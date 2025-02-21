The camera is one of the biggest differences between the two phones. Not only does the iPhone 16e lack the Camera Control button for launching straight into the camera mode, but it also has fewer rear cameras than the iPhone 16.

The 16e has just one 48-megapixel shooter, whereas the iPhone 16 has that plus an extra 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Not only does this make for better landscape photos (especially for shooting panoramas), but it also gives you a greater range of zoom options.

The iPhone 16 has a more advanced image stabilisation system, too, which can make the difference between sharp snaps and a blurry mess, especially if you’re shooting in low light. And the iPhone 16’s portrait mode has extra focus control to go with the 16e’s depth control. Other extras exclusive to the iPhone 16 include macro photography (for shooting insects and plants up close), Spatial photos and videos (admittedly only useful if you’re going to watch them back on an Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headset), Cinematic mode and Action mode for silky smooth sports videos.

Some of these modes are quite niche and so will only appeal to hardcore smartphone photographers. But even casual snappers will notice a difference in quality between the iPhone 16e and the more advanced iPhone 16’s photos.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: screen

Another big advancement of the iPhone 16e over the previous iPhone SE is the screen. Not only is the 16e’s display much bigger, it also uses a more advanced panel technology.

At 6.1 inches, the 16e’s screen is the same size as the iPhone 16’s (the last iPhone SE’s screen was just 4.7 inches big). And it uses the same OLED technology – this is the same panel tech used in high-end TVs, and allows for a greater difference between the light and dark parts of the picture, making for an image with more depth.

The 16 and 16e’s screens aren’t completely identical, however. The iPhone 16’s screen is ever so slightly brighter and is actually slightly bigger (6.12 inches compared to the 16e’s 6.06 inches). But to the naked eye, they look the same.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: which should you buy?

It really depends on what you want from an iPhone. If you want the extra screen brightness, you take a lot of photos, and you want magnetic accessories, go for the standard iPhone 16. The SE range always provided a taste of the iPhone at a much lower price, and the iPhone 16e does that and more. It is more expensive than the previous SE models, though, but it does bring artificial intelligence and an OLED screen to a much lower price.

There are some compromises compared to the iPhone 16, however, most notably the camera and no MagSafe magnetic abilities. But with the same processor, AI, a longer battery life than the iPhone 16 and a much-improved screen, the iPhone 16e is a cheap(er) iPhone that brings a lot to the party.