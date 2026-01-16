Uswitch App Appliance Tracker
What is the Appliance Tracker?
Get a clearer picture of where your energy is going around your home.
Our tool takes your smart meter data and identifies the energy usage in different appliance categories around your home on a week-over-week, or month-over-month basis.
The goal is that it helps you understand your energy habits even better, to help adjust your behaviour and help reduce your bills – not to mention prevent you from wasting money unnecessarily. It’s just another way we’re putting U first.
How do I sign up?
1. Download the Uswitch app and connect your smart meter – it takes less than 2 minutes to connect
2. Tell us about your household – We’ll have an idea of what appliances you have around your home, so we’ll just ask you to confirm them.
3. Start tracking your appliances – You’ll get a clear view of your biggest spenders, how you compare to other households and how to reduce costs.
Other FAQs
How are appliance categories calculated?
Your smart meter data is analysed to identify energy usage across different appliance categories in your home (things like heating, cooking, and laundry) on a weekly basis. It's worth knowing we work at the category level, so you'll get a clearer picture of your biggest spenders rather than readings for individual appliances.
Why does the Appliance Tracker only update weekly?
The Appliance Tracker refreshes weekly so you can spot how your energy habits are shifting over time and see what's costing you the most from one week to the next. Daily updates aren't how the technology works, but a weekly view gives you the right rhythm to build better habits without the noise.
Who is the third party, GEO (Green Energy Options), that provides the Appliance Tracker data?
Our Appliance Tracker is run by a third-party, UK-based energy analytics company called GEO (Green Energy Options). They're the brains behind turning your smart meter data into the appliance category breakdown you see in the app, so you can trust the insights are coming from people who know energy data inside out.
How accurate is the Appliance Tracker?
The tracker uses your smart meter data alongside information we’ll ask you to provide about your household, like your heating type, cooking setup, and number of occupants, to make the breakdown as accurate as possible. Asking those clarifying questions upfront is intentional: the more we know about your home, the more confident we can be in what we show you.
What do I do if my list of appliances is wrong?
Head into your profile to check and update your household details. The initial setup makes some assumptions based on typical homes, so it's worth taking a moment to confirm everything looks right it makes a real difference to the accuracy of your breakdown. From there, you’ll be able to update your information to ensure it’s accurate.
Can I disconnect the Appliance Tracker if I no longer want to use it?
Yes, you're in control. You can opt-out at any time by contacting our customer support team here. They would be happy to ensure you’re getting the most out of the app.
Are you doing anything with my Appliance Tracker data?
Your smart meter data is used solely to generate your appliance category breakdown and help you understand your energy habits. The feature is run in partnership with GEO (Green Energy Options), and any use of your data is covered under the Appliance Tracker Terms and Conditions, which are worth a read if you want the full picture.