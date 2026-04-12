12 million households sleepwalking into expected £202 energy price hikes in July

- 12 million households on standard tariffs (63%) don’t know energy rates are expected to rise from 1 July - one in six (17%) believe prices will fall[1]
- The energy price cap is predicted to rise 12% (£202) in July[2], hitting homes on standard tariffs with higher bills that are likely to stay high through winter
- Two-thirds of homes (66%) said a 10% rise in energy costs would have an impact on their finances, and one in 10 (10%) would use savings to pay bills[3]
- Half of households on a standard tariff (51%) wrongly believe that they’re on the best value energy deal[4], with a similar proportion (47%) not planning to search for a better deal[5]
- A fifth of households (21%) say they won’t get a fixed tariff because they wrongly believe there aren’t any good deals at the moment[6]
- Uswitch warns households on standard tariffs to urgently lock in a cheaper fixed tariff that could save a typical home £233 compared to expected July energy prices - while deals are still available
Nearly 12 million households on standard tariffs are sleepwalking towards higher energy costs, with nearly two-thirds (63%) not aware that the rates they pay are likely to rise 12% in July[1], reveals new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
The price cap sets the energy rates paid by homes on standard tariffs, and is predicted to increase £202 from 1 July, which would take the annual bill for an average home from £1,641 to £1,843[2]. Worryingly, a quarter of households on the standard tariffs affected by the changes (26%) don’t know what’s happening to the price cap on 1 July, and a fifth (19%) believe that their energy costs will fall[1].
Increased energy bills are likely to have an impact long past July. Energy rates are expected to remain higher through the autumn and winter, which could be a shock when households use much more energy for heating.
Two-thirds of homes (66%) say even a 10% rise in energy prices would have a negative impact on their household budget. One in 10 (10%) say they would need to use savings to pay their energy bills, and a sixth (17%) would cut back on essential spending, such as food or transport. The impact is higher on younger consumers, with a fifth (18%) saying they would have to look for extra income, while one in 10 (11%) would go into debt[3].
Despite current savings of £233 for fixed deals for a typical home compared with predictions for July’s price cap, more than half of households on standard tariffs (51%) are confident they’re on the best-value energy deal[4].
This confusion means that nearly half of households on standard tariffs (47%) don’t plan to change anything about their tariff, with only one in eight (13%) planning to move to a fixed deal[5], despite them being able to save.
A quarter of households on standard tariffs (25%) say they don’t want to move to a fixed deal because they’re happy with their current plan. A fifth (21%) don’t think there are any good deals available, while one in six (16%) think that all energy deals are the same. There are actually five fixed energy tariffs available that are cheaper than their current rates, with a selection of 30 fixed tariffs across the market with plan lengths ranging from 10 months to two years.
A similar proportion (15%) believe the switching process is too complicated[6] – despite the fact that it can take as little as six minutes to switch energy deals at Uswitch.com[7].
Uswitch.com is warning households not to sleepwalk into July price hikes and to take action now. Run a comparison online with a simple postcode search to find savings.
Ben Gallizzi, an energy expert from Uswitch.com, comments: “More than 10 million households on standard tariffs are sleepwalking towards energy bill hikes, with their prices predicted to increase 12% in July.
“More worryingly, almost half of those on standard tariffs mistakenly believe that they’re on the best deal, despite the fact that the average home could save hundreds of pounds with a fixed deal.
“Two-thirds of households say even a 10% increase in their energy bills would hit their finances, so now’s the time to act to protect yourself from higher costs.
“Take a moment to check online to see what deals are available to you. The cheapest fixed deals available at the moment are 13% less than the predicted July price cap, so we urge households to lock in lower rates while they’re available.”
Compare fixed energy deals now at Uswitch.com
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
Research conducted online by Opinium, 17th - 22nd April 2026, among 2,000 UK energy bill-payers, weighted to be nationally representative.
1. Respondents were asked ‘As far as you are aware, what, if anything, is happening to the energy price cap / standard tariff energy prices, on July 1st, 2026?’ 37% of households on standard tariffs said ‘they are going up’. So 63% didn’t know they were going up. Number of non-prepayment meter customers on SVTs = 65% of 28.2 million households = 18.3 million (Ofgem). 63% of 18.3 million = 11.9 million.
2. Cornwall Insight: Predictions & Insights into the Default Tariff Cap
3. Respondents were asked ‘What impact, if any, would you experience if your household energy bills were to rise by 10% or more this summer?’ 34% of respondents said ‘No impact’, therefore 66% would see some impact. 17% said ‘I would have to cut back on essential spending (e.g. food, transport)’. 10% said ‘I would have to use savings to pay the bill’. 8% said ‘I would have to look for extra income (e.g. overtime, a second job). 6% said ‘I would have to go into debt or use a credit card’.
4. Respondents were asked ‘How confident do you feel, if at all, that you are currently on the best value energy tariff for your household?’ 51% of households on standard tariff said confident. 34% said not confident.
5. Respondents were asked ‘Which of the following, if any, best describes what action you expect to take regarding your energy tariff the next time you need to make a decision?’ 47% of those on standard tariffs said ‘I plan to do nothing and stay on my current tariff’. 21% said ‘I plan to switch to a fixed tariff’.
6. Respondents were asked ‘Which of the following, if any, are stopping you from switching to a fixed-rate energy deal right now?’ 25% of those on standard tariffs said ‘I am happy on my current plan’.
7. Uswitch.com: Energy overcharging and how to avoid it