Again, the A26 has the same screen as the other two handsets in the range, and the same 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. But while it has the same 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, the macro sensor has been reduced to 2 megapixels.

The A26 is a little thicker than its two stablemates, though still slimmer than its predecessor. It also has a plastic frame, making it feel a bit cheaper than the other two A range phones, though the glass back stops it feeling too cheap.

Compromises? Aside from the camera and build, which we’ve already mentioned, this phone doesn’t lack too many of its stablemates’ features. The processor is less powerful, it lacks the 45W fast charging and only comes in three colours. But it still packs AI and the same 5,000mAh battery. And it comes with the same six years of software and security updates as the other handsets.

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G will cost £299 for the 256GB model. All three phones go on sale on Wednesday 19th March.

Early verdict: an A rating for the Galaxy A range

We haven’t reviewed the new Galaxy A phones yet, so can’t comment definitively on how they perform. But from the specs, they certainly look impressive.

The A56 is £100 cheaper than the iPhone 16e, and has more storage. If you want the same capacity iPhone 16e, it will cost you £200 more. Given that the A56’s screen is the same size and goes just as bright, that looks like a good deal.

And if you want to spend even less, the A36 and A26 look like decent options. The A36 is very similar indeed to the A56, the only notable differences being the camera and the processor. The A26 takes another step down in these areas, but for £299, beggars can’t be choosers.

Of course, it all comes down to how these phones perform, which we won’t be able to tell you until we’ve reviewed them. But Android fans who want a taste of the Samsung Galaxy S25 at a fraction of the price would do well to consider the new Galaxy A range.