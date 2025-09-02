Apple is making the iPhone 17 thinner and sleeker, with whispers of an “iPhone 17 Air” measuring just 5.5mm thick. Pro models are expected to feature a redesigned horizontal camera bar, similar to what can be found on the back of a Google Pixel 10, instead of the square camera island that has been a mainstay since the iPhone 11.

Displays are also getting a welcome and exciting upgrade. The entire iPhone 17 range will feature 120Hz ProMotion OLED panels, making animations, scrolling and gaming smoother than ever before on the base model. This is a big leap from the iPhone 16’s standard 60Hz screen on non-Pro models. Slimmer bezels and refinements to the Dynamic Island are also expected.

Performance

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 series will likely introduce the A19 and A19 Pro chips, offering improved speed and efficiency. RAM is expected to increase to 12GB on Pro models, compared with 8GB on the iPhone 16.

Connectivity also gets a boost, with Wi-Fi 7 support offering faster speeds and lower latency, compared to the Wi-Fi 6E found on the iPhone 16.

Camera upgrades