Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow
£27.50 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£25.00 upfront cost
£976.80 total cost
150 GBof 5G data
36 month contract
£27.50 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£25.00 upfront cost
£976.80 total cost
150 GBof 5G data
36 month contract
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