What is the Appliance Tracker?

Get a clearer picture of where your energy is going around your home.

Our tool takes your smart meter data and identifies the energy usage in different appliance categories around your home on a week-over-week, or month-over-month basis.

The goal is that it helps you understand your energy habits even better, to help adjust your behaviour and help reduce your bills – not to mention prevent you from wasting money unnecessarily. It’s just another way we’re putting U first.