarter of households on the standard tariffs affected by the changes (26%) don’t know what’s happening to the price cap on 1 July, and a fifth (19%) believe that their energy costs will fall[1].

Increased energy bills are likely to have an impact long past July. Energy rates are expected to remain higher through the autumn and winter, which could be a shock when households use much more energy for heating.

Two-thirds of homes (66%) say even a 10% rise in energy prices would have a negative impact on their household budget. One in 10 (10%) say they would need to use savings to pay their energy bills, and a sixth (17%) would cut back on essential spending, such as food or transport. The impact is higher on younger consumers, with a fifth (18%) saying they would have to look for extra income, while one in 10 (11%) would go into debt[3].

Despite current savings of £233 for fixed deals for a typical home compared with predictions for July’s price cap, more than half of households on standard tariffs (51%) are confident they’re on the best-value energy deal[4].

This confusion means that nearly half of households on standard tariffs (47%) don’t plan to change anything about their tariff, with only one in eight (13%) planning to move to a fixed deal[5], despite them being able to save.

A quarter of households on standard tariffs (25%) say they don’t want to move to a fixed deal because they’re happy with their current plan. A fifth (21%) don’t think there are any good deals available, while one in six (16%) think that all energy deals are the same. There are actually five fixed energy tariffs available that are cheaper than their current rates, with a selection of 30 fixed tariffs across the market with plan lengths ranging from 10 months to two years.

A similar proportion (15%) believe the switching process is too complicated[6] – despite the fact that it can take as little as six minutes to switch energy deals at Uswitch.com[7].

Uswitch.com is warning households not to sleepwalk into July price hikes and to take action now. Run a comparison online with a simple postcode search to find savings.

Ben Gallizzi, an energy expert from Uswitch.com, comments: “More than 10 million households on standard tariffs are sleepwalking towards energy bill hikes, with their prices predicted to increase 12% in July.

“More worryingly, almost half of those on standard tariffs mistakenly believe that they’re on the best deal, despite the fact that the average home could save hundreds of pounds with a fixed deal.

“Two-thirds of households say even a 10% increase in their energy bills would hit their finances, so now’s the time to act to protect yourself from higher costs.

“Take a moment to check online to see what deals are available to you. The cheapest fixed deals available at the moment are 13% less than the predicted July price cap, so we urge households to lock in lower rates while they’re available.”

Compare fixed energy deals now at Uswitch.com



