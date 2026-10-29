iPhone Duo first impressions: Apple’s foldable gets a lot right

After nearly a decade in development, Apple finally released the long-awaited iPhone Duo to the public on 23 October 2026. Its starting price of £1,999 has sent expectations skyrocketing, and seven years after Samsung first released the Galaxy Fold, there’s a lot of pressure on Apple’s first foldable to deliver.
While it’s a little too early for a full review, there’s still plenty to talk about in the meantime. After going hands-on with the Duo, here are our first impressions, from the build, display and cameras to that all-important hinge.
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Apple iPhone Duo key specs
- Price: From £1,999 (256GB), £2,199 (512GB), £2,599 (1TB), £3,199 (2TB)
- Inner display: 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and nano-texture coating
- Outer display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR
- Thickness: 5.2mm open, 11.3mm folded
- Weight: 254g
- Chip: A20 Pro
- Rear cameras: 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide
- Front cameras: 12MP outer selfie camera, under-screen inner camera
- Battery life: Up to 31 hours video playback on the inner display, or 44 hours on the outer display
- Build: Titanium frame, IP68 water and dust resistance
Design: hefty but handsome
Folded, there’s a good heft to the Duo. At 254g, it’s only 5g heavier than the iPhone 18 Pro Max, but it doesn’t feel that way. Apple has squeezed all that weight into a shorter but bulkier 11.3mm-thick body. It looks chunky next to a regular iPhone, and its biggest competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, is a good 20% lighter. If you plan to use it folded for most of the day, for quick replies and scrolling on the go, that extra weight is worth bearing in mind.
Once it’s unfolded, though, it’s a different story. Fully open and laid flat, the Duo is almost impossibly slim. In fact, it’s thinner than the iPhone Air by 0.4mm, giving it a similar feeling to holding an iPad mini. It’s here that the weight starts to make sense. Spread across a wider frame, those 254g feel far more balanced, and the Duo sits comfortably in two hands in a way the folded version never quite manages.
The build quality feels excellent, too. Everything appears to be solid and tightly put together, which is exactly what you’d hope for at this price. The mirror-polished titanium edges look fantastic in person, but the shiny finish did remind us of the stainless steel frame on models like the iPhone 14 Pro, which had a habit of picking up chips.
A case does seem like a sensible addition for the clumsier amongst us. Because the Duo folds, cases come in two parts, one for each half. Apple’s own iPhone Duo Case clips onto the front and back without adding much bulk, and MagSafe charging still works with it on. There’s also a fabric Folio with a built-in kickstand, which is handy for video calls.
Hinge: solid and snappy
The hinge is the quiet star of the show. Opening up the Duo requires more effort than you might think, but this gives it a premium feel, with a snap at the end that’s incredibly enjoyable. It’ll happily sit half-open on a desk, tented on a table or propped up for a video call, holding its shape at whatever angle you leave it.
Closing it is just as satisfying. There’s a solid clap as the two halves meet that’s as pleasing the 50th time as it is the first. Samsung and Google have had years to get their hinges right, so you’d never guess this was Apple’s first attempt.
It’s worth noting that, since launch, some owners have reported the inner screen cracking along the hinge. It’s not yet clear how widespread the issue is, but Apple has acknowledged it and says affected users should contact AppleCare for a replacement. You don’t need AppleCare+ to get one replaced, either. We didn’t have any problems with the Duo during our time with it, but it’s worth knowing if you’re planning to buy one early.
Displays: glare-free and thumb-friendly
Before you even take in the inner screen, you’ll notice the animation. Rather than cutting abruptly from one screen to the other, as most foldables do, the Duo’s wallpaper seems to flow through the fold as you open it, making the switch feel seamless. It was one of the most shared moments from launch, and in person, it’s every bit as slick.
Inside, you’re greeted by a 7.6-inch inner display with a nano-texture coating, the same anti-glare matte finish Apple offers on some MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. It does a great job of cutting down reflections, as well as hiding the under-screen selfie camera, but if you’re coming from a glossy iPhone screen, it can take some getting used to.
Fold it back up and you’re left with a 5.4-inch outer screen that’s short and wide, and it’s here that the Duo most clearly differs from its rivals. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has a tall, narrow cover screen, while Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold sticks closer to the shape of a regular phone.
The Duo’s smaller outer screen did take a moment to adjust to, though no more than you’d expect when switching to a folding phone. Its shorter height actually works in its favour, with thumbs comfortably reaching around 90% of the 5.4-inch screen without any juggling.
Cameras: a mixed bag
Around the back, there are two 48MP cameras: a main lens and an ultra-wide. There’s no telephoto, so zoom fans will want to look elsewhere. In our time with it, the results were fine. The Duo’s cameras aren’t quite as good as you’d find on the iPhone 18 Pro, but they’re not noticeably bad either. Photography isn’t the Duo’s party piece, and for most everyday snaps, we doubt many people would spot the difference.
The selfie camera is a different story. Yes, it’s Apple’s first under-screen camera and it should improve in future models, but the image quality felt closer to the iPhone XR, a phone from 2018, than a £2,000 phone in 2026. As with Samsung and Google’s foldables, you can use the outer screen as a viewfinder and take selfies with the rear cameras instead, but at this price, we’d expect more.
Early verdict: a promising first fold
For a first attempt, the iPhone Duo gets a lot right. The hinge is a joy to use, the build feels premium and, when unfolded, it’s one of the most impressive things Apple has ever put in our hands. It’s thin, it’s comfortable, and it makes a strong case for having a bigger screen in your pocket. Even folded, that short outer screen is easier to use one-handed than you might expect.
Just like most first-generation tech, though, it’s not perfect. It’s heavy in hand when closed, the selfie camera is a letdown and that glossy frame looks like it’ll need protecting. Those early reports of inner screens cracking along the hinge are worth keeping an eye on, too. Later models may iron out these issues, but early adopters need to be wary.
Then there’s the price. At £1,999, the Duo is a big ask, especially when the iPhone 18 Pro offers a better camera for considerably less and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes in at a slightly more reasonable £1,699.
If you’ve been waiting for Apple to make a foldable before taking the plunge, the Duo is a promising start, though it may be worth holding off a few weeks until there’s more clarity on the screen issue.
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