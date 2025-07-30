Free electricity on Christmas Day FAQs

What is the free electricity on Christmas Day offer?

We know households are feeling the pinch, so we're offering to pay you back for your Christmas Day electricity between 8am and 4pm.

This exclusive offer is part of our Power Hours scheme, where you can earn with your smart meter year-round.

To get this offer, all you have to do is connect your smart meter and sign up to Power Hours with the Uswitch app by 21 December, provided our limited number of spots don't run out.

It's just one of the ways we're looking to put more cash back into your pocket.