Amp up your earnings with Power Hours
Earn even more with your smart meter. Our free scheme has up to 100 earning sessions year-round, free electricity and more. Sign up in the Uswitch app today.
What is Power Hours?
Power Hours is our app-exclusive scheme that rewards households for making smarter energy choices.
By connecting your smart meter, you can earn cash year-round with earning sessions, and benefit from special offers like free electricity.
And by taking part, you’ll be doing your bit to help balance demand on the UK’s energy grid.
How it works
You can sign up to Power Hours, no matter which energy supplier you’re with. It’s free to join too.
Get the app and connect
Download the free Uswitch app and connect your smart meter – it takes less than 2 minutes.
Sign up to Power Hours
You’ll be prompted to sign up when you connect your smart meter.
Activate your offers
Look for new ways to earn with your smart meter and activate to take part.
Join the charge with these great offers
Power Hours has exclusive offers year-round to help you get the most out of your smart meter.
Reduce and Earn sessions
Help balance the energy grid and earn real cash by reducing your electricity usage at select times.
25 hours of free electricity
Get free electricity this November on us when you sign up to Power Hours by 31 October.
Take part with any energy provider
As long as you have your smart meter connected to the Uswitch app, Power Hours works with any energy provider – and is completely free!
Withdraw earnings in the app
We’ll calculate your Power Hours earnings right in the app, so you can easily withdraw them to the bank of your choice.
Good to know
Here are the most common questions we’ve received about Power Hours.
What is Power Hours?
Power Hours is our app-exclusive scheme that rewards households for making smarter energy choices.
By connecting your smart meter, you can earn cash year-round with earning sessions, and benefit from other seasonal offers like free electricity.
And by taking part, you’ll be doing your bit to help balance demand on the UK’s energy grid.
Who can sign up for Power Hours?
Anyone in the UK with a working electricity smart meter can sign up to Power Hours, regardless of which energy provider you're with. It's free to join too.
How much can I earn?
This depends on the type of Power Hours offer we're running, but we'll make sure to show the earning potential clearly before you sign up.