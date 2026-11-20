Black Friday sees deals on all kinds of mobiles and phone contracts, from high-end iPhones to wallet-friendly bargain handsets. As the second-largest mobile network in the UK, O2 is well-placed to offer standout deals, and it has done just that.

Whether you’re looking for a SIM-only deal to go with your existing handset, a new mid-range phone or to bag yourself the full iPhone experience, chances are O2 has a deal for you.

As well as generous data bundles, O2 offers a range of incentives through its O2 Rewards programme, including money off food and drinks from high street retailers, and live gigs via O2 Priority.

Let’s see the best O2 Black Friday deals.

Pick 1 – A SIM-only stunner