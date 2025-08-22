Apple look set to drop a key feature from the iPhone 16 series
As anticipation builds ahead of the iPhone 17 launch in September, a new rumour gaining traction suggests that this year’s device may mark the final appearance of Apple’s innovative Camera Control button. According to a recent report, Apple allegedly informed suppliers it would not order the part for the iPhone 18, signalling a potential discontinuation of the feature.
Why the button might be on the chopping block
Low user engagement and cost-cutting are the primary reasons behind the rumoured decision. The button also functions as a quick access point to Visual Intelligence, Apple’s AI image analysis tool, making its potential removal a notable shift in accessibility for future devices.
But… there is still some scepticism
The claim comes from a Weibo-based leaker ("OvO Baby Sauce OvO"), a source with a spotty track record and no verifiable backing. Past examples, such as Apple’s retention of the Touch Bar for several years despite criticism, indicate that Apple typically delays phasing out controversial features.
Mixed reception from users
Reactions to the Camera Control button, which debuted with the iPhone 16 Pro models, were divided. Many customers were dissatisfied with it, particularly with its placement on the phone and its usefulness.
While some users appreciate the button for speeding up photo capture and offering a more tactile way to adjust settings like zoom and exposure, others criticise its awkward placement, inconsistent sensitivity, and clunkier performance compared to the touchscreen. This was what initially prompted calls for it to be scaled back or removed entirely.
Future outlook: Enhancements vs. retraction
Contrary to the discontinuation rumour, some leaks suggest that Apple may actually bring more — not fewer — physical camera controls to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Reports hint at a second Camera Control button on the opposite side of the device, alongside enhanced 8× optical zoom and a new pro-level camera app.
This creates a paradox: while whispers claim Apple may abandon the feature with the iPhone 18, others suggest the company is doubling down on camera-based hardware innovation—at least for the Pro models.
Summary: What this means for consumers
|Factor
|What to watch
|Credibility
|Rumour originates from unverified sources. No mention yet from the usual reliable insiders
|User preference
|Divided opinion—some find the Camera Control button practical for accessing Visual Intelligence and photos, others find it redundant or frustrating
|Strategic direction
|The iPhone 17 lineup may add more camera hardware, but iPhone 18 could see a reversal, depending on how the market responds.
Final thought
The Camera Control button might not survive past the iPhone 17 if Apple truly believes usage doesn’t justify its cost. However, with Apple increasingly focusing on camera and AI features, the physical control could evolve rather than vanish.
With the iPhone 17 expected to launch this September, confirmation (or debunking) of the rumour is now just weeks away.