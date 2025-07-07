From £448.00 £799.00
Refurbished Samsung deals
- Find a refurbished Samsung deal you can trust on Uswitch
- All restored, expertly checked against 70 standards and certified by Reboxed
- Protected by 12-month warranty for piece of mind
From £515.90 £1,249.00
From £273.68 £1,149.00
From £230.04 £849.00
From £199.20 £769.00
From £829.98 £1,749.00
From £218.16 £949.00
From £572.40 £999.00
From £231.83 £549.00
From £621.89 £1,140.00
From £164.59 £349.00
From £288.84 £499.00
From £370.60 £1,049.00
From £354.47 £1,249.00
From £149.49 £699.00
From £106.70 £369.00
Compare phone grades
Every refurbished Samsung device is graded by condition, so you’ll know exactly what you are paying for. No matter the grade, your device will be fully functional and professionally cleaned.
We guarantee each iPhone will be free from any refurbished faults or defects for 12 months, or we’ll replace it free of charge.
Pristine
No signs of use - in perfect or near-mint condition
90-100% battery health
Excellent
Light sign of use - may have some small blemishes
80-100% battery health
Great
General sign of use - some scratches you can only see up close
80-100% battery health
Good
Visible signs of use - moderate scratches and scuffs
80-100% battery health
What checks are carried out
Every refurbished phone undergoes a detailed 70-point diagnostic check—covering battery health, screen quality, internal security, camera performance, and more—to give you complete peace of mind. These checks include:
Cosmetic checks
Checks for screen cracks, chips, or lifting, inspects the case for quality, and ensures all buttons, ports, and parts are in proper condition.
Battery checks
Tests battery health and capacity to ensure it meets quality standards—every phone comes with at least 80% battery life.
Functionality checks
Verifies that all ports, speakers, charging functions, locks, biometrics like Face ID, and other key features work as they should.
Protection checks
Ensures the phone is wiped, factory reset, unlocked, and not reported lost or stolen.
Why choose a refurbished Samsung?
We’ve partnered with Reboxed to bring you professionally refurbished Samsung phones so that you can shop for SIM free phones with confidence. If you want a better value alternative to a pricey new phone upgrade, switching to a refurbished handset is a smart way to save money without compromising quality.
- Better value
Refurbished Samsung phones can save you up to 40%, making it easier to upgrade for less.
- Professional inspection
Each phone goes through extensive testing against 70 different quality standards.
- One-year guarantee
You'll get a 12-month warranty on any technical defects or faults.
- Planet-friendly
Buying refurbished removes 79kg of CO2 emissions. Plus, Reboxed plants five trees for each purchase.
What Samsung refurbished phones are available on Uswitch?
Samsung has been a big player in the mobile market since launching the Samsung Galaxy in 2009. Over the years, it has released some iconic devices in its well-loved S series and taken innovation to the next level with its flipable and foldable phones in its Z series.
A refurbished device is a great way to get one of the best Samsung smartphones on the market for a reduced price. Let’s take a look at some of the refurbished Samsung phones that are currently available:
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra refurbished
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most powerful Android phones out there, and buying refurbished means you can get all that flagship performance for less.
This phone is built for serious users with its stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display, pro-grade quad camera system (including a 200MP main lens), and lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Each refurbished S23 Ultra is thoroughly tested and certified and comes with a warranty, so you get top-tier tech sustainably and at a lower price.
Samsung Galaxy S22 refurbished
The Galaxy S22 delivers flagship features in a sleek design. It's a fantastic all-rounder with a bright 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a triple camera system, and the fast Exynos 2200 (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, depending on the model). Buying refurbished means you get high-end performance at a much lower cost, and with less environmental impact.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Refurbished
The Galaxy S21 still holds its own with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and solid battery life. It also features a triple-lens camera system and the speedy Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chip.
Other popular Samsung models
Looking for something different? The Galaxy range has great refurbished options, from the budget-friendly Galaxy A series to the cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold and Flip models. Whether you're after everyday reliability or innovative design, there's a Samsung phone that matches your needs—all tested, certified, and ready to go.
Samsung Galaxy Flip
Samsung Galaxy Fold
What do you get with a refurbished Samsung phone?
Buying refurbished also means your purchase comes with extra security and perks to make you feel even better about your order. Let’s take a look:
- SIM free and unlocked
All refurbished Samsung phones on Uswitch powered by Reboxed are SIM free and fully unlocked, so you’re free to choose the network that suits you. Just insert your SIM card or load up your eSIM, and you’re ready to go. There are no restrictions or hassles.
- Battery health and accessories
Every phone comes with a minimum 80% battery capacity, and 90% for 'Like New' models, so you know you can make the most of your device throughout the day without having to worry about drainage.
Plus, you’ll receive the original compatible charging cable, a SIM ejector tool, and a microfibre cloth, all packaged in 100% sustainable, plastic-free packaging.
- Warranty and support
Each refurbished Samsung phone is backed by a 12-month warranty, covering technical defects and faults. You’ll also get access to dedicated customer support, so if anything goes wrong, we’re here to help.
FAQs
What does a refurbished Samsung phone mean?
A refurbished Samsung phone is a pre-owned device that has been professionally inspected, tested, and restored to full working condition. It may show minor signs of use, but it performs like new and costs a lot less.
Are Samsung refurbished phones reliable?
Yes. Every refurbished Samsung phone sold through Uswitch, powered by Reboxed, undergoes a rigorous 70-point TechCheck process to ensure that everything works perfectly, from the screen and battery to the buttons and software.
Is the phone unlocked and SIM free?
Absolutely. All refurbished Samsung phones are SIM-free and fully unlocked, so you can use them with any UK network without restrictions.
Do refurbished Samsung phones come with a warranty?
Yes — you’ll get a 12-month TechCheck Warranty included at no extra cost. It covers technical faults and defects, so you're protected if anything goes wrong.
Can I return my refurbished phone?
Yes, you can. If you change your mind, just return the phone within 14 days of delivery for a full refund, provided it’s in the same condition you received it.
Why is an ‘Excellent’ condition phone sometimes cheaper than a ‘Good’ or ‘Great’ one?
This happens because our devices come from multiple refurbishers. One supplier might only have ‘Excellent’ condition models, while another might price ‘Good’ or ‘Great’ condition phones higher. It’s unusual, but it means you could grab a better phone for less!
Why does the price and condition of the same Samsung model change?
Samsung refurbished prices fluctuate depending on what refurbishers have in stock and current market demand. If you notice a price difference for the same model and condition, it's simply a reflection of the latest availability, not an error.
What does battery health mean for Samsung phones?
Battery health shows how well the battery performs compared to a new one. All our refurbished Samsung phones have at least 80% battery capacity, and ‘Like New’ devices are guaranteed 90% or more. This ensures strong day-to-day usage and long-term value.
How are Samsung refurbished phones different from second-hand phones?
Refurbished Samsung phones are tested, restored, and cleaned by professionals, often with faulty parts replaced. They're sold with a warranty and arrive fully functional. Second-hand phones, by contrast, are typically sold without any guarantees or checks.