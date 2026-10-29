iPhone Duo first impressions: Apple’s foldable gets a lot right

Hinge: solid and snappy

The hinge is the quiet star of the show. Opening up the Duo requires more effort than you might think, but this gives it a premium feel, with a snap at the end that’s incredibly enjoyable. It’ll happily sit half-open on a desk, tented on a table or propped up for a video call, holding its shape at whatever angle you leave it.

Closing it is just as satisfying. There’s a solid clap as the two halves meet that’s as pleasing the 50th time as it is the first. Samsung and Google have had years to get their hinges right, so you’d never guess this was Apple’s first attempt.

It’s worth noting that, since launch, some owners have reported the inner screen cracking along the hinge. It’s not yet clear how widespread the issue is, but Apple has acknowledged it and says affected users should contact AppleCare for a replacement. You don’t need AppleCare+ to get one replaced, either. We didn’t have any problems with the Duo during our time with it, but it’s worth knowing if you’re planning to buy one early.

Displays: glare-free and thumb-friendly

Before you even take in the inner screen, you’ll notice the animation. Rather than cutting abruptly from one screen to the other, as most foldables do, the Duo’s wallpaper seems to flow through the fold as you open it, making the switch feel seamless. It was one of the most shared moments from launch, and in person, it’s every bit as slick.

Inside, you’re greeted by a 7.6-inch inner display with a nano-texture coating, the same anti-glare matte finish Apple offers on some MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. It does a great job of cutting down reflections, as well as hiding the under-screen selfie camera, but if you’re coming from a glossy iPhone screen, it can take some getting used to.

Fold it back up and you’re left with a 5.4-inch outer screen that’s short and wide, and it’s here that the Duo most clearly differs from its rivals. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has a tall, narrow cover screen, while Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold sticks closer to the shape of a regular phone.

The Duo’s smaller outer screen did take a moment to adjust to, though no more than you’d expect when switching to a folding phone. Its shorter height actually works in its favour, with thumbs comfortably reaching around 90% of the 5.4-inch screen without any juggling.