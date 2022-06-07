Max Beckett

Max has the consumer at heart when it comes to telecoms. He's a resident Uswitch expert on saving money, handling price rises and knowing your rights as a customer. And you can find him offering his guidance and expertise as a spokesperson in a number of mainstream, regional and trade publications.
In addition, Max loves all things technology. From broadband and 5G to smart homes and smartphones, he's got his eye on future trends and the latest, greatest gadgets.
Writing guides, news and reviews as a Content Editor for Uswitch, Max is dedicated to helping you make more confident decisions with the gadgets and services you choose.
Saving money
Broadband
Mobiles & smart tech
BA in English Language and Linguistics - University of Kent
5G home broadband could provide you with download speeds well over 200Mbps, all without the need for a landline or an engineer visit to get you setup.Learn more
Want to know how to choose broadband? Uswitch explains what to look for in our quick guide on choosing broadband.Learn more
Looking for a broadband deal that doesn't require a credit check? Take a look at our guide to finding a broadband package if you have a poor credit history.Learn more
If you're on Universal Credit or receiving government financial support, these broadband providers offer social tariffs to ease the pressure on your bills.Learn more
The history of broadband from the '70s until today. From dial-up to broadband, read up on developments in broadband over time.Learn more
Looking for ways to save money on your monthly bills? Here's how you can reduce what you spend on your broadband.Learn more
We've ranked the best towns and cities across the UK for hybrid working, so you can balance your week between the office and home.Learn more
If your contract term is about to finish, you could be due a costly price increase. Steer clear of a huge hike in bills by switching or re-contracting your broadband service.Learn more
Prices going up mid-contract? Depending on which provider you have, you might be able to leave your contract early. Find out what you can do with our guide.Learn more
Plusnet has announced price increases to some of its services. If you’re a Plusnet customer, find out if you're going to be affected and what you can do.Learn more
BT has announced an upcoming increase in its prices. This guide gives you all the facts and figures you need if you're a BT customer.Learn more
What happens when your broadband goes down? What can you do about it? And how long will you be offline? Here's how to deal with an internet outage.Learn more
Uswitch has conducted a real life study which compares gamers’ reaction times with different influences, such as caffeine intake and background music genre.Learn more
The latest Sky price increase could result in you paying significantly more each month without you realising it. Find out if your bill’s going to be increasing and what you can do about it.Learn more
Which directors are the greatest in the world? We reveal the greatest directors, based on the number of awards won, critic and audience reviews, and box office success.Learn more
Which video games released in 2021 were we all playing the most? And which are the best-rated by gamers and critics alike? We reveal all in the ultimate Gaming Index.Learn more
Pack your bags and get ready to explore with our definitive guide to the best places to go solo backpacking.Learn more
So which broadband package will suit you? Which broadband is best? We suggest some things to consider.Learn more
Virgin Media has announced its latest price increase — see whether you're affected, how much prices are going up by and what you can do if your bills are set to change.Learn more
Discover the ultimate top 150 podcasts to listen to on Castbox of the Podcast app.Learn more
We've found the UK streets with the slowest internet speeds. 90% of them can get faster broadband — can you upgrade your connection too?Learn more
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is a great time to buy a cheaper broadband deal. Here are our tips on how to find a good Black Friday internet package.Learn more
Uswitch analysed the top 50 best-selling tech products according to Amazon UK Bestsellers pages, to find out which technology has the most trustworthy reviews.Learn more
Here's how you could soon enjoy the fastest broadband speeds available, without needing to install any new cables at your property.Learn more
Smart homes can make your house secure and your household chores a breeze. Here are the smart home gadgets you should consider buying...Learn more
How does fibre-optic broadband work? Which fibre broadband package is right for me? Do you need a phone line? Take a look at our guide.Learn more
Find out exactly how to become a successful Twitch streamer or esports gamer.Learn more
Ever wondered why your upload speed is so slow? Here's all you need to know about internet upload speeds, and why symmetrical broadband is the future.Learn more
How does satellite internet work? Is it available where I live? How fast is it? Find out about satellite broadband, plus what Elon Musk's Starlink could mean for the future of broadband altogether.Learn more
Wondering what is MiFi? Thinking of getting for 5G home broadband? Find out the difference, and which type of mobile broadband is right for you.Learn more
Find out which locations are set to benefit from full fibre under Project Gigabit, the UK government's pledge to get the fastest broadband to every property in the country.Learn more
Are there spots in your home where you can't connect to the internet? See how a Wi-Fi booster can improve your internet speed.Learn more
How does it work? How fast is it? When can I get it? Get the lowdown on Elon Musk's satellite broadband project, Starlink...Learn more
Find out the key details to be aware of in your next broadband bill, so you can avoid price hikes and unwarranted fees.Learn more
The online fraud report from Uswitch.com reveals how much money people have lost to card fraud, eCommerce transactions and online scams.Learn more
We’re all guilty of splashing the cash from time-to-time, and being able to shop online has made doing so even more tempting. At Uswitch.com, we’ve sought to discover the changing online spending habits of the British public.Learn more
Here's how you can help your child make the most of their education when they're learning from home.Learn more
From price rises, to connection dropouts, to customer service, here's how to complain about your broadband to your internet service provider.Learn more
Mario is one of the most famous video game characters of all time, appearing in more than 200 video games. But which year was the best for Mario, and which console produced the most games?Learn more
Parental controls are one of the easiest, most effective ways to keep your kids safe online. Find out what they can do and how you can set them up.Learn more
Find out all the best ways you can stay safe while using the internet, from antivirus software to avoid fraudulent scams.Learn more
We reviewed Vodafone's 5G broadband service, GigaCube, to see if 5G speeds can really be achieved at home. See what it could mean for the future of broadband...Learn more