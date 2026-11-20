Great O2 Black Friday deals on Uswitch in 2026
Black Friday sees deals on all kinds of mobiles and phone contracts, from high-end iPhones to wallet-friendly bargain handsets. As the second-largest mobile network in the UK, O2 is well-placed to offer standout deals, and it has done just that.
Whether you’re looking for a SIM-only deal to go with your existing handset, a new mid-range phone or to bag yourself the full iPhone experience, chances are O2 has a deal for you.
As well as generous data bundles, O2 offers a range of incentives through its O2 Rewards programme, including money off food and drinks from high street retailers, and live gigs via O2 Priority.
Let’s see the best O2 Black Friday deals.
Pick 1 – A SIM-only stunner
SIM-only deals give you great flexibility. You can use it with your existing phone, meaning no upfront cost, and you can buy a new handset as and when you choose and swap the deal onto it with no fees to pay.
If you do replace your phone, you’ll have to pay for it as a lump sum, but it’s still usually cheaper in the long run, especially if you stick with the same handset for years. This 12-month deal gives you a generous amount of data each month which is doubled for customers on Virgin Media. You also get O2’s Priority perks, which can save you even more money.
Pick 2 – Master of the mid-range
Spending a bit more should get you a phone with advanced cameras, a fast processor, AI smarts and guaranteed software and security updates for years to come. You should also expect a healthy data allowance (those AI smarts can chomp through data).
As last year’s flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 has a phenomenal triple-rear-camera array that takes world-class photos, a processor customised for this range of phones, and AI smarts from both Samsung and Google Gemini. And the deal itself? It’s great value, with a low upfront fee and modest monthly outlay in return for a very generous data allowance. It’s available from Affordable Mobiles.
Pick 3 – An iPhone without the price tag
If you’re considering an iPhone, make sure you get a more recent model, as the iPhone 14 range and earlier (and the non-Pro iPhone 15 models) don’t work with Apple Intelligence, which is Apple’s take on artificial intelligence. So you could miss out on the full iPhone experience.
The iPhone 17 is fully AI-compliant and works with Siri AI, the personal assistant that can do everything from holding a conversation to answering questions about what’s on your phone screen. The iPhone 17 also has a large 6.3-inch always-on display, fast A19 processor and a Dual Fusion camera system.
This deal gives you all that plus a huge amount of data with an upfront fee that’s a fraction of the cost of the handset outright, and a reasonable monthly charge that won’t break the bank. Again, it’s available via Affordable Mobiles.
Compare all O2 Black Friday deals
See oru full range of great O2 Black Friday deals on Uswitch,
Looking for even more data? Or pay somewhere between these monthly fees? There are more O2 Black Friday deals below.
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