Honor 400 Pro Review

Honor 400 Pro pros and cons Bright 5000-nit AMOLED display

Flagship-grade Snapdragon performance

Powerful, creative AI tools for images and video Weak low-light camera

Slightly overbearing UI in MagicOS

Design and specifications The Honor 400 Pro is a confident piece of hardware. With its curved glass back, aluminium frame and high-gloss finish, it treads a fine line between minimalist and luxurious. The UK receives just two colour variants - Lunar Grey (reviewed) and Midnight Black - both classy finishes that feel more understated than the more flamboyant models for other regions. Measuring 8.1mm thick and weighing 205g, the device is slim enough to slip into a pocket while still feeling substantial in hand. It’s also IP68 and IP69 rated, offering water and dust resistance that holds up against the elements. Inside is Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, backed by 12GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. That’s flagship-level performance and storage as standard - no need to shell out for higher-priced tiers.

Display and audio quality One of the 400 Pro’s headline features is its 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It’s rich, colourful, and incredibly bright - with a rated peak brightness of 5000 nits, it’s one of the easiest screens to read in direct sunlight on any device this year. The 2800 x 1280 resolution is razor-sharp, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes for smooth scrolling and animations. What’s missing is LTPO, meaning the refresh rate can’t dynamically drop to save power - a feature found in rivals like the Galaxy S24+. Most won’t miss it, but it’s worth noting for battery purists. However, HDR certifications for both Netflix and Amazon mean there's no awkward gaps in supported apps for streaming content, so you're getting the best out of the 400 Pro's display out of the gate. A super-interesting feature is also one which leverages the front-facing camera and a series of dots to gently move the contents of the screen around when you're moving at pace or in a vehicle, effectively reducing the effects of motion sickness - novel and welcome! Also, dimming options and eyecare options for making things easier when looking at the screen in darker settings. Stereo speakers offer decent separation and loudness, entirely serviceable but they’re not quite in the same league as phones tuned by the experts. Still, they’re more than capable for gaming and video watching.

Camera capabilities The Honor 400 Pro boasts a triple camera array that, on paper, is best-in-class for its price. The 200MP main camera captures huge amounts of detail in good light, producing vibrant, sharp images. AI RAW processing further enhances clarity, though sometimes at the cost of slightly artificial sharpening. Daytime performance is impressive, particularly with HDR scenes and landscapes. Accompanying that is a 50MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom as well as optical image stablisation - a perk also found on the 200-megapixel snapper. It delivers natural-looking portraits and crisp close-ups, with solid results up to around 15x zoom before AI trickery takes over - all the way up to 50x. The below sample images highlight both its ability to capture accurate colours in the case of the donkeys, but also bringing AI to bear on a massively zoomed image of a boat and lighthouse - tuned for colour and clarity after the image was taken. Placed with the non-AI version of the image above it, you can really see the additional detail on the struts of the lighthouse, the craggy rockface and the water spray that gives even distant photos a far more usable quality. Rounding out the rear is a 12MP ultrawide - perfect for architecture or tight interiors - which maintains consistent colour and dynamic range. Selfies are handled by a 50MP front camera. It’s more than capable, with excellent detail and natural skin tones, and works well for 4K video calls too. However, in low-light conditions, the 400 Pro starts to show some of its limitations. Noise becomes noticeable and the processing occasionally oversmooths textures - giving faces a bit of an unnatural sheen on its default settings. Night mode is fast with minimal smearing of colours as a consequence, but results do fall short of the offerings of Google and Samsung...but at a fraction of the cost, it's a narrow gap between them. Capturing video on the Honor 400 Pro is also solid. Its main camera supports 4K recording at up to 60fps, delivering crisp footage with accurate colours and effective stabilisation. The 3x telephoto lens also supports 4K, allowing for cinematic zoom-ins without much loss in quality. Meanwhile, the 50MP front-facing camera is no slouch either, capturing detailed 4K selfie videos perfect for vlogging or high-quality video calls. While the lack of 8K recording won’t bother most users, low-light footage can occasionally suffer from noise and soft edges - a trade-off for otherwise versatile and responsive video tools.

