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Compare Motorola deals

Our pick of the latest Motorola offers

  • Compare the latest Motorola phones
  • Compare our cheapest deals, buy online and save

List of Motorola deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB Shadow

    Motorola Edge 60 Pro 512GB ShadowThree Mobile

    £27.50 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£25.00 upfront cost

    £976.80 total cost

    150 GBof 5G data

    36 month contract

    via Three

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.