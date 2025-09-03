Your cookie preferences

Motorola Edge 60 Pro deals

Purchase Type: Contract

Bestselling Motorola phones

List of Edge 60 Pro deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £27.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost

    £716.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    Available from 2 retailers

  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £25.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost

    £668.76 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow

    O2

    £37.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£19.00 upfront cost

    £950.20 total cost

    400 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow

    O2

    £20.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£299.00 upfront cost

    £822.20 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  5. Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £29.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost

    £764.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    via iD Mobile

  6. Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £23.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£99.00 upfront cost

    £710.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  7. Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow

    Vodafone

    £22.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£165.00 upfront cost

    £736.20 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Mobiles.co.uk

  8. Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £14.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£279.00 upfront cost

    £674.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  9. Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow

    Three Mobile

    £18.50 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£25.00 upfront cost

    £667.00 total cost

    150 GBof 5G data

    36 month contract

    via Three

  10. Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £25.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost

    £668.76 total cost

    500 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    via Mobiles.co.uk
Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.