Performance, AI and software With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the bonnet, the 400 Pro flies. Apps open instantly, games run flawlessly, and multitasking is a breeze. It stays cool under pressure too, thanks to Honor’s layered cooling system. MagicOS 9.0 - based around Android 15 - powers the software experience. With the promise of six years of supporting both security and software updates for Android, they're almost making a promise that this phone won't become outdated if you take the plunge. It’s rich in features, but can be overwhelming at first, with Honor’s own apps and UI flourishes taking centre stage. Fortunately, everything runs smoothly, and with a bit of tweaking, it can be customised to suit your taste. Where MagicOS truly stands out is in its deep integration of AI functionality. Honor is very much banking on the 400 Pro's suite of features to create a hook for practical - and fun - use cases for artificial intelligence, stealing a march on the Android competition with some new features. Key tools include: AI Image-to-Video: turns photos into five-second animated clip. Despite needing an internet connection to work, this is nothing short of magic, whether taking classic paintings and seeing them come to life, or shots of friends and family in motion...this one certainly passes the pub test for an incredible new bit of functionality, courtesy of Google. AI Eraser and Object Removal: instantly clean up distractions or photobombers from your shots. Works on-device, and is far more familiar to phone users these days. AI Cutout and Edit: isolate people or objects for stickers, overlays or background changes - another one that's gone from gimmick to must-have feature, and welcome without needing data to work. AI Magic Portal: one of the earlier on-device features we've seen on rivals, this suggests relevant apps or actions based on the content you’re viewing. AI Voice Summariser: another one very uich in the productivity wheelhouse, converting long audio recordings into concise bullet points, all on the device locally. AI 'Outpainting': As the example below shows, this extends images beyond their original borders with realistic AI-generated scenery and context, another amazing - and temporarily Honor 400 Pro exclusive - feature for social posts and digital art, but it does take quite a bit of time and digital horsepower to work. Most of these tools are powered locally, so they’ll work even without a connection. However, a few - particularly the more creative or generative ones like outpainting and image-to-video - tap into cloud processing and require internet access to function. It’s a clever hybrid approach: giving you instant tools when you need them, and more advanced AI when you’re connected. Some of the most exciting features like image-to-video are marked up as a 'limited-time free trial' for now (with some caveats both in terms of online safety and frequency of use per day), but there's always the potential for some of these clever features to fall behind paywalls, once phone makers figure out what we're willing to pay...but enjoy for now!

Battery life and charging The UK version of the Honor 400 Pro comes with a 5300mAh silicon-carbon battery. While smaller than the 6000mAh Chinese edition, it’s still more spacious than many flagships - and in real-world use, that extra headroom matters. Expect between 6 and 7 hours of screen-on time, even with the brightness ramped up. It comfortably lasts a day and a half with moderate use. Charging is impressively fast, with the 100W SuperCharge Power Adaptor (available for free to early adopters - more on this in a moment) will get the 400 Pro to 50 percent in just over 10 minutes, with a full top-up in under 30. The UK model also supports 50W wireless charging - as fast as many wired devices - as well as reverse wireless charging for accessories. So whilst there's no charger in the box, you're spoiled for choice in terms of juicing options.

UK pricing and availability The Honor 400 Pro is available now for £699.99 in the UK, but launch incentives bring that down to just £549.99 with the code A400PUK150 when purchased through Honor’s website - eligible until the end of June 2025. Not only that but their launch bundle offer includes: a free HONOR CHOICE Earbuds Clip (worth £149.99)

a free 100W SuperCharge Adapter (worth £49.99)

a free one-time accidental damage replacement (not repair) within the first 180 days of ownership (worth £69.99)

free screen protection with a repair (worth £49.99) all on top of what's incredibly great value from a upper tier device. It’s far and away one of the most generous launch bundles we’ve seen from any manufacturer this year. Whilst there are also launch incentives from the networks, Honor's own stands out as fantastic value for money - almost £500 worth of discounts is almost unheard of.

Final verdict The Honor 400 Pro is a refreshing reminder that innovation doesn’t have to come at flagship prices. From its outstanding screen and powerful processor to an AI suite that’s genuinely useful - not just gimmicky - it delivers on nearly every front. It’s not flawless – the lack of LTPO and some low-light camera quirks hold it back from greatness - but for a hair under £700 - or £550 when taking advantage of launch incentives - it’s an incredible package. If you’re bored of predictable phones and want something that feels a little smarter and more forward-thinking, the Honor 400 Pro absolutely deserves your attention.

